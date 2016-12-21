Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Russia and Putin Stand Accused: Trump Strongly Objects, Acts as Their Defense Attorney

By michael payne
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/21/16

Author 23439
Become a Fan
  (79 fans)
bonding together?
bonding together?
(image by therealstrategy.com)   License   DMCA   Details

When is the last time the American people have seen an incoming U.S. president take a stand against the ultra-powerful CIA and then act as the defense attorney of an adversarial nation, in this case, Russia, and its leader Putin? I can't recall that ever happening but, strange as it may be, it's happening right now.

Something is not passing the smell test and it just might be the budding relationship that has developed in recent times between Trump and his Russian friends. This is quite troubling in that every time the CIA or the FBI makes a statement about this investigation about Russia's intervention in America's election process Trump immediately comes out to raise an objection to the accusations.

The Guardian recently reported: "Donald Trump said on Sunday that a CIA conclusion that Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election was 'ridiculous', and that he did not believe that the Kremlin had tried to bolster his candidacy." Further, that "the CIA's assessment was just another excuse for his stunning defeat of Hillary Clinton last month."

Trump may have made a huge mistake when he decided to disparage the CIA for its accusations against Russia. From CNN: "President-elect Donald Trump's transition team slammed the CIA Friday, following reports the agency has concluded that Russia intervened in the election to help him win."

The NY Times reported that Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, had divulged that the Russian government had maintained contact with members of Trump's campaign during the election process. Ryabkov said, ""Obviously, we know most of the people from his entourage."

Later, probably because he was forced by his Russian bosses to back off that statement, he said that the contacts were actually made with U.S. politicians and supporters of Trump and not his campaign staff. You can be sure the CIA is going to very closely follow up on that specific report.

Talk about getting off on the wrong foot! Trump will find that discrediting the CIA's conclusions may come back to "bite" him. But that's what Mr. Trump does to anyone who dares to question anything he says or does. However, the CIA is a very powerful organization run by deeply embedded officials; as such you should want this kind of organization on your side and working for you, rather than angered.

As he is prone to do in so many situations Trump has now placed himself in the middle of a massive political storm as U.S. intelligence agencies dig deeper and deeper into this issue. Instead of lashing out at the CIA he should have let things evolve and let the CIA and the FBI come up with the evidence to prove their contentions.

Maybe they can and maybe they can't so we'll just have to wait and see. Perhaps Trump reacted so strongly and quickly because he has something to hide and he's trying to prevent further investigations. That's never going to work.

These allegations by the CIA may largely stem from the fact that several of Trump's close associates are known to have close ties with the Russians directly or indirectly. One is Paul Mantefort, who once was in charge of Trump's campaign and who worked closely with pro-Russian operatives in Ukraine. The other is Rex Tillerson, Trump's choice for Secretary of State who has had a great deal of interaction with Russia, including meetings with Putin himself.

Then there is Carter Page, a Trump foreign policy adviser, who also has had very close business ties within Russia for some time. He will certainly come under scrutiny by those conducting these investigations. There are numerous stories emerging about the strong belief that the Russian government has for years been working to cultivate a relationship with Trump.

The CIA is said to have been looking into the connections between Trump and his various advisers and Russia for some time now. So when it suddenly announces that it has some definite evidence in this matter it's highly likely that they actually have something concrete. Where there's smoke there often is fire.

What about the Republican Party; does it seem to be alarmed and upset about this possible Russian intervention? Well, except for John McCain and Lindsey Graham, its leadership and most all its members are remaining silent and not pressing for a full investigation. It's becoming crystal clear that Trump has quickly managed to remove the fangs of the Republican Party, and the vast majority of its Congressional members.

One thing for sure; from now until Trump's inauguration the CIA and the FBI will be burning the midnight oil looking for more evidence of some kind of political collusion between the Russians and Trump and/or his advisers. And if it's out there somewhere in the cyber world chances are that they are going to find it.

If an in depth investigation determines that there was a covert plan between the Trump campaign and the Russians to use highly sophisticated methods to infiltrate and manipulate election results to make certain that Trump would win, then all hell is going to break loose and Mr. Trump will be in big time trouble.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

michael payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 391 articles, 1755 comments


  New Content

So how is all this going to turn out? The CIA must, of course, present whatever evidence it possesses before long. Was Russia directly involved, did Trump, and/or his advisers play any role in this matter? The future of Trump's presidency largely hinges on what happens next.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 4:30:16 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 15 fans, 3 articles, 12075 comments


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

"When is the last time the American people have seen an incoming U.S. president take a stand against the ultra-powerful CIA and then act as the defense attorney of an adversarial nation, in this case, Russia, and its leader Putin? I can't recall that ever happening but, strange as it may be, it's happening right now."


Peculiar, indeed.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:08:44 PM

Author 0
Carmen Yarrusso

Author 19818

(Member since Aug 7, 2008), 10 fans, 27 articles, 29 comments


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

Michael, this article is patently a piece of crap (or "pablum", or "insane", or "garbage", as other astute readers have called it). What's worse, you double down defending it while insulting your readers with even more nonsensical crap.

You responded to me below, "I'm not assuming the CIA is doing the opposite of what you say they usually do..." (I said the CIA usually lies and pushes blatant propaganda to further their aims citing the famous "Operation Mockingbird" as evidence). You totally contradict your above statement in your piece with this: "Based on everything I've heard so far I really think that the CIA and the FBI will present concrete proof that Russia did exactly what they have been accused of doing."

So you're not assuming the CIA is telling the truth, yet you think the CIA will present concrete proof it is telling the truth. Huh?

You then go on in your response to me with this ridiculous statement, "An objective writer will present the issue, talk about pros and cons and the like and may furnish an opinion based on whatever evidence he or she can gather; and then wait to see how the issue is resolved. That's what I'm doing and I don't care at all what other writer's conclusions may be."

Wow! You certainly presented the "pros" citing three MSM news organizations known to parrot government propaganda. But please point out where you presented the "cons." Oh wait, you "don't care at all about what other writer's conclusions may be", so of course you don't present any "cons" no matter how cogent the arguments of the writers cited by Michael Morrissey. You'll cite government propaganda machines like WaPo and NYT, but "don't care at all" about arguments by former CIA employees and reputable others with inside knowledge of the email leaks.

Are you really claiming to be an "objective writer"? Michael, the more you defend this piece of crap, the deeper you dig your hole. Please, this is not you.


Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 4:29:41 PM

Author 0
Michael Morrissey

Author 12887
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 10 fans, 20 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1281 comments, 75 diaries


  New Content

I'm disappointed because I think I have read better stuff from this self-described "independent, progressive activist." The pablum he dishes out here sounds like the NYT or WaPo. Much more astute articles here and elsewhere (e.g., consortiumnews.com) by Robert Parry, Ray McGovern, Paul Craig Roberts, Graham Fuller (the latter two former CIA), Joe Lauria, Stephen Cohen et al. make it clear that the first swamp Trump needs to drain is the CIA. Instead of quaking in our boots at the very thought, we should stand strongly behind this effort.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 5:58:15 PM

Author 0
michael payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 391 articles, 1755 comments


Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

Appreciate the snide remark. Now let's examine what you stated.

"The first swamp Trump needs to drain is the CIA." What a very profound statement that is.

Now I am most certainly not a fan of the CIA and many of the things it does. However this article, if you had been paying attention, is not about draining swamps, it's about whether or not the Russians were or were not manipulating this past election? Got it so far??

Whether you like the CIA or not it has indicated that is has evidence to prove their contention; they either have or have not and we'll see. Trump is a master con artist and he and his advisers could well have some kind of highly questionable relationship with Russia and Putin. That needs to be examined in depth.

Now there are those, quite possibly you included, who for their own reasons, think, as does Trump, that all this is "ridiculous" and then he mocks the CIA for doing its job. We'll find out if the CIA is on the right track or if it's blowing smoke.

Now, rather than just lamely criticize my writing why don't you tell us what you think of all this that you no doubt have learned from all those great writers that I admire.

we'll be waiting for your sage thoughts on this issue.Are you up to it?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 6:44:41 PM

Author 0
Michael Morrissey

Author 12887
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 10 fans, 20 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1281 comments, 75 diaries


Reply to michael payne:   New Content
My only further comment to you is read the people I mentioned.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:00:01 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 15 fans, 3 articles, 12075 comments


Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content
And blindly trust them like you do?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:12:32 PM

Author 0
Carmen Yarrusso

Author 19818

(Member since Aug 7, 2008), 10 fans, 27 articles, 29 comments


Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

Sorry, Michael, I agree with Mr. Morrissey - your work is usually well done, but you missed the boat on this one. 1) Why would you assume as a default position the CIA has ANY credibility with regard to interfering with elections. The CIA has a long history of interfering with elections using blatant lies and propaganda. Look up "Operation Mockingbird" -- the CIA recruited leading American journalists into a propaganda network to help present the CIA's views (now they just submit their propaganda to WaPo and NYT and gullible people like you think it just might have merit). Why would you assume as a default position they are now doing the opposite of what they usually do? 2) As someone with a significant background in computer security, I would suggest you carefully read the arguments from the writers Michael Morrissey mentioned especially from ex intelligence people -- their cogent arguments strongly suggest it is ridiculous to claim the Russians hacked the email that was released. 3) Does it bother you to be acting like the defense attorney for the CIA when it typically interferes with elections using lies while the alleged nasty Russian interference was using the truth (exposing the deceit of the DCN and Podesta using their own emails)?


Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:19:17 PM

Author 0
michael payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 391 articles, 1755 comments


Reply to Carmen Yarrusso:   New Content

I'm not assuming the CIA is doing the opposite of what you say they usually do, not at all, but you and Maxwell and others seem to be assuming that they are doing exactly what they usually do. As I've said I know about the CIA and don't like a lot of what I hear but that's not the issue here.

An objective writer will present the issue, talk about pros and cons and the like and may furnish an opinion based on whatever evidence he or she can gather; and then wait to see how the issue is resolved. That's what I'm doing and I don't care at all what other writer's conclusions may be.

Did you happen to read the sentence that says, "Instead of lashing out at the CIA he should have let things evolve and let the CIA and the FBI come up with the evidence to prove their contentions?" Also this one: "So how is all this going to turn out? The CIA must, of course, present whatever evidence it possesses before long. Was Russia directly involved, did Trump, and/or his advisers play any role in this matter? "

That's what we need to do instead of making a whole lot of unsupported conclusions one way or the other.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:59:55 PM

Author 0
K V Ramani

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 25 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1819 comments


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

Michael, your article does surprise and disappoint me. You haven't taken the objective writer's position you mention. You have presented one side of an issue, making heroic assumptions that repeat the CIA's evidenceless allegations. Allegations have to be backed by evidence. A government agency shouldn't allege first and then investigate to produce the evidence. Especially not against one's own president elect and another head of state, regardless on one's personal likes and dislikes. It is more than likely this move was aimed at triggering an electoral college coup and it failed.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:25:35 PM

Author 0
michael payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 391 articles, 1755 comments


Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

Let me give you a bit of advice my friend. I welcome comments that agree with my premises and article and also those who want to challenge and dispute what I say. That's what makes for good discussions. I don't need snide, comments relating to my bio or calling what I write pablum and such. You were asked to make a rational minded assessment of this issue and apparently you can't do it.

And for your information I read articles by those you mentioned and others like them all the time but I don't need to read what they say about an issue like this because I have my own views and conclusions.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:24:13 PM

Author 0
Michael Morrissey

Author 12887
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 10 fans, 20 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1281 comments, 75 diaries


Reply to michael payne:   New Content
I am not your friend. Please refrain from ad hominem stupidities.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:12:41 PM

Author 0
michael payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 391 articles, 1755 comments


Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

But there's always a chance that you can become my friend; think positive.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:27:55 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 15 fans, 3 articles, 12075 comments


Reply to michael payne:   New Content
Of course, CIA can't publicly reveal evidence if it is provided by a high ranking Russian official who is a US spy.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:08:02 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 2881 comments


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

That's a good point.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:56:38 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 15 fans, 3 articles, 12075 comments


Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content
Perhaps you are "self described independent thinker".

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:10:08 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 15 fans, 3 articles, 12075 comments


Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content
Perhaps you should not trust those other writers and their articles so much.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:10:08 PM

Author 0
Carmen Yarrusso

Author 19818

(Member since Aug 7, 2008), 10 fans, 27 articles, 29 comments


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

Why do you assume Mr. Morrissey is "trusting" these writers rather than being swayed by their cogent arguments like I am? Please point out some flaws you see in these other writer's arguments.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:27:55 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 2881 comments


  New Content

Yes, the last president who bucked the CIA got his brain splattered all about.

But I really think too much is being made of this Russian "interference". What did they do to interfere? As far as I can see, just disseminate embarrassing but true information about the Democratic candidate. Much as I deplore the coming Trump presidency, I get no satisfaction in thinking if the Russians hadn't revealed that HRC cheated in the debates she might have won. A good investigative journalist, if there were any left today, might have uncovered the same things, and after thoroughly vetting his sources would have gone to the mat protecting, illegally obtained as the information may have been. The only concern is the partisan nature of the revelations. There may be equally embarrassing things about Trump that could have been revealed. It's not surprising the Russians prefer the candidate who isn't (so far) rattling his sabre at them. Doesn't necessarily reveal an unsavory relationship between them. Many liberals naively welcomed this lack of sabre rattling, ignoring what a truly horrible candidate in 1000 other ways Trump was.

There are three related but distinct issues that I think are being conflated: the possibility the Russians hacked into the vote tally and changed it, which I don't think anyone is claiming; the dump of thousands of stolen email messages, many of which the Democrats would have preferred not be made public; and the spread of bullshit "fake news" interpretations of those messages, namely that HRC is running a child prostitution ring out of a pizza parlor--which I also don't believe the Russian government stands accused of disseminating, though some of it may have originated out of Russia.

It may be interesting to see how this tension between Trump and the CIA plays out (and Trump ignores legitimate intelligence at his and our peril) but I don't think the sky is falling because of it. Of much greater concern to me is that between Democrats wanting to suppress "fake news" and accusing alternative news sites of being Russian propaganda, and Trump browbeating news executives as if he could fire them like so many apprentices, freedom of the press may be under significant attack now.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:51:40 PM

Author 0
Dennis Kaiser

Author 10174
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 32 fans, 69 articles, 230 quicklinks, 4126 comments, 48 diaries


Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

You mention the last president to attack the CIA, and group who actually call their moves, was, of course assassinated. He announced he was going to expose the "group attempting to take over our nation" (he was assassinated 7 days after making that announcement),among other things that that group controlled, like the Federal Reserve. He also banned Henry Kissinger from the White House.

Now, Putin has made similar claims about this group attempting to take over the world, with their New World Order -- One Government World agenda. He also has said he will expose them. IMHO this is the reason behind the "Russian involvement". The group lost in getting their puppet, Hillary, to carry their agenda forward and are using that to get the "Hate Putin" propaganda going so when they send him to meet JFK the masses will feel it was warranted.

Just my opinion -- we'll have to wait and see if it is sound or not.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:23:31 PM

Author 0
Pal Palsimon

Author 79475
(Member since Jun 4, 2012), 14 fans, 20 articles, 2 quicklinks, 3377 comments, 2 diaries


Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

100% right. Kennedy promised to tell us about their agenda before he died.... unfortunately, they got him first. And I feel it was Kissinger and CIA that done it!

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 5:56:46 AM

Author 0
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 2881 comments


Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

Kennedy got seriously burned by the Bay of Pigs fiasco. The CIA put him in a bad position. He threatened to "cut them into 1000 pieces and scatter them to the four winds". Of all the theories of why he was assassinated I consider that the most plausible. Since that time they've had a tendency to do their own thing without presidential approval, as happened with BoP. So it's not inconceivable that in 2016 they would get involved in the political process and try to get their "girl" elected, irrespective of the truth of their allegations.

Who was Henry Kissinger, before Nixon hired him C. 1968, to be getting access to the WH in the first place?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 6:31:04 PM

Author 0
Dennis Kaiser

Author 10174
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 32 fans, 69 articles, 230 quicklinks, 4126 comments, 48 diaries


Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

In Kennedy's review of what led up to the Cuban missile fiasco the result pointed at the CIA and particularly Henry Kissinger, who was revealed as a messenger for the RIIA, which gives its orders to the CIA. This is what led Kennedy to ban Kissinger and thus was a serious blow to the communications for the Committee of 300

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:07:48 PM

Author 0
Dave Lindorff

Author 63

(Member since Nov 18, 2005), 76 fans, 1053 articles, 97 quicklinks, 673 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

This is insane.

What we've never seen before is the head of the CIA allowing the agency to go after a President-elect trying to tar him with a McCarthyite smear. That is a very dangerous and undemocratic threat to the country!


I have nothing good to say about Trump (or about Hillary Clinton), but I have to say he was very open through the campaign about saying he did not think that the Obama administration's very neo-con dominated approach to Russia, portraying it as an aggressive and "existential" threat to the US, made any sense, and in that he is absolutely correct. Russia did NOT invade Ukraine, or even Crimea. It had 20,000 troops in Crimea under treaty, and when the Russian majority there (90% of the population), fearing for their safety after the US-funded and orchestrated coup that ousted Ukraine's democratically elected president, sought to rejoin Russia, to which it had belonged historically, those troops protected them, and convinced Ukrainian troops to exit the area without firing a shot.


Russia does not want to invade or annex any European country. It wants closer relations and trade with Europe, not ownership. It tried that as the USSR and it didn't work out well.


It is clearly the US that since the end of the Cold War and the collapse and break up of the USSR that has been aggressive and threatening.


Dave Lindorff

founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:57:17 PM

Author 0
michael payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 391 articles, 1755 comments


Reply to Dave Lindorff:   New Content

Dave: Insane you say?? I agree with almost everything you say about the CIA , what Russia has been doing as you describe it, but, again, how in the world do you or anyone else definitely know that the CIA has absolutely no evidence to back up their contentions? How do you know that in this specific case they are just intent on tarring him? Tell me exactly how you know that?

You state that what they are doing is a "dangerous and undemocratic threat to the country." Well I'd say that if they have concrete evidence of what they are contending, and no one knows what they have, then they are doing a grave disservice to this country and that is what is really dangerous.

I'm hearing a bunch of totally unsupported assumptions and opinions in this overall discussion and that doesn't count for much. Again, I will say that what we all need to do is to wait and see if the CIA proves their contentions or comes out looking like a bunch of fools. That's what I'm going to do.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016

Author 0
pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 636 comments


Reply to Dave Lindorff:   New Content
A very sound argument.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 12:07:30 AM

Author 0
michael payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 391 articles, 1755 comments


Reply to Dave Lindorff:   New Content

Dave: you are doing a great job defending Trump and Russia/Putin. The article was about whether or not Russia did any manipulation or if Trump was somehow involved, if the CIA had any real evidence, and how this is all going to be resolved. It's not about whether or not we like what the CIA is doing that none of us really like or about the fact that Russia is not guilty of many things that it is continually accused of doing.

You said, 'This is insane." Want to expand on that remark with regard to the specific premise of this article and the pros and cons of the overall issue?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:56:53 AM

Author 0
Author 503501

(Member since Sep 5, 2015), 91 comments


  New Content

If the Russians did interfere in the USA election then they were in fact acting in defence of humanity and we should be deeply grateful that we are temporarily saved from the Hillary/CIA/Bolshevik psycho cabal. To hell with American "deep state's" inane, absurd, adolescent empire ambitions.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:42:44 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 2881 comments


Reply to Doug Stevens:   New Content

So now we're getting the Trump/Exxon/Russian cabal instead.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 6:06:30 PM

Author 0
Author 78249

(Member since Apr 11, 2012), 20 fans, 2 articles, 4 quicklinks, 976 comments


  New Content

The notion that Moscovite hacking could defeat the favorite candidate of the entire U.S. power establishment strongly implies that the United States' political structure is so fragile that a few disclosed emails can cause its collapse.

Even if it's true (not) that Russia hacked into our election; then this is what we should be concerned about; that our election process is very vulnerable.


Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:57:02 PM

Author 0
Pal Palsimon

Author 79475
(Member since Jun 4, 2012), 14 fans, 20 articles, 2 quicklinks, 3377 comments, 2 diaries


Reply to Amy Schreiner:   New Content

At this point in my political opinion, I care not if Putin helped enlighten voters as to the danger of another Clinton presidency. If that is what he did, fine. Putin couldn't help it if her opposition happened to be Trump, or that Trump just happened to be connected to people he does business with.

And I no longer believe anything I hear from our government, especially the CIA. They are, to me, like the boy who hollered "Wolf" too many times.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 5:49:07 AM

Author 0
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 2881 comments


Reply to Amy Schreiner:   New Content

I absolutely agree with your first paragraph. If a dump of stolen emails can turn the tide of a presidential election then the process must be very fragile.

What was actually fragile was the candidacy of HRC. The Democratic party establishment was and is in total denial about how vulnerable she was: disliked by progressives, a long time target of the right wing "noise machine", polling as "untrustworthy", and throughout the election cycle Clinton vs. Trump polled worse than Sanders vs. Trump. Sanders, the socialist, could have won handily for them.

Your second paragraph seems to conflate "hacking" to obtain email versus to change the vote tally, which is misleading. I don't think vote hacking is a valid accusation, or one being credibly made.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 5:48:26 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 2881 comments


Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

(But you're right to point out vulnerabilities in voting too, especially where the tally is all electronic with no paper trail to back it up).

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 6:14:01 PM

Author 0
Author 17869

(Member since Jun 28, 2008), 2 fans, 2 articles, 90 comments


  New Content

Thanks Michael for raising these issues. The fact that Trump denies Russian involvement in his victory is of course evidence that it did take place. (Did you ever notice that Trump's biggest lies are always preceded by "Believe me..."). More interesting and mostly ignored are the allegations of Greg Palast that operations like "Cross Check" and faulty voting machines not counting HRC votes led to the "unexpected" losses in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. See Democracy Now (Dec. 13th).

It will be interesting to see how the struggle between the cold warriors at the CIA and Trump's pro Russian team plays out. There is some evidence that the CIA under Allen Dulles was involved in JFK's murder or at least in the cover up.

Also, thanks Michael for allowing "commenting" on your article. Free and open debate is important in maintaining a vigorous democratic society. I have noticed that not everyone on OpEd news agrees.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:38:02 PM

Author 0
michael payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 391 articles, 1755 comments


Reply to Robert Cowen:   New Content

And thank you for your insightful comments. All I expect from those making comments is to have them support their statements with facts and evidence as best they can rather than just making unsupported assumptions or baseless opinions; and that is not asking too much.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:33:32 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 2881 comments


Reply to Robert Cowen:   New Content

" There is some evidence that the CIA under Allen Dulles was involved in JFK's murder or at least in the cover up. "

Well, yeah, he was on the Warren commission!

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 5:50:31 PM

Author 0
Author 5421
(Member since Mar 26, 2007), 75 fans, 112 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1207 comments, 127 diaries


  New Content

Just more of the same garbage that is destroying this once great site for diverse opinion. As a longtime fan of OEN it's getting to the point where quite frankly I am becoming embarrassed that my work is featured here due to all of the Hillary dead-enders and blatant disinformation operatives that are running roughshod.

This neo-McCarthyist bullshit should be banned and the shills who are pushing it sent packing to lesser websites where they belong.

It is truly nauseating to see OEN become a forum for Left authoritarian propaganda and I would seriously hope that an intervention is in order while there is still something to save.

Just my two cents

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:27:25 AM

Author 0
pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 636 comments


Reply to Donn Marten:   New Content

I know, man.

You can't even make a general observation on something you heard or saw 10 or 20 years ago without some obsessive nitwit dunning you for not being able to produce a source on-demand and then slandering you as a troll.

Who walks around with every text they have ever read under their arm with them? Forget about having an eidetic memory, or something close to it: If you cannot prove it--RIGHT NOW!--when I say so, you're not allowed to say it.

Whatever. Screw that noise. It shows you how a whole lot of people have spent their lives learning--by boring rote memorization--and since that's all they know, that's how they expect you to prove yourself to them. Totally asinine.

Or my favorite of all: When someone tells you how you must comment on their article and goes so far as to lay the parameters on you to follow.

I mean, how crass can you get, right? For real.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 4:25:53 AM

Author 0
Michael Morrissey

Author 12887
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 10 fans, 20 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1281 comments, 75 diaries


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content
The height of arrogance, really, to expect commenters to "make their case." Writers should be glad, first of all, that someone has read their piece, and doubly glad if they take the time to comment on it. It's up to the author to make the case, and the comments are there to show them (and the editors) how successful they were. Back-snapping at criticism is counterproductive for all concerned. It makes the author look even worse, and discourages further comments.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 8:54:04 AM

Author 0
pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 636 comments


Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

Yes. All that, too.

Far be it for us, though, to fathom the great minds in our midst.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 9:35:17 AM

Author 0
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 2881 comments


Reply to Donn Marten:   New Content

Yes, in the interest of returning to the greatness of diverse opinion we should definitely ban Michael's writing.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 6:10:42 PM

Author 0
Author 89433

(Member since Aug 14, 2013), 5 fans, 2 articles, 184 comments


  New Content

Please help to redirect the inquiry from "who rigged the elections?" to "why were the elections so easy to rig?" US elections fall short of international standards on several measures:
* No impartial media;
* Unfair funding;
* Not all residents able to register;
* Counting is not transparent.

We could begin to fix this if the elections official of any state were pressured to invite international observers and advisors from the OSCE.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 6:23:28 AM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 2 fans, 458 comments


Reply to Vernon Huffman:   New Content

It would be far more constructive to shift from the question of "who leaked the info" to the question of "what does the leaked info tell us".

I don't care who leaked this stuff. That's just a distraction from the real issue. The info was the truth, and damning. Whoever was ultimately behind the leak did the country a service.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:47:20 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 2881 comments


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

Yes! And Vernon is also confusing election rigging with giving voters more truthful information. Whether elections are rigged or not is a separate issue from what the Russians are alleged to have done. Exposing emails yields more transparency, not less.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 6:04:25 PM

Author 0
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 11 fans, 17 articles, 1 quicklinks, 568 comments


  New Content

Yea!

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 4:21:55 PM

Author 0
