Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Rudy Giuliani is an absurd choice to defend the US from hackers

By       Message Trevor Timm     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 87840
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
- Advertisement -

From The Guardian

Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani
(image by Gage Skidmore)   License   DMCA   Details

At Donald Trump's now-notorious press conference on Tuesday, lost amidst his threats to news organizations and denunciations of his enemies, the president-elect claimed he would soon assemble "some of the greatest computer minds anywhere in the world" to tackle the US government's cybersecurity problem. On Thursday, he went the opposite route instead and hired Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani, Trump election surrogate and the disgraced former mayor of New York, is apparently going to head up Trump's efforts to coordinate "cybersecurity" issues between the federal government and the private sector, the transition team announced Tuesday. But what does Giuliani, last seen on the campaign trail claiming the president can break whatever law he likes in a time of war, know about cybersecurity? From the look and sound of it, not much.

Giuliani does head a consulting firm in New York called Giuliani Partners that supposedly focuses on cybersecurity, but Vice's Motherboard reported yesterday, it's tough to tell what they actually do, and it's even tougher to tell what Giuliani does for them, besides being the face of the operation while saying outrageous things on television.

As Motherboard's Jason Koebler and Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai wrote, "Unlike many other cybersecurity firms, Giuliani Partners does not publish white papers about malware and large-scale hacks, or push for increased adoption of encryption, which would enhance cybersecurity across the board. In fact, it doesn't talk much about cybersecurity at all, instead choosing to focus on its more traditional anti-crime consulting work."

Just after the Trump team's announcement, security experts took a look at Giuliani Partner's website and started mercilessly mocking it on Twitter for glaring vulnerabilities and its own lax cybersecurity practices that makes it looks more like a website built in the mid 1990s than a supposedly respected cybersecurity firm would present the public today.

- Advertisement -


(image by Twitter)   License   DMCA   Details
Kevin Beaumont --" @GossiTheDog

I mean, check out robots.txt or http://www. giulianisecurity.com/administrator/- you could just spawn a remote shell on that.

- Advertisement -


(image by Twitter)   License   DMCA   Details
Kevin Beaumont --" @GossiTheDog

Oh, people are already poking it. pic.twitter.com/pxoi2M7HFU

6:34 PM - 12 Jan 2017

1,615 1,615 Retweets


(image by Twitter)   License   DMCA   Details

In fact, searching Giuliani's past public comments (for example, "I'd love to become the person that comes up with a solution to cybersecurity") it's hard to find an intelligent sentence he's strung together on the subject at all.

While it's amusing to make fun of Giuliani, hiring people with little or no bona fide security experience to head up cybersecurity practices in government is sadly a tried and true pastime in Washington. Instead of tapping actual computer security experts, politicians in many cases continue to put their friends or people they know in charge of a monumental problem that requires expertise beyond having many political connections or relationships with donors.There is one thing Giuliani should get credit for though: he realized earlier than most what a racket cybersecurity "consulting" would be. Here he is, for example, laughing about how much corporations paid his firm to do work in the mid 2000s.

The DNC's response to the hack of their emails is the perfect example. The Democrats and Republicans should have been well aware their information could be hacked by a foreign government since it happened to both Obama and John McCain in 2008. But it was only after the DNC's leaked emails started being published in the summer that the committee announced it would create a Cybersecurity Advisory Board to "ensure that the DNC's cybersecurity capabilities are best-in-class."

As technologist Chris Soghoian asked at the time, "Will the DNC cyber board have experienced cybersecurity pros or just ex senior intelligence officials & politicians?" Sure enough, a day later when the lineup was announced, every person on it was either a lawyer or ex-government official -- not an engineer or computer scientist among them.

Congress itself suffers from the same problem. While there are four members of the House with a computer science degree, none of them have been assigned to the cybersecurity subcommittee by their parties' leadership. John McCain, who will soon create a new cybersecurity subcommittee in the Senate, admits to never even using email.

But while Giuliani is just a particularly cartoonish example of a longstanding problem, he is, in one sense, a perfect fit for the Trump administration: yet another already rich man taking a position in which he clearly has a vested interest, set to more money for himself and likely to fail those he's supposed to be helping. Giuliani will almost certainly get fatter contracts while he continues to head up his "cybersecurity" firm, but it's the American people who will ultimately lose.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://pressfreedomfoundation.org

Trevor Timm is a co-founder and the executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation. He is a writer, activist, and lawyer who specializes in free speech and government transparency issues. He has contributed to  The (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's New NSA Bill Will Codify and Extend Mass Surveillance of Americans

DOJ Investigation of AP Part of Larger Pattern to Intimidate Sources and Reporters

Why the Panama Papers should be a US election issue

If Trump leaks are OK and Clinton leaks aren't, there's a problem

One good thing about Donald Trump's campaign: it's ruining Jeb Bush's

Killing civilians to vanquish Isis will only make besieged people hate us

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 