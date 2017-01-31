Refresh  
Seven Days To Fascism

By Kathy Malloy
Related Topic(s):

From Mike Malloy Website

Donald Trump - Caricature
Donald Trump - Caricature
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

It only took Trump seven days from taking office to trampling the constitution, invigorating ISIL and other extremists, pissing off members of his party, and making Sen. Chuck Schumer cry. Trump was quick to dismiss Schumer's tears as "fake," much like his so-called "university," and his hairline.

Friday's executive order banning immigrants from allegedly dangerous nations had the effect of banning many green-card holders and traveling families from returning to the US. Trump just wiggles his stubby fingers across the page and POOF! No more scary Muslims coming into the US. Couple of problems with this -- it's unconstitutional, and even if it was legal, there were no instructions given to the State Dept. employees and airline workers, etc., as to how his immigrant ban was to be executed.

Trump doesn't think anything through before he acts, which makes his handling of the nuclear codes all the more terrifying, right? The America First Alt Right crowd loves this! Don't like it, leave! As Sean Spicer said today. Yeah, SCREW the immigrants! Trump has now eff'd them figuratively and literally." Five kids (and counting) and only one has a native-born baby mamma.

- Advertisement -

The acting Attorney General isn't going along with this train wreck, as the Washington Post explains:

"Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has ordered Justice Department lawyers not to defend challenges to President Trump's immigration order temporarily banning entry into the United States for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees from around the world, declaring in a memo Monday she is not convinced the order is lawful.

"Yates wrote that, as the leader of the Justice Department, she must ensure the department's position is both 'legally defensible' and 'consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.

"'At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful,' Yates wrote. She wrote that 'for as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.'"

Ooooh, snap! So glad there is some resistance to this madness. It is imperative that we prevent this power mad p*ssy-grabber from eff'n over anyone else!

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

