Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment

OpEdNews Op Eds

Russian Spies Behind Every Christmas Tree

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message David William Pear     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   News 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/31/16

Become a Fan
  (26 fans)
- Advertisement -

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate Nativity on January 6 & 7!
Merry Christmas to all who celebrate Nativity on January 6 & 7!
(image by fusion-of-horizons)   License   DMCA   Details

The main stream propaganda media has been on an anti-Putin, anti-Russian propaganda binge for years, and the Guardian is one of the leaders of the pack.

One has to wonder if it has anything to do with the Guardian's shady dealings with George Soros' secretive Open Society Foundation. Soros makes a fortune from U.S. sponsored regime changes and financial disasters. A regime change in Russia could make his billions of dollars.

For years the Guardians was a captain of journalism in a sea of corporate monopoly media. No longer and many of its renowned journalists have abandoned ship or been thrown overboard. Their alleged crimes were mutiny against the establishment?

The first storm at the Guardian came when award winning editor in chief Janine Gibson was forced to walk the plant (May 2015 ). Gibson was widely expected to become the Guardian's Senior Editor. Instead Gibson was deep sixed after she navigated the Guardian through the treacherous course of revealing the Edward Snowden leaks.

The Guardian was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for the Snowden story, but the U.S. and British spy agencies were not amused. They had been caught red-handed hacking everybody's computers, spying on US citizens and even listening in on the private phone conversations of heads of state (here).

The U.S. uses the information it gets from spying to interfere with the politics and elections of foreign governments, allies as well as foes. The storm at the Guardian over the Snowden leak, resulted in the editors of the Guardian destroying their own computers, while notorious British GCHQ spies stood by and watched (here).

- Advertisement -

The many fans of the Guardian had been popping Champaign corks and feeling secure that the Guardian was watching over the establishment and reporting abuses of power, fraud, corruption and wrongdoing. Readers trusted the Guardian for its honest reporting for years.

Unbeknownst to most readers, the Guarding was in deep financial trouble. The Scott Trust that owns the Guardian needed a white-knight. It has been hemorrhaging money for years (here) and there were rumors that the Guardian might have to close its doors and stop its presses (here).

A white knight did not come forward, but a vulture capitalist did: George Soros and his Open Society Foundation. The financial arrangements and quid pro quo are unknown, since both the Scott Trust and Open Society are secretive.

Coincidentally or not, at the same time the Guardian joined in a new partnership, called the New East Network, with murky NGO's, shady Eastern blogs, unknown sources and an outfit called Eurasianet (here).

The managing editor of Eurasianet is Justin Burke. At the time that the Guardian made the announcement of its new partnership, Justin Burke was and still is the chief editor. A link to Eurasianet had Burke's email address at Open Society Foundation (June 2014).

- Advertisement -

The Guardian and Soros-connected New East Network run anti-Putin and anti-Russia propaganda daily. There is no shortage of pro-Ukraine propaganda either. That propaganda spills over onto the Guardian. This is a sinister conflict of interest for the Guardian. It should make a full disclosure of the financial arrangements between itself and Soros.

George Soros has made his fortune on currency speculation, regime change, coups and vulture capitalism. His current venture of destruction is Ukraine. Soros financed NGO's that fueled the U.S. led coup against the elected government of Ukraine and installed a cabal of fascists. He is a major backer of anti-Putin NGO's in Russia. Soros constantly lobbies the US and the EU to bailout Ukraine with billions of dollars, of which he would be a big beneficiary. Soros lobbies the US and the EU to destabilize Russia (here).

Soros has a sordid history. One of his most infamous coups was to break the Bank of England in 2002. The Telegraph called Soros "the man who broke the Bank of England; the arch villain of Black Wednesday" (here). Soros responded that if he did not do it somebody else would. His only morality is derived from the market.

The latest brouhaha out of the Guardian is a ridiculous allegation, based on flimsy-to-no evidence, that Putin fixed the 2016 US election. The main stream media, including the Guardian, has fixated on the impressionable public that there is some kind of scheme between the two.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   News 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

David William Pear is an progressive columnist writing on economic, political and social issues. He is a regular columnist for The Real News Network, Op Ed News, and an editor for OEN. His articles have also appeared in Truth Out, Consortium (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

US War with Russia Authorized by House Resolution 758.

Syria: Has Putin Called Obama's Bluff?

Putin Is Not Hitler

UKRAINE: The Propaganda War

Progressives Should Be Applauding Trump

NEOLIBERALISM: Austerity vs. The Affluent Society.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 26 fans, 35 articles, 134 quicklinks, 1731 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Divide and conquer. That is what all enemies of progressives want us to do. The Democrats are leading the charge. If there is anything they fear most it is that liberal-progressives will abandon the Democratic Party just as it has abandoned us.

The Democrats have no alternative or answer to Trump, Republicans, Neocons, war profiteers and warmongers. They are all cut from the same cloth of gold. They serve the oligarchs and not the people.

The only answer is to abandon the Democratic Party and get behind or start a third party. One that represents all the social, economic and spiritual values that we value.

Trump is President. Get over it. Get working for peace. It is the most important priority before any other problems of the US and the world can be addressed.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 31, 2016 at 9:15:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 