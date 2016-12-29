Refresh  
General News

Rep. Bettyann Sheats, Military Mom: Fighting Toxic Chemicals and Climate Change

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcia G. Yerman     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 81000
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

(image by Bettyann Sheats)   License   DMCA   Details

The news on cabinet picks from the Trump team is making my head spin. For that reason, I am continuing to drill down on the importance of impact at the hyperlocal level.

During the next four years, this is where the most important work will happen.

For all those discouraged people who lament, "I can't make a difference," meet Bettyann Sheats.

I spoke with Sheats by telephone, and we discussed her trajectory to becoming an elected representative of the people.

On November 8, Sheats won the race for Maine's 64th District State House seat. You may not have heard of Sheats, but the politics of Maine got plenty of coverage this past election cycle. The state's governor, Paul LePage, created his own side show which ran several news cycles when he made a series of outrageous comments. This included leaving an "unfriendly" voice message for a Democratic state legislator.

Fortunately, Sheats will not be easily intimidated. Her background includes graduating from West Point (1980-1984). Sheats was on active duty for eight years, during which time she served as a helicopter pilot.

Military training has clearly influenced the way Sheats approaches and assesses a situation. It's about evaluating the mission and carrying it out; being proactive and getting the job done.

- Advertisement -

Case in point: When Sheats' daughter was young, they enjoyed making beaded charm bracelets together. Sheats discovered that there was lead in the charms. Immediately, she took it upon herself to research her concerns.

Sheats concluded that there could be lead, cadmium, BPA and a range of other toxic chemicals in products that were common to household use -- and specifically to children.

"I also found that all of these chemicals can lead to serious health affects like learning disabilities, reproductive harm, and cancer," Sheats related. "That's why I became involved with passing the Kid Safe Products Act in Maine, which has helped ban BPA (Bisphenol A) from baby bottles, sippy cups, baby food and infant formula packaging."

While getting involved with this issue, Sheats learned that she enjoyed engaging her neighbors about concerns that were impacting them. "I liked talking to legislators about how to fix the problem. That's how I got involved in politics," she said.

The mindset Sheats acquired in the military served her well as she reached out to various members of her constituency. "Integrity is essential. You have to build trust. You have to take care of your people."

- Advertisement -

Sheats understands the most important task now at hand to is to hold the ground on environmental gains nailed down. She spoke specifically about the clean-up of the Androscoggin River. Although there are sections of the river that continue not to be in compliance with the Clean Water Act, the parts that are now unpolluted have become a source of pride to the state. "A pristine environment is still part of the Maine brand," she noted.

Our conversation gravitated to the topic of climate denial by members of the House and Senate, as well as Trump's inner circle.

Military experts have been unambiguous about the instability climate disruption will wreak on the world. The consequences will be political as natural resources become affected. When I asked Sheats about this she replied, "It was just beginning to become apparent during the Somalian crisis. Famine and droughts, relocation, immigration"." She finished the thought with the declaration that there is not a choice between "fact or fiction."

"If legislators within the government would stop spending time and money on denying science, using that time and money on innovating new technology, it would benefit the country, the earth, and future generations."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.mgyerman.com

Marcia G. Yerman is a writer, activist, artist and curator based in New York City. Her articles--profiles, interviews, reporting and essays--focus on women's issues, the environment, human rights, the arts and culture. Her writing has been (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Keystone Pipeline Is An Environmental Justice Issue

"ExxonMobil Hates Your Children" and This Ad

2015 Climate-Change Forecast

Republican Jim Brainard Believes in the Science of Climate Change

"A Woman of Interest": Murder in Arizona

"Our Future, Our Choice" -- On the Ground at the People's Climate March

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 