Socialism's Influence in America and Throughout the World

Socialistic thought has always been unwelcome among older generations for years. These are the same generations of people who were told to fear socialism and communism in the 1950's and 60's. They were told it was a vicious plague threatening liberal democracy in the United States. Modern socialists and social democratic parties such as the SDLP in Britain have been relinquished to irredeemable minorities. The main left of center party in the UK, Labour, could have some promising influence on social democracy worldwide, especially since it's leadership elected Jeremy Corbyn. Instead, it will likely conform to the status quo to gain power. In Scandinavian countries, social democratic parties have influence and should be a model for democratic socialism in America, but, it is not, why not?

What We Need To Do

The answer to the previous question above has a plethora of possible answers. A failure to mobilize younger Americans and get them involved in the political process, contempt among minorities, corporate greed influencing too much money into our politics, and economic and social injustice. So, if these are the problems, what are the possible fixes? Bernie Sanders had a major connection with young people and working people, and came awfully close to securing the Democratic Party's nomination. What did he do right? He mobilized our youth and our workers, he encouraged people to run for office, he stuck to his values and promised change, and he spoke to injustices, that typical political candidates refuse to address it provided direct answers on, such as student debt and economic inequality. We must continue to do these things, getting out to vote, peacefully protesting, and running for office if we want to get our voices and values heard in the coming years.

Capitalism is Not Going Away from America

Older Americans, as mentioned above, typically have an unfavorable view of socialism while younger Americans view it much more favorably. Young people are beginning to gain more and more influence as time goes on. The young people will get to be our future policy makers and dictate where capitalism and socialism end up. For now, we still have to deal with corporate greed, because capitalism is not going to change for a while. What we can do is make our voices heard and take to the streets, address current lawmakers, and even run for office ourselves. We have the initiative to make change and drive policy for our future generations to decide, but nothing will get better until we take that initiative.

