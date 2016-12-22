Refresh  

Stories of Election Theft

      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Are Elections being Stolen? We shouldn't have to ask.

Are votes in American elections being counted fairly and accurately? In an open democracy worthy of the name, this should not be a question for forensic science, but in 21st Century America, that's just what it is. America is unique in the developed world in counting votes with proprietary software that has been ruled a trade secret, not open to inspection, even by local officials whose responsibility it is to administer elections. As we have learned last week, there is stiff resistance to looking at the ballots with human eyes which might offer a check on the computers. So we are left looking at statistics and anecdotes, trying to determine whether vote counts are honest and reliable. The evidence does not inspire confidence. But whatever you think of the evidence, there is no justification for a system without the possibility of public verification.

Part 1: Background
Part 2: Vulnerability of our election system; statistics suggest fraud

Part 3 of 4 : Anecdotes

Over the years, there have been a number of cases where a smoking gun appeared. We had physical evidence or an insider in election theft who blew the whistle. Four of our best examples:

  1. Clint Curtis, 2001

Princeton Prof Andrew Appel
(image by YourNewsWire)
In 2001, Clint Curtis was a programmer for Yang Enterprises, a computer consulting firm in Oviedo, FL. The firm was contacted by Tom Feeney, Republican Congressman in Florida's 24th CD. Feeney asked for a prototype of software that could run a voting machine on the front end, while allowing back end access to someone who knew a password. The person with the password would be able to change voting results stored in the machine in real time, undetectably. Thinking this was a security test, Curtis worked on the project and completed it to spec. But after he learned that his work was to be used in a real election, Curtis turned whistleblower, and told his story to the State Inspector's office. After more than the usual runaround, the case was assigned to Raymond Lemme, who investigated the case with dogged persistence for over a year. Just before his report was to be released, Lemme was found dead in a motel room, just across the state line in Valdosta, GA. Curtis later recounted his story under oath to a Congressional committee. The full story is here.
  1. Georgia, 2002

In 2002, the Help America Vote Act was new, and in May, the state of Georgia contracted with Diebold to quickly transform their paper-based voting tradition to a fully computerized, paperless system. A $54 million contract with Diebold gave them control over the hardware, the software, programming of individual machines, and training of people who administered the elections locally. In the November, 2002 election,

Incumbent US Senator Max Cleland and incumbent Governor Roy Barnes, both Democrats, were odds-on favorites to win re-election. A week before the voting an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll showed Cleland ahead by five points, 49-44, but on election day he lost to his Republican opponent, Saxby Chambliss, by seven points, 53-46, a twelve-point swing. The loss of Governor Barnes to Sonny Perdue was even more remarkable: a one-week switch of fourteen percentage points. [Ronnie Dugger, writing in the Nation , 2004]

The thing that makes this an anecdote and not just a statistic is that a rogue computer activist broke into the server of the Diebold company, and found in their system a folder labeled "Rob Georgia". He forwarded the contents to Bev Harris at Black Box Voting, and she found a record of what had been done, and how. She explains details in this article, published prominently in New Zealand. American news outlets were not so interested.

  1. The 2004 presidential election in Ohio

Ohio was the domain of Secretary of State Kenneth Blackwell, who moonlighted as Ohio Chair of the campaign to re-elect George W. Bush. The press reported a rain of vote suppression tactics:

  • Thousands of voter registration cards rejected because they were printed by the state on card stock of the wrong weight

  • Thousands of mail-in ballots returned for postage because the state provided an envelope pre-printed with a notice for one-ounce first class postage, but the package was over one ounce.

  • Leaflets in the Democratic cities, urging the naive to wait until Wednesday to vote.

    Next Page  1  |  2

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org. Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical modeling in a (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

