Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment

OpEdNews Op Eds

Remember Naboth

By       Message Uri Avnery     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/17/16

- Advertisement -

From Gush Shalom

Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu
(image by twitter.com)   License   DMCA   Details

AN INCREDIBLE piece of legislation is now being debated in Jerusalem.

The country is busy with a settlement called Amona. There, deep in the occupied territories, a few dozen Jewish families have set up an illegal settlement -- illegal even under Israeli law, not to mention international law.

Trouble is, they did not take the trouble to find out who owns the land on which they settled. As it turns out, it actually belongs to private Arab farmers. The Israeli Supreme Court ordered the settlers to evacuate the site.

Evacuate Jews? Unthinkable! The Amonites swore "passive" resistance. This means calling upon tens of thousands of settlers from all over the occupied Palestinian territories to rush to the scene. It means crying babies, screeching girls, violent youngsters pushing bewildered soldiers (many of them settlers themselves), men wearing Nazi-era yellow stars, woman clutching their many weeping children, cameras galore. Awful.

So, as the date set for the evacuation comes closer and the court refuses to grant another postponement -- after years of legal playing around -- the government has found a way out: the Amona settlers will move a hundred yards, to land on a part of the same hill which does not officially belong to private persons.

- Advertisement -

In return for this favor by the settlers, the government promises to enact a "legitimization law," an invention of sheer legal genius. It says that in many dozens of places all over the West Bank, where other settlements have been set up on private Palestinian property, the land will simply be expropriated, and the rightful owners will be paid compensation.

In short: a gigantic act of stealing the property of private persons, who happen to be Palestinian Arabs, in order to "legitimize" the settlements of fanatical far-right Jews.

WHEN I read the text of the proposed bill, I was reminded of a sentence in the Bible that has always bewildered me.

It's in Exodus (12). When Pharaoh at long last allowed the Children of Israel to leave Egypt, after the awful 10 plagues, they did something extraordinary.

"And the Children of Israel 'borrowed of the Egyptians jewels of silver and jewels of gold and raiment' and they spoiled the Egyptians."

- Advertisement -

Since the Children of Israel were leaving for good, "borrowing" meant stealing. And not from Pharaoh and the state, but from ordinary people, their neighbors.

It is now generally agreed among experts that the exodus never really happened, and that the story was written about a thousand years after the purported event. But why would a writer attribute to his forefathers such disgusting behavior? Especially when it never happened?

The only answer I can imagine is that the writers and editors at the time saw nothing disgusting in this story. Cheating and plundering non-Israelites was alright.

It is also alright now for the settlers and the government of Israel.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Gush
Uri Avnery is a longtime Israeli peace activist. Since 1948 has advocated the setting up of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. In 1974, Uri Avnery was the first Israeli to establish contact with PLO leadership. In 1982 he was the first Israeli ever to meet Yassir Arafat, after crossing the lines in besieged Beirut. He served three terms in the Israeli (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"Stupid and Mean and Brutal"

A Flash of Lightning

Israeli Idiocracy

Spitting In The Face of Obama

The Tone and the Music; Reaction to Obama's Cairo Speech

The Grand Default

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 1360 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

It's telling that Netanyahu frames himself with Jewish religious symbols...not pictures of Israeli (often US-supplied) bombs, drones, and so forth. Can't do an Israel map outline, of course, because no boundary has been established.

Maybe western "Christian" militarist leaders need to frame themselves with crucifixes and Blessed Mothers and saints so that all those who protest US aggression etc can be painted as Anti Christian...as anti Israeli militarism is routinely, ridiculously painted as Anti Semitic, racist, anti Jewish...as if the antis are somehow a neo-3rd Reich.

But it the USA and Britain who shuffled Jewish people into Palestine so as not to have them finding refuge in the USA and Britain. Talk about anti-Semitism. Anti-Semitism, by Israel's top "allies" (i.e. controllers, users), was an integral part of the "founding" of Israel.

Added benefit to the US...to have a veritable US "Fort Israel", supported by US tax dollars, in the middle of oil rich "Indian territory"...to make sure indigenous inhabitants, like Native Americans in the USA, didn't, you know, maintain control of their own resources.

One might think that Israelis would be eternally pissed...upset...that they or parents or grandparents weren't invited into the US or UK for sanctuary and safety from the Reich and after-effects...but were schlepped off into other people's lands in Palestine. Is this lack of displeasure forgiveness, or forgetfulness?...or fear of even raising the topic?

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 6:05:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 