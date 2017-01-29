Reince Priebus, on Meet The Press, with Chuck Todd today, defending Trump'sMuslim immigrant ban, stood in front of a statue that seems to represent the Trump administration very well-- a statue of a mother pig suckling more pigs.
Of course, this image would also fit pretty well for the vast majority of Democrats who are neoliberal corporatists.
It's time to Take Back the Democratic party AND progressive leadership. The current Democratic leadership is unable and unwilling to do what it takes to take back America, the constitution and justice.