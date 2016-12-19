Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Should I finally return to the States and teach Civics, Government, Human & Civil Rights to America's Kids today?

By       Message Kevin Anthony Stoda     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 7 pages)
By Kevin Stoda

The Southern Poverty Law Center is a famed non-profit that fights against hatred and bigotry since the 1960s in the USA. Among their many programs is the Center's TEACHING TOLERANCE. This program seeks to help improve "intergroup relations and supporting equitable school experiences for our children."

The most recent project of Teaching Tolerance has been Teaching the 2016 Election: The Trump Effect (The impact of the presidential campaign on our nation's schools.) The purpose of the project was explained in the executive summary as follows:

"EVERY FOUR YEARS, teachers in the United States use the presidential election to impart valuable lessons to students about the electoral process, democracy, government and the responsibilities of citizenship. But, for students and teachers alike, this year's primary season is [was] starkly different from any in recent memory. The results of an online survey conducted by Teaching Tolerance suggest that the [presidential] campaign is having [has had] a profoundly negative effect on children and classrooms. It's producing [It has produced] an alarming level of fear and anxiety among children of color and inflaming racial and ethnic tensions in the classroom. Many students worry about being deported."

Throughout the country, thinking educators have been "perplexed and conflicted about what to do. They report being stymied by the need to remain nonpartisan but disturbed by the anxiety in their classrooms and the lessons that children may be absorbing from this campaign."

Subsequently, some two-thousand-plus teachers in survey form responded to what they were observing and revealed: The key worrisome responses were time and again:

--"I try not to bring it [the elections] up since it is so stressful for my students."

--"I am at a point where I'm going to stake a stand even if it costs me my position."

I, myself, nodded as I read the comment about "losing one's position" because many years ago many of my friends and family in Kansas felt that I was likely blackballed back in my home state of Kansas, i.e. in at least several school districts because :

(a) I had taken a stance against the first Iraq war in 1990,

(b) I had opposed the building of private prisons in America instead of pouring money into better educational opportunities for struggling youths and

(c) I spoke out against the revolving-door for Army recruiters at one high school which was specifically allowing the recruiters to walk around hallways and around the school cafeteria recruiting youths.[1]

AMERICAN SCHOOLS TODAY

Highlights from the Teaching the 2016 Election: The Trump Effect report for teachers and parents in America in 2016 are the following:

(1) More than two-thirds of the teachers reported that students--mainly immigrants, children of immigrants and muslims--have expressed concerns or fears about what might happen to them or their families after the election.

(2) More than half [of the teachers] observed an increase in uncivil political discourse.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

http://eslkevin.wordpress.com/2009/07/09/3-big-paradigms-hol

KEVIN STODA-has been blessed to have either traveled in or worked in nearly 100 countries on five continents over the past two and a half decades.--He sees himself as a peace educator and have been-- a promoter of good economic and social development--making-him an enemy of my homelands humongous DEFENSE SPENDING and its focus on using weapons to try and solve global (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

pablo mayhew

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 636 comments


I've read on numerous occasions that the SPLC is a CIA front.

If so, you should consider staying where you are. We're up to our eyelids in propagandists here.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 8:38:37 PM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content
Don't believe your Fake News, Bill.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:40:39 AM

Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 4959 comments, 6 diaries


Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content

When I want fake news I read this place! And you are right, I don't believe a word of
it!

But to answer your titled question the answer is no, do not go back into teaching. Right now we conservatives are doing a liberal purge in education. 60 years of liberals hijacking education and turning kids against this country was far too long and it was a huge mistake so we are working on it now.

So take note liberals in education... pink slips are on the way. Liberals are blackballed from education now!

Private military schools are growing by leaps and bounds. Private charter schools are through the roof. We want loyal patriotic schools, not subversives pretending to educate when the real goal is liberal indoctrination at tax payer expense. Those days are over!

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 2:25:26 PM

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 3 fans, 116 comments


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

And that loyal patriotic military machinery doesn't cost the taxpayer a cent. Right?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 8:05:32 PM

Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 4959 comments, 6 diaries


Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

Not a cent! (wink)

Hey as long as our tax dollars go to a country supporting education system we are OK with that. But raising up generations of kids who hate America at tax payer expense, um, not OK.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 9:30:24 PM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

Ich verstehe Bahnhof.

Bill (or Mr. Paid-for-Troll from Koch Bros. Inc or Donald Trump's Love child), how much do you get paid by your friends or fathers in the NPD (current German Nazi party) pay for your inserts in various blog sites around the USA?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:17:16 AM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

What is referred to here, Janet?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:08:28 AM

Stephen Fox

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 22 fans, 210 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1546 comments, 14 diaries


Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content
To answer your question in the title, in short: YES, but write a book about it, please!

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:44:04 AM

J. Edward Tremlett

(Member since Feb 18, 2007), 12 fans, 46 articles, 11 quicklinks, 2539 comments, 240 diaries


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

"a hate group full of bigots!"

Says the man with the first/proposed motto of the Confederacy on his author's page.


Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:31:59 PM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Reply to J. Edward Tremlett:   New Content

I identified Bill Jo as a full-fledged troll in my recent article.

Outing the Trolls working in OpEd News


He needs to declare how much his buddies are paying him to troll around OpEd.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:13:42 AM

Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 4959 comments, 6 diaries


Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content

I just skimmed through your hilarious blog post. Would be cool if it were actually true and that I had a job getting paid to go after liberals for a career! I wish!

I am just a regular American like any other. I am not paid not one red cent for posting here. I wish I was. Nope. For you see, liberals and their destroy America agenda pissed me off about 20 years ago when I went through an unpleasant situation and walked into a court room here in Florida where a judge actually sat behind a bench with the words "equal justice and equal protection" over his head and then proceeded to shred my Constitutional rights without due process of any kind.

After that experience I decided to find out the how and why this happened and who was behind it. That is when I found out it was liberals, democrats, progressives, and feminists.

Well they made a political enemy out of me at that time and I decided to become a political activist.

I am proud to say that in 2011 Florida finally corrected the horrible unAmerican mistake this state had made by listening to liberals and passing a horrific gender biased set of laws, that have now been thrown out and a new set of "equality" laws are now the law of this state so that one gender can not take another gender for a ride without legal evidence and due process.

Florida governor Rick Scott signed it into law in 2011 and it has really helped single fathers in this state keep and retain their rights and their children.

So no, no one pays me to go after liberals for destroying this country. I do it because I have to, because I now want to. I have reason to be politically active is to save my country from subversives.

So I am not a paid troll. I am an American citizen and political activist doing volunteer work at the grassroots level because democrats earned my contempt for their agenda.

Now imagine if I were not alone in being motivated to fight the progressive liberal agenda in America. What could happen? Gee, we elect someone like Donald Trump maybe! I will continue to fight liberal democrats and progressive til my last breath and pass it on to my children too! We must save America from an enemy within.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 2:21:07 PM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content
Yep, the same people said the same about Martin Luther King, Jr. Pablo, ignore that ilk.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:39:19 AM

pablo mayhew

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 636 comments


Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content

I just read your pitiful, libelous blog, Kevin, and I do not appreciate the accusation that I am a troll.

How many articles I have or haven't written or how many comments I have made on OEN means nothing. Just who the hell do you think you are? You know nothing about me whatsoever, you have no clue.

It is obvious that this "fake news" meme is going to open all honest writers up to any number of opportunistic dingbats--people like you, Kevin, who will take every bullshit edge they can get to try to leverage their own position at the expense of others. For whom did you vote on November 8? I have a good idea.

You're into some heavy slander here, old sport. You want to watch who you are laying false accusations against.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:13:01 PM

Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 4959 comments, 6 diaries


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content

Right on! And now he is having editors flag my comments while his offensive derogatory inflammatory comments are not flagged!

None of my comments should be flagged. There is nothing wrong with them.

The editors should take a careful look at who did the mudslinging here.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:41:43 PM

dale ruff

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content

Pablo, when you make outrageous and inflammatory claims, without evidence or sources, you are trolling. Please provide the sources for your claim that the SPLA is CIA. It is Wall St. that is CIA, and the evidence is the dozens of CIA leaders who have come from Wall St, then gone back. Start with the Dulles creation of the CIA as a private army for Wall St and jump to Trump's first foreign policy advisor, James Woolsey, who was head of the CIA, then Wall St. tycoon, the very guy who on the day of 9/11 was on the air blaming it on Saddam to set up the PNAC plan to attack iraq.

Feeding the fire of suspicion and hatred is trolling. Please provide your sources and we can have an intelligent discussion rather than lighting the place on fire.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 12:23:15 AM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

Pablo, Hitler Quotes from Adolf Hitler - Simple To Remember

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:50:26 AM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content

I distinguished clearly between you and Bill J. You have articles, good job.

Obviously, you need to reflect why your comments and Bill's match. I am not your judge, your teacher nor enemy but if it walks like a troll and writes like one, that one needs to reflect.


In Internet slang, a troll (/ˈtroʊl/, /ˈtr'l/) is a person who sows discord on the Internet by starting arguments or upsetting people, by posting inflammatory, extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community (such as a newsgroup, forum, chat room, or blog) with the intent of provoking readers into an emotional ...

Internet troll - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_troll


Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 9:35:50 AM

pablo mayhew

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 636 comments


Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content

It's funny you should bring that up, because right now I am seriously considering that you are the troll.

Since you are so hell-bent on proof, here's mine for saying that: Your extreme sensitivity to what was nothing more than a general observation on the SPLC that you took deep into the furthermost nonsensical realm of hyperbole and slander. Your behavior has all the hallmarks of what those in the mental-health field call "projection."

As John Lennon once famously sang: One thing you can't hide/Is when you're crippled inside.

My advice to you, Kevin, is to climb down from the high horse you're on and make time for earnest study of the word "nuance" in all of its permutations. I fear that it has most certainly eluded you thus far, given your sad knack for anal-retentive nitpicking and attempted character assassination.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 10:15:26 AM

dale ruff

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content

Smearing the SPCLA as a CIA front is not a casual "observation" but a headline smear. Now you are calling this sincere person a troll. Trolls do not write articles and ask questions: they make quick smears.

I offer this transposition of your troll remark to consider.


"I read somewhere that Pablo is a child molester. If so,Pablo, stay where you are: we have enough child molesters." This is as just as your smear of the SPLC.


You have a long record of trolling here at OEN. I have called you out before, and I call you out again. If you provide evidence that the SPLC is a front for the CIA, I will challenge you to prove you are not a child molester.


Now, the truth is you used a cheap shot to smear the SPLC, a group that lives under death threats for exposing hate groups, and my example is as true as yours.


Your smear suggests your desire to refute the findings of racism and hate groups by theSPCL with rotten lies, a sure sign of trolling and a tactic used by fascists worldwide., In the US, Americanpatrol.com and other far right groups smear the SPLC.


The racist hate crimes of Roof, the mass murderer who killed black women explaining "I have to do it; you rape our women." along with men, claimed he was introduced to this hate speech from the racist website Counsel of Conservative Citizens, which the SPLC has called out as a hate group.


Those who wish to deflect criticism, then smear the SPLC, as you have.


When you lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas.


Your smears and disinformation, disguised as "observations" are not welcome here, as they violate OEN rules.





Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:12:34 PM

pablo mayhew

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 636 comments


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

Yeah. And you know what else? I'm calling you a troll, too.

A whole bunch of words from you all the time that mean very little, if anything at all.

This isn't a contest, man, and you aren't the referee. Get over yourself.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 5:35:44 PM

dale ruff

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content

"Liberalism is a disease." Adolph Hitler

Islam is a cancer and should be excised.....there are signs in Arabic at the Mexican border directing terrorists where to go...." our new National Security Advisor.


With the Trump minority (40% approve, the lowest level in our history) seizing power without consent, the right wing trolls and racists have invaded the progressive media with such fascist boasts as "We will fire all the liberal teachers" etc.


Here is my advice, as a former teacher who was once fired for "bringing conflict" to a "model" juvenile prison (ages 12-17) for insisting on calling my pupils "students" rather than the mandated "criminals:" the smog of hatred and eveng is heavy in the air today. Do not come, do not breath it. I fortunately live in a town where Trump only got 4% of the vote and the clean ocean air still fills our lungs with the spirit of health and freedom. If you come, come to a place where the fascists are not taking over, calling for firing all liberals, etc etc.


But of course in such places, your wisdom is already being taught. So I would say, as someone who has thought of moving to Costa Rica, wait until the smog begins to kill off some the Trump fascists and then work with those kids who have not been destroyed with hatred and fury, such as the children of immigrants.


And those who are attacking, these are the new Brownshirts.......echoing the words of Hitler, just as their Idol Trump the Great did. This is a dark time and a foul time: wait until the fascists have been betrayed even by their Strongman....and then come and join the rest of us who will have to wait to take back a democratic hope from the fascists arising, full of themselves, spewing hatred. I do hate fascism, as it is an ideology of hatred.


Trump the Great read Hitlers New Order speeches which his exwife said was bedside reading and which he said was given to him by "A Jew." In the same interview in which he said a Jew (the man was a friend, not a Jew) gave it to him (Vanity Fair 1999), he also said. "I didn't have the book, and if I did, I didn't read it."


Here is a view of democracy from that book that Trump and his supporters would agree with: " "Democracy is the canal through which bolshevism lets its poisons flow into the separate countries and lets work there long enough for these infections to lead to a crippling of intelligence and of the force of resistance." (My New Order


Fascism is a rejection of liberalism. It has seized power despite losing the elction by 3 million and being disapproved by 60% of the people.


Weae attacks as a badge of honor, and let the foul air the fascists are spewing first poison them. Leaders without consent, like Hitler, Mussolini, Bush II alway must rule with violence, intimidation, and lies...and it always leads to disaster.


So wait until the lethal fireworks have burnt down the country, then come back and help us rebuild on the progressive model which most Americans support. If your views were not threatening, the fascists would not attack you. Or come to California, where Trump is dead and freedom lives.....and teach, resist, and enjoy our liberal atmosphere.


Thank you for your post...it was very moving, and I was shocked at the hatred that it evoked fromt he Brownshirts!



Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 12:15:31 AM

dale ruff

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content

Such accusations must be supported with evidence or sources to avoid being a form of fascist smearing. Who benefits when the SPLC is smeared? Please provide where you read this. I have read that Obama is a Kenyan Marxist. I have read that blacks today are worse off than under chattel slavery.

If you make an outrageous claim without support, you are part of the evil of the rumor mill. Please show us your sources.



Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:53:12 PM

pablo mayhew

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 636 comments


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

My reply reads, "I have read on numerous occasions that the SPLC is a CIA front."

It means just that: That I have read it before--that's it. Nothing else. I would expect that someone who claims to be affiliated with that organization could provide definitive proof one way or another. Not engage in slander and ad hominem attacks.

You need to read more carefully. I never committed to anything, hence the qualifier, "If so,' that I used. It means just that--that I don't know for sure.

It's called attempting to exchange information. ...Which is a dying art these days. There was no need to get defensive about it, or to take it to the extreme to which it was taken.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:01:18 AM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content
I can pick up Mein Kampf and read all kinds of things, so, what are you saying Pablo?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:47:13 AM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content

in nu en do

ˌinyəˈwendō/

noun

  1. an allusive or oblique remark or hint, typically a suggestive or disparaging one.

    "she's always making sly innuendoes"

    synonyms: insinuation, suggestion, intimation, implication, hint, overtone, undertone, allusion, reference; More

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:48:24 AM

dale ruff

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content

Why do you spread outrageous claims you cannot back up. Do you believe and then repeat everything you read? Would you repeat the words of the birthers who claim Obama is a Kenyan Marxist.

Such smears are McCarthyite fascism: saying you read it somewhere does not excuse basically finding a reason not to believe the reports of the SPLC, which is in the interests of the racists and neo-Nazis.


You are spreading disinformation, which is a violation of OEN rules. Don't smear people or groups if you can't back it up. Smearing is a basic tactic of fascist politics. You need to provide sources or back off for spreading lies.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 5:58:29 AM

Author 5798

  New Content

For more on blackballing, read here: Black Balling

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:48:52 AM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content
Blackballed: The Black and White Politics of Race on America's Campuses is a popular book this 2016, by the way.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:51:10 AM

Author 5798

  New Content

Funny, I never met a liberal educator. You must have purged them all by the 1970s, when I went to school

In my day, the principal prayed in school even though cry-babies like you claimed it was not allowed. We all respected the principal's integrity in breaking the rules of the day.


In short, we lived in a world where people were honest and didn't hide as a troll on OpEd news harassing and providing fake ideas to readers.


Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 7:47:48 AM

Author 5798

  New Content
Military Recruiting in the United States - a new book is a good book to have in all of your school libraries, America

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:34:14 AM

Author 5798

  New Content

In a year full of terrible deals , a lot of us have started the conversation: Is it time to start reaching out to former adversaries--and at what cost? Take Donald Trump's meeting with Kanye West and, separately, Trump's meeting with former NFL stars Jim Brown and Ray Lewis: exchanges that seem to have cost the black men in the room more than it cost Trump.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:47:55 AM

Author 5798

  New Content

In my Should I finally return to the States and teach Civics, Government, Human & Civil Rights to America's Kids today? ,


I share that one of the reasons that it appeared I was blackballed in Great Bend High School (KS) in 1990-1991 was that I walked into the teacher lounge and stated frankly, "I don't like this revolving door for military recruiters."


Across the street was a national guards unit. That Autumn when I said this I had observed 5 or more recruiters walking the hallway and cafeterias of the high school looking to find students to talk to. That was October 1990--Sadam Hussain had just invaded Kuwait. National Guard units were already being sent to the Middle East for war at the time.


I did not know the principal at the school had been a marine. In contrast to my 1990 experience as a high school teacher in Great Bend, back in the 1970s in nearby Sterling High Schools, the school would not permit recruiters to go anywhere in the building except for the room labeled the counselor offices, where interested students could come on their own.


What was your experience in school? (I went to a small Kansas school, so believe me that liberal or progressive ideas are not as common there as in other parts.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:51:56 AM

Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 4959 comments, 6 diaries


Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content
Subversive failed former teacher said: "I share that one of the reasons that it appeared I was blackballed in Great Bend High School (KS) in 1990-1991 was that I walked into the teacher lounge and stated frankly, "I don't like this revolving door for military recruiters."


Have you ever studied the 1958 law National Defense Education Act??? Maybe you should. From your own words it sounds like you are clueless as to the how and why tax paid public education was funded for STEM education and the testing needed to separate the smart kids from those who should be left behind in public schools.


It went far beyond having actual active military recruiters on campus. There was an entire covert operation going on all across America at many levels all because of Russia launching Sputnik scared the hell out of Washington DC and America had to play catch up real fast.


So if you were to study this as I have because I was a STEM student placed into a covert U.S. Army created school back in 1958 because of the NDEA, you would have a greater understanding of why recruiters are even on campuses across America. You would also come to find that many of those schools would not even exist if it were not for federal funding and military men creating them.


I researched this and actually found the former classified minutes of President Dwight Eisenhower's secret classified meetings with his specially created science team and what their plan was back in the late 1950's that has shaped American education ever since.


You should be ashamed of yourself for not being aware of this covert history and how you blindly said the wrong thing to the wrong people in the wrong place because you were then and still are now so clueless!

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 2:40:08 PM

Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 4959 comments, 6 diaries


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

Let me clue you in a little bit...

President Dwight Eisenhower and his science team discussed the problem of not having enough qualified teachers for his NDEA to be fulfilled.

So it was decided in secret classified meetings with the president that active U.S. military men in uniform would be reassigned into education!

And, it was also decided that was not enough, so, the U.S. federal government would also call up retired ex-military men for an all new duty assignment to be directed into education.

And at that time, the U.S. Army was developing their own schools, they were developing private military schools, they were developing private secondary schools covertly that were being used by the federal government for reasons other than just education like the one I was sent to was filled with the children of foreign rulers and foreign elites from South America to Iran. Heck my school had the children of the Shah of Iran attending. It was a mess when the Shah was overthrown. Jimmy Carter had to sign an executive order preventing the expulsion of those kids back to Iran because they could have been killed if expelled from USA. So Jimmy Carter was compelled to sign an executive order allowing them to stay in the USA and even helped bring their families here too.

The same thing was going on South of the U.S. border to due to the drug wars in central and South America. The children of allies were sent into schools in the USA covertly as students when something much bigger was going on. I know this because I went to school with them. I still have to this day a coin from Ecuador dated 1977 with a lead bullet embedded into it that was brought to my school from some kids our government was protecting and placing them in my school flying them under the radar as students who took only one class- English. Some of them were in their 20's and had no business being in a high school. It was actually covert activity going on.

So the bottom line is, you go with the flow, and if you buck the flow, you are out of there!

President Dwight Eisenhower ordered active military and even retired military back into duty and into education in America and abroad. The U.S. Army even developed schools still in operation to this day in Saudi Arabia and other countries. Highly rated STEM schools that appear normal on the outside, but are military on the inside.

1958 NDEA. Dr. James Killian. Also look up Project Talent Dr. Flanagan with an overt and covert side- another covert program interlinked with NDEA. Yes far more going on than you seem to know... google "eisenhower science team" and see what pops up. Schools. And you were anti-military right inside of a military operation. Go figure!

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 2:59:56 PM

Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 4959 comments, 6 diaries


Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content
Subversive failed former teacher said: "I share that one of the reasons that it appeared I was blackballed in Great Bend High School (KS) in 1990-1991 was that I walked into the teacher lounge and stated frankly, "I don't like this revolving door for military recruiters."


And you were in Kansas you say???


Take a look at this:


President Dwight Eisenhower library Abilene, Kansas document from President's Science Advisory Committee.


So you were knocking the president's own education plan for National Defense right down the street from the former president's library housing the still ongoing national education plan for this country??? Not too bright there!

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:07:58 PM

Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 4959 comments, 6 diaries


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

Let me take this just one step further to help drive it home what was going on and is still going on to this day...

Dr. Flanagan and his Project Talent were developing the testing programs to find America's smartest kids and to take them out of the riff raff dumber kids to be left behind in public schools.

Those smarter kids were to be routed into specialized education schools for advancing this country in science and technology, hence STEM education.

But if you were president and a politician how do you tell the parents of the dumb kids you did not want to spend money on them and were really covertly just picking out the smart ones for top dollar high end specialized education?

So being the ever wise politician, Eisenhower had to develop an education system within an education system. He had to make it look like the NDEA was for every American and every kid- even the dumb ones who had trouble spelling their own name. He had to fund all schools at all levels while still getting what he wanted embedded into that same system of education.

Eisenhower and Admiral Rickover could not have cared less about America's dumb kids. They wanted the smart kids only. They had plans for them. But shhhhh! Don't tell anyone! Keep it secret! Dr. Flanagan, get that Project Talent rolling into those schools and get me those smart kids!

And then along comes Kevin Anthony Stoda speaking out loud how he does not like military recruiters on school campus without even knowing or realizing the very school Kevin Anthony Soda was employed at was a creation of and funded by the National Defense Education Act in an ongoing plan of developing science and technology for national defense by selecting the best and brightest students out of the schools.

Kevin your job was to teach the dumb kids left behind without interfering with the plan. You interfered.

Take a read on Admiral Rickover and education

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:29:51 PM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

You don't know Eisenhower: He was always upset at the runaway spending forced on him by the DOD and the Dulles Brothers, the Bushes' friends et. al. You need to study this and quote it over until you understand what REAL AMERICAN HEROES COMPREHEND:

Eisenhower warns us of the military industrial complex. - YouTube

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 6:52:05 AM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content
About failed teacher??? Note, I have taught non-stop for about 35 years--because of low wages (in right to work states especially) and blackballing I emigrated from Kansas. I will gladly return and help fuel Our Revolution. Any supporters reading this?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:54:37 AM

Author 5798

  New Content
The Hostile Takeover of America are you part of it or against it?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:51:46 AM

Author 5798

  New Content

BJ, If it walks like a Troll, Acts like a Troll and Writes like one-- almost 5000 comments without writing a single article, it is most likely a troll. The proof is in the taste or the poisonous words that come out.

In Internet slang, a troll (/ˈtroʊl/, /ˈtr'l/) is a person who sows discord on the Internet by starting arguments or upsetting people, by posting inflammatory, extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community (such as a newsgroup, forum, chat room, or blog) with the intent of provoking readers into an emotional ...

Internet troll - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_troll


Change your language if you are not a Troll. Otherwise, stop talking like one.


Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 9:39:35 AM

Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 4959 comments, 6 diaries


Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content

Well if you must know I tried to post some articles, but I was told this website was for progressive liberal articles, not my conservative articles and so I was banned from any further posting of articles.

So the low article count is not my fault really. I was just not allowed to post my kind of articles is all.


And I am not a troll and really could not care less that you harp on it so much because I am simply an American with an opinion that does not match yours so that makes me a troll I suppose.


But to me with as inflammatory as you have been in this comment thread would tend to cast the same upon yourself.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 1:23:39 PM

Author 5798

  New Content
When Herod saw he was tricked (like those Evangelicals who voted for Trump), what did Herod do? (What will Trump voters do for America in 2017 for a change????)


Will they hide in their fantasies or read the good book and apply it much better?


Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 9:49:43 AM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content
Or will they take 2000 of Trumps-act-alikes and execute them as a warning to not get in the way of people power?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 9:52:08 AM

Author 5798

  New Content

Perhaps BJ and MP have a morality crises:

Growing Moral Relativism among American Evangelicals is Worrying the Rest of the Planet

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 9:55:05 AM

Author 5798

  New Content

Or does PM (or BJ) want me to get the SCOTUS opening? Kevin Stoda throws his hat in the Ring for SCOTUS instead?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 9:56:08 AM

