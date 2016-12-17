Refresh  
Did you want Sanders for Pres?

Sanders Meets New Hampshire Seniors by Michael S. Vadon
BernieThinkTank.com is offering a survey to gather information on how Sanders supporters feel about the election. The group plans to take several actions based on the data collected. One is to " support "current legal actions against the establishment and the DNC. Your (and others) signature and promise to submit an affidavit (if needed) will help establish our case that the DNC cheated us out of the true winner of the Democratic Primaries, which resulted in two choices for president, which most of us didn't prefer."

They also plan to utiliize "signatures in attempting to convince as many Electors, as possible, on the Electoral College, to vote for Bernie Sanders."

The surveyors ask for those interested to sign before December 19th.

Some people may get tangled up in the notion that a petition like this is only about changing the outcome of the election. However, there are a wide variety of reasons why collecting this data can be useful, legal action against the DNC being only one.

Bernie Think Tank writes "Your and other people's signatures will help the Electors know Bernie Sanders is the candidate, who truly had and has the support of the people. This is backed by Sanders consistently winning 'hugely' over Trump in polls prior to the Primaries."

The 2016 election cycle may be the most valuable one in American history. It has woken people up, and caused them to ask questions and look for answers. This survey offers an opportunity to be part of that process for those who want to add their voices.

Take the survey here.

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
(Member since Oct 25, 2008)


  New Content

I filled it out and I await my mailed affidavit to be notarized stating I believe I was cheated out of voting my conscience by the DNC's crooked practices.

Every day it becomes clearer what we've lost because of the DNC colluding to anoint Clinton over Sanders. They could have treated Sanders fairly. They could have encouraged a real 3-way race including O'Malley, another true progressive, though not nearly as popular as Sanders. But no, the hacks and cronies wanted jobs in the Clinton Administration. They wanted a woman president at all costs, no matter how wrong she was for the country or for this election cycle. They were tone-deaf to the needs of working class Americans, a group BOTH Sanders and Trump appealed to.
Ironically, instead of supporting a ticket that might have included Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as V.P. choice, then Vice Chair of the DNC, who, at just 35, could easily have gone on to become the country's first woman president in 8 years, or even 4 if Sanders decided not to run in 2020 at age 80, the DNC made it so we will almost certainly not see a woman president for at least a generation, maybe 2. After all, who's going to take a chance on running a woman when even a woman with 30 years of deep political experience can't beat a very deeply flawed and completely inexperienced candidate like Donald Trump? It would be politically risky for the Democrats to be seen at this point as the party that runs only women for president, even though, horrifically, Hillary Clinton has not ruled out another run in 2020. Will they never learn?

Hopefully, the organization that put up the survey will help the DNC learn.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 9:22:32 AM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)


Reply to Scott Baker:
Great points, Scott, thanks!

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 2:04:12 PM

Author 0
Jerry Kelley

Author 29093

(Member since Jan 16, 2009), 1 fan, 234 comments


Reply to Scott Baker:
Scott, you said it better than I could! Personally, I can not believe the DNC will ever change until they get the filthy rich out of their committee and we have real honest in charge.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 4:38:42 PM

Author 0
Vidya

Author 2

(Member since May 25, 2005), 1 articles, 3 quicklinks, 23 comments, 2 diaries


  New Content
Just testing to see if a comment can be posted.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 5:14:32 PM

Author 0
