Sister Marches: Saturday Across the US & Around the World

Joan of Arc WW1 lithograph (detail)
(image by Haskell Coffin, 1918 via wiki.)   License   DMCA   Details

Can't make it to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday to support women's rights? Sister Marches are solidarity events inspired by the Washington DC march and organized by volunteers across the US and around the world.

Following in the tradition of the multitudes of women who have passionately worked for equal rights, these events promise to add powerful voices to the ancient song.

For instance, the Women's March on NYC will be Saturday, 10:45 AM - 5 PM, at 1 Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, New York, New York 10017. More info on their Facebook page.

You can find a Sister March near you by searching for your zip or postal code here. At the time of this writing, over 600 Sister March events are listed around the globe.

Be a part of HERstory.

We Are Woman Rally from Roberta W. Francis
(image by We Are Woman)   License   DMCA   Details
Susan B. Anthony with Woman's Rights Leaders, 1896
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

Uppity Women Unite!
(image by Elvert Barnes)   License   DMCA   Details
Feminine Power!
(image by pbutke)   License   DMCA   Details

I am woman, hear me roar
In numbers too big to ignore
And I know too much to go back an' pretend
'Cause I've heard it all before
And I've been down there on the floor
No one's ever gonna keep me down again

 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

