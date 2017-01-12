Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Rex Tillerson the Christian Capitalist Gambit

By       Message shad williams     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 63282
Become a Fan
  (13 fans)
- Advertisement -

In another universe - the game is yet to begin.
In another universe - the game is yet to begin.
(image by dreamstime.com)   License   DMCA   Details

Senator John Cornyn's (R-TX) opening statement at the Senate January 11th hearing (full video of the hearing) on the confirmation of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, and Senator Jefferson Session's (R-AL) vote in support of Tillerson suggested that:

Tillerman is unlike other powerful business leaders who have an insulting way of thinking or behaving that comes from believing that they are better, smarter, and more important than other people (i.e. psychopathic); and they are concerned excessively or exclusively with themselves, seeking or concentrating on their own advantage, pleasure, and well-being, without regard for others (i.e. again psychopathic).

In Senator Cornyn's own words:

"[Tillerson] as a life long Texan, Rex has been recognized for something you don't ordinarily associate with being a powerful business leader and head of one of the largest corporations in the world. He's been recognized for his humility and his altruism."

I was immediately struck by the inferences this statement leads to about the failure of corporate leadership and its lack of connection to the teachings of Jesus of Nazareth; and the fact that millions of so-called "followers" of Jesus can reconcile and support like minded political leaders.

Cronyn's statement suggests that powerful business leaders are oddities if they have humility. Jesus was certainly powerful in his teachings and light that he brought to the world according to the early Christian establishment.

- Advertisement -

Cornyn hints that powerful business leaders are also odd if they are altruistic. And yet the teachings of Jesus are characterized by altruism and cannot practically be denied.

Is Cornyn's praise just words, or was it meant to convey a worthy quality of character about Rex Tillerson? I believe it was meant to be the latter.

Therefore, what is the opposite of humility?

Antonyms of humility: arrogance, assumption, bumptiousness, conceit, egoism, egotism, haughtiness, hauteur, huffiness, imperiousness, loftiness, lordliness, peremptoriness, pomposity, pompousness, presumptuousness, pretense (or pretense), pretension, pretentiousness, pride, pridefulness, superciliousness, superiority, toploftiness

Let's look at one definition of arrogance: an insulting way of thinking or behaving that comes from believing that you are better, smarter, or more important than other people.

- Advertisement -

What is the opposite of altruism?

Antonyms of altruism: self-centered, self-concerned, selfish.

A definition of selfish is: concerned excessively or exclusively with oneself, seeking or concentrating on one's own advantage, pleasure, or well-being without regard for others; arising from concern with one's own welfare or advantage in disregard of others.

Angel - Wikipedia
Angel - Wikipedia
(image by en.wikipedia.org)   License   DMCA   Details

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Yes there are left wing radical extremists in MS.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What is moral about voting for Hillary?

NATO Nightmare: Russia-Germany Alliance

It is time to instill some fear into the ruling elites and permanently remove them from human rule

Is there Evil in the World?

Stop Using The Facebook.

California Genetically modified mosquitos to hook up with Florida Modified mosquitos carrying Zika virus - yea.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 