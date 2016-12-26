Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

So much for the Christmas spirit...

By       Message Doug Thompson     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/26/16

- Advertisement -

From Capitol Hill Blue

Kentucky mall to ban woman for racist, vulgar tirade
Kentucky mall to ban woman for racist, vulgar tirade
(image by wpsdlocal6.com)   License   DMCA   Details

An obscenity-shouting white woman in Louisville, Kentucky, this week screamed at a an apparent Hispanic customer at the J.C. Penney store in Jefferson Mall to "go back to wherever the f--k you come from, lady!"

The target of her wrath ignored her taunts so the bigot turned her anger on the store's cashier, yelling; "hey, tell them to go back where they belong."

The vile rant apparently began when a friend of the Hispanic woman brought her some additional items as she was checking out at the busy store.

"You're nobodies," she yelled. "You're nobody, as far as I'm concerned! Probably on welfare! The taxpayers probably paid for all that stuff!"

Another customer in the store captured the tirade and posted it on Facebook, where it went viral.

- Advertisement -

Such behavior is becoming all too common. In Chicago in late November, another loud bigot screamed at a black employee in a Michaels store. When the store asked her to leave, the white woman claimed she was being discriminated against.

Her tirade, captured on video:

"And I voted for Trump! So there! What, you want to kick me out because of that? And look who won! And look who won! And look who won!"

Jesse Grady, shopping for a Santa hat for her young daughter, saw the incident and filmed it.

- Advertisement -

"It sounded like a disgruntled customer for a second," Grady told The Washington Post. "And then she made a homophobic slur, then starting cussing the manager, all sorts of things. It just kind of got out of control. So I waited, but it was like, when she starting yelling African American women are discriminating against me, that's when I pulled out my phone."

In Florida, real estate remodeler David Sanguesa claimed he was a victim of "anti-white discrimination" when he lashed out at a barista at a Starbucks coffee shop.

"We want nothing to do with you," Sanguesa screamed at the brista. "You're trash!"

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

John Boehner: When drunks lead Congress, disaster is the only option

Michele Bachmann: Suffering from diarrhea of the mouth

Can, or should, America be saved?

Iraq Study Group Report: Smoke, mirrors and the fog of war

The Tea Party: A phony grassroots movement headed for political oblivion?

In the end, Santorum used his sick child as a political prop

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 