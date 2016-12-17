- Advertisement -



Sanders Meets New Hampshire Seniors by Michael S. Vadon

BernieThinkTank.com is offering a survey to gather information on how Sanders supporters feel about the election. The group plans to take several actions based on the data collected. One is to " support "current legal actions against the establishment and the DNC. Your (and others) signature and promise to submit an affidavit (if needed) will help establish our case that the DNC cheated us out of the true winner of the Democratic Primaries, which resulted in two choices for president, which most of us didn't prefer."

They also plan to utiliize "signatures in attempting to convince as many Electors, as possible, on the Electoral College, to vote for Bernie Sanders."

The surveyors ask for those interested to sign before December 19th.

Some people may get tangled up in the notion that a petition like this is only about changing the outcome of the election. However, there are a wide variety of reasons why collecting this data can be useful, legal action against the DNC being only one.

Bernie Think Tank writes "Your and other people's signatures will help the Electors know Bernie Sanders is the candidate, who truly had and has the support of the people. This is backed by Sanders consistently winning 'hugely' over Trump in polls prior to the Primaries."

The 2016 election cycle may be the most valuable one in American history. It has woken people up, and caused them to ask questions and look for answers. This survey offers an opportunity to be part of that process for those who want to add their voices.

Take the survey here.