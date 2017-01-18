- Advertisement -

Can't make it to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday to support women's rights? Sister Marches are solidarity events inspired by the Washington DC march and organized by volunteers across the US and around the world.

Following in the tradition of the multitudes of women who have passionately worked for equal rights, these events promise to add powerful voices to the ancient song.

For instance, the Women's March on NYC will be Saturday, 10:45 AM - 5 PM, at 1 Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, New York, New York 10017. More info on their Facebook page.

You can find a Sister March near you by searching for your zip or postal code here. At the time of this writing, over 600 Sister March events are listed around the globe.

Be a part of HERstory.



We Are Woman Rally from Roberta W. Francis

(image by We Are Woman) License DMCA Details

Susan B. Anthony with Woman's Rights Leaders, 1896

(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) License DMCA Details



Feminine Power!

(image by pbutke) License DMCA Details

