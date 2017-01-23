Refresh  
Sputnik News Blaming Soros and the CIA for Funding March Misses the Point and Denigrates the Sincerity of the Marchers

I watched 13,000 beautiful, joyful, and angry people march down Santa Fe's busiest street, San Francisco St., for one entire hour, and I I will steadfastly guarantee that not one single one of them, including our Mayor and two City Councilors, was paid a dime by Soros or the CIA or anyone else to be there.

I was so moved by this, hearkening back to the Peace Marches I walked in in San Francisco in 1967 and 68, to end the Vietnam War that I wrote an OEN article:

click here

The President tweeted twice about the Marches, the first at 5:47 AM the day after the Marches:

"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly."

Later, at 7:23 AM, a more dignified almost egalitarian tweet:

"Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy," he said. "Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views."

Some aspiring author (No, No, No, it ain't me, babe!) should call the Soros Foundation and the new Director of the CIA, really soon, to update such absurd stories with a new one reporting on their comments, if they were able and willing to comment.

The mere supposition that this was all or even part paid for makes very little sense to me, and it denigrates the real ethos behind the Women's March on Washington.

Such bizarre hypotheses open the door to some dubious speculation, an interesting can of worms, but still nonetheless a can of worms that has little place in serious accurate political analysis.

Soros is a mercurial and quirky guy, and do remember that he owns millions of voting machines, that he supported Hillary Clinton to the tune of about $6 million in campaign contributions, and yet was one of the Founders of the most egalitarian petition organization in America, Moveon.org.

It doesn't even seem realistic that a Hungarian currency trading billionaire would not recognize his mistakes about support Hillary Clinton, and then throw good money after bad money to orchestrate protests.

If you want to steep off the pier into the deep waters of derangement, there are zillions of far-right videos on YouTube accusing Soros of being an agent for the UK to destabilize Democracy, and the chief argument seems to be that this is obvious, "because he went to the London School of Economics."

Watch them to your heart's delight, but anyone familiar with Moveon.org realizes that that creation is much closer to the heart of George Soros, and despite his gift to Hillary, Moveon.org actually counted within their ranks close to 9 million Bernie Sanders' supporters.

I am also sure that the CIA has far better uses for its money than funding Marches, and certainly not inside the boundaries of the United States, if you believe that proscription, and I largely do.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/592985284186083/

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

