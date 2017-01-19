Refresh  
Life Arts

Stories: Playing God

By       Message Laura Leigh Clarke     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 4 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 506442
- Advertisement -

In interviewing amazing individuals for the Storytelling for Social Profit Summit, I've been wondering about this concept of "playing god".

I suspect it is a thought that is triggered when we consider the influence we can have in the world.

As changemakers, the maxim we operate from is: how can we generate the most amount of good with the resources we have? And by good we normally mean things like ending suffering, and helping others have better lives.

To do this we are looking for tipping points. Variables that we can influence, that will have further positive effects.

But in doing this, we risk changing the very nature of that culture.

Playing God.
Playing God.
(image by dailygalaxy.com)   License   DMCA   Details

By creating more female role models in our movies, we're contributing to social change here in the West. By educating girls in Uganda, we're effectively giving them the means to raise their whole community out of poverty, but also changing the fabric of their cultural norms. By teaching children that they are all equal regardless of their skin colour, or sex, or beliefs about who created them, we are changing the very structures of all societies across the planet.

- Advertisement -

And the question that occurs to me is: is this "playing god"?

It got me wondering: What is this programme -- this psychological construct we run -- about "playing god"?

Why is the inferred influence such a bad thing, and what things do we need to be aware of as we create change in any given system or society?

I think the first thing is that this programme, taken literally, assumes that there exists a god.

A god that would have an opinion on the actions you are going to take, and you have no way of knowing whether he would agree or not. There are people far more qualified than I to tackle this question.

- Advertisement -

But taken as a construct, it suggests that there are some things we should influence and other things we shouldn't" Things that are best left to "a god", the universe (the modern substitute for "god/s"), chance, or fate.

It also seems that the degree of influence is something that triggers us too.

A little influence and we hardly question ourselves.

After all, surely it is a good thing to help a few people here and there, and make our corner of the world a little more tolerable. But if an action could have sweeping implications on a culture, then is it incorrect or potentially dangerous to interfere?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.EverythingStory.org

Laura Leigh Clarke is a serial entrepreneur, recovering theoretical physicist, mastermind leader to elite business owners, professional geek, sci fi novelist, and die hard Doctor Who fan. Though she is originally from England, she now owns (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 