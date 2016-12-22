Refresh  
Scapegoating Neoliberalism

There are many folks struggling financially in America. There are many folks struggling financially in America that live in blighted communities. There are many folks struggling financially in America that live in blighted communities that have been terribly disadvantaged by neoliberalism. There are many folks struggling financially in America that live in blighted communities that have been terribly disadvantaged by neoliberalism and have not had the wherewithal or ability to get a good education. There are many folks struggling financially in America that live in blighted communities that have been terribly disadvantaged by neoliberalism and have not had the wherewithal or ability to get a good education and voted for Donald Trump.


And now we are asked to accept this as the natural, inevitable outcome -- what else could they do? There was no one out there speaking for them. Well, that is a self-serving argument disconnected from the truth. Bernie was absolutely speaking for them. They were not about to vote for Bernie. Bernie was a Jew and "a Communist." Bernie didn't play well in White blighted America. Bernie didn't give them the false hope that one day they too could be rich and famous. Bernie didn't race bait or threaten women or hammer fear into his message. Bernie didn't play to the cheap seats. Yes, they had a choice but thirty-plus years of Conservative Republican enabling and validation of the lesser angels of their natures had finally paid off in spades. White struggling America finally, absolutely and with gusto, embraced a fascist demagogue built in Conservative think tanks, cynical Republican campaigns, Right Wing talk radio and the Fox news room.


There is great danger in accepting the failure of neoliberal policies as somehow validating the outcome of the election. This is the disingenuous ploy of liberals that have issues with and animus towards the Democratic Party. Neoliberalism certainly has failed America but blaming Neoliberalism for the Trump phenomenon is like blaming the Treaty of Versailles for the horrors of Nazi Germany. Hate, prejudice and people murdered over fifty million individuals in Europe.

One man quickened and enabled the slaughter. He rendered citizens tools. Tools of hate, racism, fear -- tools readily and excitedly sacrificing themselves in an orgy of unfathomable destruction and horror.

We are there. We are standing on the precipice with our new President-- looking down into the familiar abyss. There is nothing positive or good about the man. He has ignited the angry masses. He has no hope. He has no evident humanity. We, that have hope, that love our neighbors, that believe that a bright future is still possible, that simply aspire to living compassionate lives -- we need to resist him with every fibre of our being.


I do not understand how anyone voted for him. However, I deeply believe in forgiveness and empathy. Now is a time for truth and introspection for all of us. Truth is and always will be. The truth will set us free.

Kevin is an artist/writer/carpenter and frustrated songwriter living in Johnson City, Texas.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Kevin Tully

I am currently reading "The Black Swan"by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. He explains how folks that have an investment in the prognostication of events, when they completely miss or are blindsided by an unxepected, calamitous event, out of personal necessity, try to explain it in the light of their own prejudices or academic needs, completely missing the point.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 4:16:19 PM

