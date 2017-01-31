- Advertisement -



October Sky, Good Harbor Beach MA

October Sky, Good Harbor Beach MA



[Current events] should cause us to evaluate the conventions by which we analyze what sort of political statements are acceptable in the polite public square....

What one is not allowed to do while remaining a member of good standing is tell to the truth: that to most rational people there is very little dividing line between the agendas of conservative Muslim extremists and conservative Christian ones. Both groups are strongly in favor of weaponizing the public, both are devoted to the imposition of theocracy, and both are opposed to expanded rights for women and those of alternate sexual orientations.

That should be a much easier than to keep fighting those wars, and running into justifiable opposition at every turn. If the Competing Deities are not willing to give up Their Authority, then we should let Them duke it out on Their cosmic battlefields and leave us the hell alone.