Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  
Russian Hacking: The CIA Never Lies?

By Joseph Clifford
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/23/16

Do you believe?
(image by 3wisemenessentials.com)   License   DMCA   Details

Be honest now. Did you believe the US intelligence agencies when they claimed it was a "Slam Dunk" Iraq had WMD? That bit of propaganda cost 5,000 American lives, and more than a million Iraqi lives. To make matters even more horrible, 600,000 children under 5 years old died because of brutal sanctions.

They sold that war using fake, distorted evidence, and outright lies, to support their need for a war. They even introduced "forged" documents from Niger to sell the war. Tragically the US public bought it, hook line and sinker, even though there were knowledgeable people who saw through the ruse. Experts who knew the intelligence was baseless, were ignored by mainstream media, and the propaganda by government and its mouthpiece, mainstream media, went unchallenged. These intelligence agencies were the very same who did not foresee the fall of the Berlin wall until it was on the ground in pieces, nor did they see the destruction of the WTC until it too, was on the ground. And this would be the same CIA who this week, submitted a written apology to the Turkish government for making "false claims" about Turkey" oil trading with Daesh.

Now we are told the Russians interfered with our elections, but this time it is different. They don't offer any evidence or proof whatsoever, let alone fake evidence. Their claims are based on anonymous sources, unnamed sources, and terms like "consensus view", with not a shred of absolute proof. Based on the Iraq lies, they learned you can sell the US public anything, if you just keep repeating the lie. The "Big Lie" theory is alive and well today. If you repeat something enough, it becomes fact. The intelligence agencies refused to brief congress, and they refused to brief the electors before voting for President. Why?

There certainly are experts in the field who should know about the alleged hacking, but they are not allowed to disrupt mainstream media's Russophobe frenzy. Bet you never saw William Binney on mainstream media. Who is Binney? He is the guy who put together the NSA's elaborate worldwide surveillance system. He has publicly stated on alternative news sites, that if something was "hacked", the NSA would instantly know who, when, and whether the info was passed on to another party. He designed the system. He argues, there was no hacking for that very reason. Binney insists the e-mails had to have been leaked by an "insider" who had access to the data. Never heard him on mainstream media huh? Next comes Craig Murray a former US Ambassador who claims he knows who leaked the e-mails, because he met with the individual in Washington D.C. Never heard him on mainstream media either huh? Finally, Julian Assange, the man who released the e-mails. He insisted all along he never got the e-mails from Russia. Another no show on mainstream media. Whatever happened to the journalistic adage of going to the source? Assange is the source, but no mainstream media journalist, and I use the term very loosely, has ventured to speak with him. The accusation has been repeated countless times, without any evidence, or consulting with any of the above three experts.

Because the big lie has been repeated so many times by corporate media, about half of the US public, according to a recent poll, believes Russia interfered, even though there is not a bit of evidence to support it. Once again they take the bait; hook, line, and sinker.

For believers of Russian hacking, I offer the following analogy. It might, but I doubt it help, because you cannot undo the effect of propaganda. You are put on trial for murder that you did not commit. The prosecutor and judge simply say they have reached a "consensus view", the phrase offered by intelligence agencies, that you committed the murder and are guilty. You ask for proof. They offer none. They just keep repeating that you did it. You challenge and ask how do you know I did it? Answer: we have anonymous sources, but we cannot tell you who they are, nor can we show you proof.

Just as in the fake run-up to the Iraq war, the expert voices of the opposition are not tolerated on mainstream media. Do these folks really want a war with Russia? Are they so upset with Trump's pronouncement that he wanted better relations with Russia? What sane person would not? Hmmm.

It appears there is a war already raging between the Russophobes, who do not want better relations with Russia, and are doing their best to smear and demonize Putin, and those who do. This is the same tactic used with Manuel Noriega of Panama, Muarmar Gaddafi, and Saddam Hussein, before they made war on all three. Demonize, then make war.

Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Shame on those who buy into propaganda without any proof.

Think about it and use a little logic.
Joe Clifford lives in Rhode Island and has written a regular column for an online newspaper and has contributed many articles to various RI newspapers. His articles deal almost exclusively with American Foreign policy but ventures into other
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 15 fans, 3 articles, 12101 comments


  New Content

I don't think that US intelligence agencies "claimed it was a "Slam Dunk" Iraq had WMD".


Quote?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 23, 2016 at 4:30:18 PM

Author 0
Michael Dewey

Author 11470
(Member since Feb 15, 2008), 19 fans, 18 articles, 6 quicklinks, 2879 comments, 17 diaries


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

Then why did Powell go before the UN claiming such?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 23, 2016 at 5:03:12 PM

Author 0
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2806 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

He was playing the good soldier and lied on behalf of Bush. He has said it was the worst mistake of his life. Had he not done it, had he stood up to Bush per the Nuremberg principles, he might have been elected President.


Submitted on Friday, Dec 23, 2016 at 8:07:07 PM

Author 0
Joseph Clifford

Author 93960

(Member since Jun 13, 2014), 9 fans, 55 articles, 53 comments


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content
WASHINGTON (CNN) -- About two weeks before deciding to invade Iraq, President Bush was told by CIA Director George Tenet there was a "slam dunk case" that dictator Saddam Hussein had unconventional weapons, according to a new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 23, 2016 at 5:53:26 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 114 articles, 2906 quicklinks, 10977 comments, 177 diaries


Reply to Joseph Clifford:   New Content

The Cockroaches Infesting America have said and continue to say many things since their shaky, snaky inception. Best we can do now is abolish them, along with NSA and no less than dozens of other agencies our taxes pay for, to make lives miserable.

While Tenent was blowing it out his ass, ten million people worldwide marched against the idiotic war in Iraq. Anyone paying attention to what bona fide writers were saying knew it had long been in the works, behind barely closed doors.

I know you're simply answering a question here, quite correctly, but I think these other points are worth bearing in mind, especially these days.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 23, 2016 at 7:00:40 PM

Author 0
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2806 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

35 million worldwide marched against the war; 3 million in Rome. The media barely reported it. 60% of Congressional Democrats voted against it, and only the UK of the US's major allies, believed the claims and did not join in the invasion, which required Bush to buy 4 small islands with less than 100,000 population to support his lie of a Coalition of the Willing. Germany, France, Spain, italy, etc all refused.

woodward's book tells the whole story. Bush lied and Tenet backed him up, and when the CIA reported the "solid evidence" did not exist in their investigation over a few years, Bush blamed Tenet and the CIA, tho the actual intelligence warned him there was no solid evidence.,


It is worth recalling that the one President who stood up to the CIA was assassinated. I am reading Mary's Mosaic, a new book which links the assassiantion with JFK"s lover (Mary Meyer), Timothy Leary, who provided the LSD, and the transformation of JFK into a threat to the Deep State so critical they had to kill him and reverse his revolutionary policy initiatives (withdraw from Vietnam, accept independent nations as legitimate and not pawns of the Kremlin, etc.


As JFK himself said: The worst enemy is not lies but myths. Lies can be refuted but myths have a life of their own. The myth that Bush was given bad intelligence is totally refuted by the released CIA archives which showed they warned him there was no solid evidence to justify a war. The myth has disguised the roots of a criminal war, which today is a hot topic, because many of Trump's advisors were the most radical Iraq war defenders, the chief propagandists, and today are urging attacking Iran, which is military ally of both Russia and China .


Short version: I agree with you.



Submitted on Friday, Dec 23, 2016 at 9:14:41 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 114 articles, 2906 quicklinks, 10977 comments, 177 diaries


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

I was just this morning thinking of how the CIA was behind the JFK assassination, according to more sources than I can recall.

When the former head of the CIA became POTUS, and no one even balked, I was astounded but at the same time not surprised. Ditto when his sadistic, imbecile, drunkard son took over.

If T. rump had the brains to go with his balls, he could theoretically be the one to uncover this and much more... but I'm not holding my breath.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 23, 2016 at 11:16:59 PM

Author 0
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2806 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

My life has never been the same since he was murdered. He had stood up to the CIA and then fired Dulles, who had forged the CIA/Wall St Deep State, and then he was murdered. Mary's Mosaic traces the way that JFK changed from a kind of traditional warrior to a revolutionary seeking peace, withdrawing from Vietnam, refusing the Pentagon and CIA, etc.

Trump's first foreign policy advisor was radical neo con James Woolsey, who headed the CIA and then went to Wall St. The dots are right on top of each other.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 12:34:21 AM

Author 0
David William Pear

Author 500873
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 26 fans, 32 articles, 132 quicklinks, 1701 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Dan, If you watch the movie by Oliver Stone, JFK and read the book by Jim Garrison (New Orleans D.A.) that the movie was based on you will know without a doubt that Lee Harvey Oswald was not the lone gunman. He probably wasn't even one of the gunmen, he was seen drinking a Coke in the lunchroom when JFK was shot.

The cover up of the JFK murder is fascinating. It is not a conspiracy "theory". Garrison proved it in court although the defendant himself, Clay Shaw, was found not guilty. Later it was revealed that by Colby confirmed that Shaw was a CIA asset.

In 1976 the followup investigation by the US House Select Committee on Assassinations concluded that the JFK murder was a conspiracy and a conspiracy to cover it up.

Oswald was the patsy, but he was no dummy. He was a CIA asset, fluent in Russian, a radar expert for the U-2 flights and may have been the plant that enabled the Soviets to shoot down Gary Powers in order to sabotage peace negotiations with the Soviets.

Oswald was a lousy shot and could not hit the side of a barn, yet he supposedly got off 3 shots, perfectly on target, with a defective rifle with misaligned sights. No expert has ever been able to reproduce the spectacular shooting that it was claimed that LHO did.

Any doubters? Read the book and then come back and reply to my comment.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 5:33:56 AM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 114 articles, 2906 quicklinks, 10977 comments, 177 diaries


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

No doubt, but I will read the book.

My wife says I spend far too much time on my keyboard, but this is where I find intelligent life on the home planet. Thx!

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 5:57:11 AM

Author 0
David William Pear

Author 500873
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 26 fans, 32 articles, 132 quicklinks, 1701 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

If you would rather, watch the Stone move. It is a long movie, 3 hours and covers about everything in the book. I was so fascinated by Stone's move which just now became available on Netflicts that I immediately read the book too. Thanks, Dan.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 10:38:04 AM

Author 0
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2806 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

My favorite part of the one gunman lie is that from behind, he was able to scatter JFK"s brain out the back of his head as the Z tape shows Jackie reaching for it.

That's a magic shot, indeed.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 8:10:59 AM

Author 0
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2806 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Joseph Clifford:   New Content
I read the book (it's not new). Bush asked for evidence and was given none, so Tenet stood up and told him, in defiance of both the CIA doubts about claims of evidence and the clear absence of evidence, that it was a "slam dunk." That is not evidence: that is telling the Boss what he wants to hear. It gave Bush someone to blame if the claim was proved false, which the CIA proved in its thorough investigation. The CIA told the truth: there was no solid evidence. When the CIA report came out, Bush blamed "bad intelligence" and Tenet was the scapegoat. See my fuller post below (or above?).

Submitted on Friday, Dec 23, 2016 at 9:05:14 PM

Author 0
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2806 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

Your first sentence stopped me; you wrote:

"Be honest now. Did you believe the US intelligence agencies when they claimed it was a "Slam Dunk" Iraq had WMD?"


This is a lie. One man made this claim and was consequently both awarded the Medal of Honor and thrown under the bus, for covering Bush's back (he literally stood behind him, in screenshot, when Bush announced the invasion plans.


Woodward describes the scene painted for him by those present at the cabinet meeting where Bush asked: How can I go to the American people with this lack of evidence to attack Iraq? Don't you have something that will stand about WMDs?


And Tenet said (providing none of the evidence demanded): "It's a slam dunk." He said this not as an intelligence analyst but as a cheerleader, and so he was rewarded, and when the CIA, which lies when convenient but also tells the truth when that will protect their power, found no evidence of a WMD program, Bush then blamed Tenet and the "bad intelligence" he had

received.


In fact, as the documentation shows, the CIA had repeatedly called into question the claims that Bush would ultimately came from the CIA. The CIA for instance said that the scam artist known as Curveball, which Bush and Cheney and the NYTimes believed about WMD activity, was called a liar by the CIA.


I will conclude my two points:

1. The CIA lies when it needs to but also tells the truth to defend itself, for instance in showing that it pushed against the "solid evidence" claims that Bush and his team made as well as telling the truth , after the war, that Saddam had no operational WMDS and no program to develop them. They told the truth, to counter the lies that Bush told and which you are repeating that they backed up his claims with "bad intelligence."


2. The assertion, in the very face of Bush's disappointment that there was NO credible evidence from the CIA, that Tenet made did not represent the information Bush was getting but rather refuted it. For that, the CIA director was given great honors, and then when the WMD's did not show up and Bush's 90% ratings collapsed, Tenet was blamed. This is how liars turn on each other when the truth emerges.


I only read your first sentence to know you were repeating both lies. The CIA intelligence to Bush was not a lie; the report on the absence of WMDs in Iraq was no lie.


The lie is that the intelligence supported Bush's lies and that the CIA always lies. It often lies, and it often tells the truth. You are believeing the lies but dismissing the truth.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 23, 2016 at 7:59:19 PM

Author 0
Stuart Kiehl

Author 504168

(Member since Dec 4, 2015), 5 articles, 83 comments


  New Content

Far right wing and trump have not said ONE word against a dictator who kills journalists, allows no freedom of the press or democracy and is the wealthiest man in the world!

Russia IS our enemy folks, believe it or not. Now the Nazi right has right wing journalists toeing the party line that Stalin/Putin are ok. Stunning idiocy.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 23, 2016 at 10:31:46 PM

Author 0
Bill Johnson

Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 4965 comments, 6 diaries


Reply to Stuart Kiehl:   New Content

We love Putin! Wish we could elect him president of the USA!

He might be YOUR enemy, but he is not OUR enemy. Speak for yourself.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 1:28:15 PM

Author 0
Stuart Kiehl

Author 504168

(Member since Dec 4, 2015), 5 articles, 83 comments


Submitted on Friday, Dec 23, 2016 at 10:31:57 PM

pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 644 comments


  New Content

A good article by Joseph Clifford.

And, unfortunately, much more nitpicking bullshit from Dale Ruff.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 2:54:26 AM

Author 0
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2806 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content
Thank you, pablo, for showing your true colors.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 8:32:32 AM

Author 0
Who Knows

Author 507789

(Member since Dec 24, 2016), 1 comments


  New Content

There are facts that support the disclosure by our intelligence communities. There will be a report issued before President Obama leaves office and it will not be light on facts.


The hacks on the DNC and Podesta were further validated by Crowdstike, the leading private cybersecurity firm the other day.

Cybersecurity firm: Russian military intelligence unit tied to DNC hack. This is one, there are many others referencing the same report.

click here


So, enough about the "Big Lies" - let's deal with the data we have, and wait to withhold judgement on our intelligence agencies until they release their report.


I find it odd that this article doesn't mention either of these reports preferring to stick to innuendo. This is how Fake News starts - it ignores the facts, preferring to focus on hypotheses that are not relevant, building a case, and theory that is based on quicksand.




Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 7:56:54 AM

Author 0
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2806 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Who Knows:   New Content

The "facts" will be denied. As Goebbels said, propaganda is not about the truth but about winning. When Trump's propagandist (message shaper) Kellyanne Conway was confronted with Trump's Big Lies, she said: Who cares. We won!

When the Democrats said they won by appealing to bigotry, she said: You are just saying that because you lost. The Democratic responded: We wouldn't want to win that way. Kellyanne, believing that everyone lies and cheats said: Oh yes you would.'

Liars think everyone lies and so all that matters is winning. So even the truth will be crushed in the glory of a victory based on lies. In the end, the corrupt "winners" destroy themselves, but we must be vigilant that they don't take us down with them.

The Machiavellian emphasis on winning is refuted by the wisdom of Einstein: You cannot simultaneously prepare for war (which Machaivelli said be the Prince's only concern) and prevent it.

In my childhood, I was taught: Winners never cheat, and cheaters never win tho they may claim to. In the end, the truth prevails, tho many may suffer under the lies that cover it up.

For that reason, it is not over and we must never give up but resist with all our might.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 8:35:35 AM

Author 0
