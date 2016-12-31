- Advertisement -



The main stream propaganda media has been on an anti-Putin, anti-Russian propaganda binge for years, and the Guardian is one of the leaders of the pack.

One has to wonder if it has anything to do with the Guardian's shady dealings with George Soros' secretive Open Society Foundation. Soros makes a fortune from U.S. sponsored regime changes and financial disasters. A regime change in Russia could make his billions of dollars.

For years the Guardians was a captain of journalism in a sea of corporate monopoly media. No longer and many of its renowned journalists have abandoned ship or been thrown overboard. Their alleged crimes were mutiny against the establishment?

The first storm at the Guardian came when award winning editor in chief Janine Gibson was forced to walk the plant (May 2015 ). Gibson was widely expected to become the Guardian's Senior Editor. Instead Gibson was deep sixed after she navigated the Guardian through the treacherous course of revealing the Edward Snowden leaks.

The Guardian was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for the Snowden story, but the U.S. and British spy agencies were not amused. They had been caught red-handed hacking everybody's computers, spying on US citizens and even listening in on the private phone conversations of heads of state (here).

The U.S. uses the information it gets from spying to interfere with the politics and elections of foreign governments, allies as well as foes. The storm at the Guardian over the Snowden leak, resulted in the editors of the Guardian destroying their own computers, while notorious British GCHQ spies stood by and watched (here).

The many fans of the Guardian had been popping Champaign corks and feeling secure that the Guardian was watching over the establishment and reporting abuses of power, fraud, corruption and wrongdoing. Readers trusted the Guardian for its honest reporting for years.

Unbeknownst to most readers, the Guarding was in deep financial trouble. The Scott Trust that owns the Guardian needed a white-knight. It has been hemorrhaging money for years (here) and there were rumors that the Guardian might have to close its doors and stop its presses (here).

A white knight did not come forward, but a vulture capitalist did: George Soros and his Open Society Foundation. The financial arrangements and quid pro quo are unknown, since both the Scott Trust and Open Society are secretive.

Coincidentally or not, at the same time the Guardian joined in a new partnership, called the New East Network, with murky NGO's, shady Eastern blogs, unknown sources and an outfit called Eurasianet (here).

The managing editor of Eurasianet is Justin Burke. At the time that the Guardian made the announcement of its new partnership, Justin Burke was and still is the chief editor. A link to Eurasianet had Burke's email address at Open Society Foundation (June 2014).

The Guardian and Soros-connected New East Network run anti-Putin and anti-Russia propaganda daily. There is no shortage of pro-Ukraine propaganda either. That propaganda spills over onto the Guardian. This is a sinister conflict of interest for the Guardian. It should make a full disclosure of the financial arrangements between itself and Soros.

George Soros has made his fortune on currency speculation, regime change, coups and vulture capitalism. His current venture of destruction is Ukraine. Soros financed NGO's that fueled the U.S. led coup against the elected government of Ukraine and installed a cabal of fascists. He is a major backer of anti-Putin NGO's in Russia. Soros constantly lobbies the US and the EU to bailout Ukraine with billions of dollars, of which he would be a big beneficiary. Soros lobbies the US and the EU to destabilize Russia (here).

Soros has a sordid history. One of his most infamous coups was to break the Bank of England in 2002. The Telegraph called Soros "the man who broke the Bank of England; the arch villain of Black Wednesday" (here). Soros responded that if he did not do it somebody else would. His only morality is derived from the market.

The latest brouhaha out of the Guardian is a ridiculous allegation, based on flimsy-to-no evidence, that Putin fixed the 2016 US election. The main stream media, including the Guardian, has fixated on the impressionable public that there is some kind of scheme between the two.

