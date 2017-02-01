- Advertisement -

Leaders in the progressive community who are slated to speak on the intersection of politics and spirituality at the Sister Giant Conference in Arlington, VA, Feb. 2-4, include: Sen.Bernie Sanders, Dennis Kucinich, Zephyr Teachout, Pramila Jayapal, Rabbi Michael Lerner and Rev. Dr. William Barber.

A livestream option will be available.

The press release is below:

January 24, 2017 --SISTER GIANT, to be held February 2-4 in Washington, DC, is the first large-scale conference designed to engage and galvanize Americans as part of The Great Resistance of 2017 , rejecting far right extremism. Headlining the event is Senator Bernie Sanders. Key organizers and speakers of the conference are internationally acclaimed spiritual author and lecturer Marianne Williamsonand Derrick Harkins, Senior Vice-President at Union Theological Seminary and former advisor to President Obama. The conference has assembled some of America's leading thinkers to discuss a broad range of topics including: voter suppression, environmental protection, racial justice, getting money out of politics, the media and galvanizing political activism. In addition to Senator Sanders, The SISTER GIANT line-up includes:U.S. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal the first Indian-American woman in the House; Dennis Kucinich, former U.S. Congressman and champion of diplomacy and peace; Karenna Gore, director of the Center for Earth Ethics at Union Theological Seminary; Thom Hartmann, radio talk show host, political commentator and bestselling author; Robert Thurman, Indo-Tibetan Buddhist scholar; Cenk Uygur, activist, political commentator and host of The Young Turks; John Fugelsang, comedian, actor, radio host; Zephyr Teachout, academic, political activist, and former political candidate; Ari Berman, political author and journalist for The Nation magazine; Vera de Chalambert, mindfulness facilitator, spiritual storyteller and scholar; Michael Lerner, rabbi, political activist and editor of Tikkun magazine, Opal Tometi, Nigerian-American writer, and Co-Founder of the Black Lives Matter movement; among other prominent speakers. Register now for the Washington event held at the Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Highway, in Arlington, VA a few short miles from downtown DC and 2 miles from Reagan National Airport. Or join us via livestream. For more information visit: www.sistergiant.com.