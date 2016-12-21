Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Russians, Al Qaeda, Saddam, and back to Russians

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Supported 2   Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/21/16

Author 70183
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
- Advertisement -

Political flags of the Soviet Union
Political flags of the Soviet Union
(image by crwflags.com)   License   DMCA   Details

This gnarled Russian knot of Clinton hackees,

Is starting to sound like those WMDs,
Squawked far and wide as real and a threat,
But at story's end which finally met
A day of reckoning with regard to the truth,
All found to be ghosts, poor players, forsooth.

From could-be to maybe to impossible-to-scoff,
We've seen this scam building from five whole weeks off,
To corner the Donald and make him go squirms
On good Russ relations and then come to terms
With neocon thinking that like weeds and bugs
Infects foreign policy and MSM thugs.

Layer on layer the stories do mount,
Till they've reached Putin on whom they can count,
To provide us a baddie dark-scowling and fraught,
And lend that round mug to a scam-job well-wrought.
Like CSI-Vegas you need some big crumb,
To scare up some audience and rattle the dumb.

How Vlad must despair of our media wattle,
When he loosens tie and uncorks a good bottle!
He can't fight it or bribe it or bomb it to bits;
Just tell his own version and hope for some hits.
But diff' versions go begging along the airwaves:
RT on a good day or Alex Jones raves.

You'd think after all of the mess with Joe Mc,
We'd avoid a new crisis and ask for proof quick.
Bin Laden, Saddam, and now back to Russians,
All of it certain, no room for discussions.
Like A/C on cars the truth is an option,
Abandoned in haste, given up in adoption.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Supported 2   Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.philipkraske.com

I was born in Detroit in 1959, though I lived my formative years in Stillwater, Minnesota, a town just south of Garrison Keillor's Lake Wobegon, or at least one of the villages he based it on. I graduated from Stillwater High in 1977 and from the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Syria and sarin: such is politics

Was Osama bin Laden really there? (Part Two)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 1 fan, 223 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

The point is well taken though the poem's oft mis taken.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:17:59 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Philip Kraske

Become a Fan
Author 70183

(Member since Aug 17, 2011), 6 fans, 77 articles, 84 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

"The point is well taken though the poem's oft mis taken," writes Carol Jackson.


This troubles me. You mean A/C comes standard on cars now?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 6:30:03 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 