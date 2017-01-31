Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Religion & Politics: Misguided Zeal

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Richard Turcotte     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 58283
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)
- Advertisement -
October Sky, Good Harbor Beach MA
October Sky, Good Harbor Beach MA
(image by Richard Turcotte)   License   DMCA   Details



[Current events] should cause us to evaluate the conventions by which we analyze what sort of political statements are acceptable in the polite public square....
What one is not allowed to do while remaining a member of good standing is tell to the truth: that to most rational people there is very little dividing line between the agendas of conservative Muslim extremists and conservative Christian ones. Both groups are strongly in favor of weaponizing the public, both are devoted to the imposition of theocracy, and both are opposed to expanded rights for women and those of alternate sexual orientations.

Does it ever occur to these zealots on either side that they are fighting battles over meaningless issues orchestrated by clueless "leaders" on behalf of Fictitious Entities to achieve ... nothing? How much more energy should they commit themselves to expending in order to ... what? While it may be difficult to succeed by hitting a moving target, it's impossible to succeed by hitting one that doesn't exist in the first place!

This seems to be such a basic question one would ask before being drafted into an endless, comically inept, hyper-destructive conflict to defend pointless, phony beliefs mandated by Imaginary Beings: Where is the proof? Shouldn't even the lowest on the lowest of the lowest totem poles want some general idea about the reasons for being commissioned to fight on behalf of ... Someone? Something?

What criteria is used in deciding that the fanciful imaginings of cave-dwellers from the long, long ago are to be followed and obeyed in the 21st century? We've come up with no better guidelines since then? What the hell have we been doing?!

That these religious wars, cultural battles, and accompanying, dangerously stupid proselytizing are being waged on terms and conditions both unverifiable and unwinnable ought to give someone--anyone--pause to wonder who decides which Deity is THE Deity, and just how, exactly, was the ruling made in the first instance? Why would anyone want to voluntarily follow the mandates of a condemning, judgmental, mean-spirited Celestial CEO which does nothing but promote more conflict?

Competing Deities are a huge problem for even the most unenlightened! Which One of Them is going to willingly bow out of the God-Wars and agree that A Certain One--Among the Many--is in fact THE ONE? How can even sidelines observers keep track of which team is scoring points?

Rushing headlong into the maelstrom of policy-making armed only with a mandate that your beliefs--groundless and unclear as they tend to be--means rushing headlong into the maelstrom of policy-making with competing others just as certain that THEIR Deity and their Rules are the Ones and Onlys.
- Advertisement -


Hello? How does anyone know when they can declare victory?

Until they figure out the Rules, the Game, and the Prize, shouldn't we call a truce on others' efforts to slip any beliefs and/or any religion's guidelines into public debate? None of the combatants dare run the risk that they are oh-so-wrong, so how is this supposed to end? And why should the rest of us be subjected to their nonsense and their beliefs, given how senseless and irrational any and all of it is? What remotely-intelligent adult finds any possible merit to the rantings of those who, for example-- claim that President Obama is a demon? A demon? [Hello, Alex Jones and his Full-Out Crazy.]

Seriously? This makes sense to ... even one other human being? Seriously?

Is there some contest as to whom among the crazies can produce the most--indisputable and unchallenged--inane, idiotic, beyond all levels of crazy commentary/marching orders/ conclusions/beliefs? It certainly appears that competition is quite spirited!

Why not conduct policy-making based on the best interests of the majority for any particular topic? Once Some Official Organization has bestowed the mantle of The Winner of the God Wars upon One of Them [after appropriate negotiations for surrender by all of the Other Deities and all of Their faithful], then we can allow the winning God War participants to dictate the Official Rules.

That should be a much easier than to keep fighting those wars, and running into justifiable opposition at every turn. If the Competing Deities are not willing to give up Their Authority, then we should let Them duke it out on Their cosmic battlefields and leave us the hell alone.

- Advertisement -


Just sayin'....

Adapted from a blog post of mine

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://richardturcotte.com/

Looking Left and Right: Inspiring Different Ideas, Envisioning Better Tomorrows Rich Turcotte is a retired attorney, former financial advisor, and now a writer. The mission: informing others about the significance and impact of Peak (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
Series: "Religion & Politics"

Religion & Politics: More Than One Belief Set (Article) (# of views) 01/25/2017
Religion & Politics: Why Their Way? (Article) (# of views) 12/01/2016
Religion & Politics: Hypocrisy Included (Article) (# of views) 11/10/2016
View All 6 Articles in "Religion & Politics"
Total Views for the Series: 2944   

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Peak Oil: Thinking Ahead

Peak Oil: Another Challenge

Peak Oil: A Few Basics

Moral Foundations

Left v. Right Pt 9

Left v. Right: Different Worlds Pt 4

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 