Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments

OpEdNews Op Eds

Russian Hacking: Where's the Evidence?

By       Message Ted Rall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 2   Supported 2   Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/23/16

Author 66949
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Smirking Chimp

CIA Conclusion On Russian Hacking
CIA Conclusion On Russian Hacking
(image by kurv.com)   License   DMCA   Details

At the smallest, crappiest newspaper in the world -- even at a high school paper -- no sane editor would publish a story that wasn't backed by solid evidence. As the 20th century print journalism cliche' goes, if your mother says she loves you check it out. So why are the nation's most prestigious multi-Pulitzer-winning newsgathering organizations repeatedly claiming that hackers working for the Russian government stole emails belonging to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta, and gave them to WikiLeaks?

Because the CIA says so.

Well, not the actual CIA. Some unidentified people who claim to have seen some report say so.

The charge against Russia is explosive. "In a 'closed-door briefing on Capitol Hill last week,' intelligence officials told senators that it was now 'quite clear' that electing Trump was Russia's goal," according to Vox. Hothead Sarah Palin enabler and senior Arizona Senator John McCain called it "an act of war."

Even Times op-ed columnist Paul Krugman -- historically a voice of reason and prescience -- dove into the neo-Red-baiting morass of this weird month, writing that "bad guys hacked the election" thanks to "useful idiots" (a Cold War slur used against lefties like, um, Krugman, pinned here to Trump and his advisers).

- Advertisement -

(Hypocrisy alert! I'll save my catalog of covert U.S. attacks against other nations' democratic elections -- Obama's role in the recent coup in Honduras comes to mind -- for some future book, a format where word counts aren't as constricting.)

Anyway, newspapers and magazines and radio and television and Internet news sites say that Russia was behind the hacks. So, as my editor at the Columbia Daily Spectator would surely have asked, what is the basis of this contention?

"The CIA's conclusion does not appear to be the product of specific new intelligence obtained since the election, several American officials, including some who had read the agency's briefing, said on Sunday," wrote the Times' Mark Mazzetti and Eric Lichtblau. "Rather, it was an analysis of what many believe is overwhelming circumstantial evidence -- evidence that others feel does not support firm judgments -- that the Russians put a thumb on the scale for Mr. Trump, and got their desired outcome."

The primary basis of this "overwhelming circumstantial evidence" appears to be that whoever hacked the DNC also hacked the RNC but only released the DNC stuff to WikiLeaks. "If the Russians were going to interfere, why on earth would they do it to the detriment of the candidate that was pro-Russian?" asked Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

My editor at the Spec would not have been impressed.

- Advertisement -

As Sam Biddle writes at The Intercept, "you can't help but notice all of the qualifying words: Possibly, appears, connects, indicates."

This is one of those awkward times when you have to admit that Donald Trump has a point: why should we take the CIA, whose BS Iraqi WMD intel led to the deaths of over a million people, at its word?

Why would the very same journalists who let themselves get duped 13 years ago dutifully transcribe what amounts to nothing more than unsubstantiated allegations?

I don't know if Russia is innocent of hacking those emails -- any more than the New York Times and the Washington Post and CBS News and so on know that they're guilty.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 2   Supported 2   Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, is the author of "The Anti-American Manifesto." He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1963, raised in Kettering, Ohio and graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1981. His first cartoons were published (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Revolution Will Not Be Deactualized

Coverage of the anti-NSA Protest is an Example of a New Way to Disseminate Government BS

Now, A Postmortem By Someone Who Actually Saw Trump's Win Coming

Hillary Cheated

Our Suicidal Ruling Class: Why Won't the Rich and Powerful Try to Save Themselves?

How the US media marginalizes dissent

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2806 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

This article begins with more Trump lies. The evidence is classified and held by the FBI and CIA. Clapper refused to brief the Electoral College with the evidence......clearly, another gift to Trump from the agencies he will control in a month.

"FBI Director James B. Comey and Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr. are in agreement with a CIA assessment that Russia intervened in the 2016 election in part to help Donald Trump win the White House, officials disclosed Friday.."

Here is Trump publicly asking the Russians to intervene: ""Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," Trump said. "I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press."

Anyone who dismisses or distorts these facts does not deserve to be read. If the Republicans wanted the evidence, why did only one of the 306 Republican electors sign the letter requesting a briefing?

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 12:49:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2806 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

CIA Director John Brennan said to the agency's workforce Friday:

"Earlier this week, I met separately with FBI [Director] James Comey and DNI Jim Clapper, and there is strong consensus among us on the scope, nature, and intent of Russian interference in our presidential election,"

He further commented that the evidence would not be released to cartoonists.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 1:42:40 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 644 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

And you know what "CIA Director John Brennan said to the agency's workforce Friday..." how?

Because you were there?

It all makes sense now: You're a CIA plant.

Get lost, spook.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 12:51:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 