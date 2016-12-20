Refresh  
Russian ambassador shot dead in Ankara: Fall out of Allepo or abortive anti-Erdogan coup

Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
12/20/16

Author 65550
The Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was shot in the back and killed Monday (12/19) by a sacked police officer who shouted "Don't forget Aleppo" and "Allahu Akbar" as he opened fire. The ambassador was giving a speech at an Ankara art gallery.

Reuters news agency reported: "A video showed the attacker shouting: "Don't forget Aleppo, don't forget Syria!" and "Allahu Akbar (God is Greatest) as screams rang out. He paced about and shouted as he held the gun in one hand and waved the other in the air.

"It was not clear whether the gunman was a lone operator, driven perhaps by popular discontent over Russian action in Syria or affiliated to a group like Islamic State, which has carried out a string of bomb attacks in Turkey in the last year. Whichever is the case, the incident raises concerns about a police force currently being purged after a failed July coup."

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia must know for sure who was behind the assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov.

"Russia's Investigative Committee has already opened a criminal case on this assassination. It has been instructed to set up a working group that is to go to Ankara to take part in the probe into this crime together with the Turkish partners," he said at a meeting in the Kremlin.

According to Putin, an agreement to this effect was reached during his telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "We must know how steered the killer's course," Putin stressed.

The man who assassinated the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, is identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas, a former office of the Turkish police who was fired from the forces of law and order in the course of investigation of the July 15 abortive coup, according to Haberturk news.

Altintas, 22, was allegedly involved in Fethullah Gulen movement which has been declared as a terrorist organization.

He was killed by security guards on the spot.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the assassination of the Russian ambassador was aimed at damaging relations between Turkey and Russia.

Similar views were expressed by Fatih ke, the press attache of Turkey's embassy in Washington DC, who tweeted: "The bullet to Ambassador Karlov is not only aims him. It aims also Turkish Russian relation."

Ankara Mayor Melih Gokcek told reporters that the "heinous" attack aimed to disrupt newly-re-established relations between Turkey and Russia.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was due to meet with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in Russia on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Syria. Officials said the meeting would still go on, despite the attack.

According to the Guardian, ambassador Andrei Karlov had been part of discussions with Turkey that led to an evacuation of east Aleppo late last week. He had also been a central conduit to the Turkish government's rapprochement with Moscow in April this year.

Russia and Turkey have recently gone some way towards mending ties after a freeze in relations after Turkey shot down a Russian fighter plane in November 2015.

"The attack comes at a bad time: Moscow and Ankara have only recently restored diplomatic ties after Turkey downed a Russian aircraft in November 2015," Reuters quoted the Stratfor think-tank as saying. "Though the attack will strain relations between the two countries, it is not likely to rupture them altogether."

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Amy Schreiner

Become a Fan
Author 78249

(Member since Apr 11, 2012)


  New Content
"Now, it is necessary to investigate thoroughly what has happened. It could be a planned terrorist attack plotted by extremists. However, it could be an attack staged by a lone maniac,"...Abdus Sattar Ghazali

Or it could be many things in between.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:22:19 AM

Author 0
Jim Arnold

Become a Fan
Author 6322

(Member since Jun 4, 2007)


Reply to Amy Schreiner:   New Content

Is anyone strengthened by this assassination? Not the terrorists, who wouldn't understand political strategy even as the blade of the executioner descended upon their necks.

So f*ckheads unite! You f*ckheads, who would decapitate a young boy, let us all resolve to stop being pawns in the service of The Powers and their vision of a biased God, who (you seem to believe) hates some part of his creation and loves a small (wicked) part of the rest. Convert your perversion to a healing glimpse of a woman's skin, to a respect for womanhood, give up your lust for dominance over others, women in particular, let your Allah in all his Power, take responsibility for the vengeance you crave, and fight instead for a hearing, for the forgiveness, the life, of all humble humanity!

Or die a pathetic f*ckhead.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 8:19:24 AM

shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011)


  New Content
Watching the movement of anguish on the face of Andrei Karlov's window as his casket was removed from the hearse to a public stand for ceremony at the airport was painful. She could barely look toward the casket at the beginning of the ceremony. It was as if violent death was personified and darkly following along in the wake of her husband's casket as it was moved to the table.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 8:31:08 PM

Daniel Penisten

Become a Fan
Author 73635

(Member since Nov 14, 2011)


  New Content

President Putin and his nation has demonstrated admirable restraint in these tragic matters.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:38:30 PM

