If you want to read a dystopian allegorical novel that describes and predicts Trump, It Can't Happen Here is THE one to read. You will, like me, probably conclude that it has begun to happen here.

Sinclair Lewis, in the mid 1930's, predicted the rise of Hitler-- a fascist, press bashing, hating leader who erased human rights and took heavy-handed control of the nation. This book describes a popular senator who becomes president-- who looks a lot like Hitler.

Quotes from the book:

"The Senator was vulgar, almost illiterate, a public liar easily detected, and in his "ideas" almost idiotic, while his celebrated piety was that of a traveling salesman for church furniture, and his yet more celebrated humor the sly cynicism of a country store." "Cure the evils of Democracy by the evils of Fascism! Funny therapeutics. I've heard of their curing syphilis by giving the patient malaria, but I've never heard of their curing malaria by giving the patient syphilis!" ""I know the Press only too well. Almost all editors hide away in spider-dens, men without thought of Family or Public Interest or the humble delights of jaunts out-of-doors, plotting how they can put over their lies, and advance their own positions and fill their greedy pocketbooks by calumniating Statesmen who have given their all for the common good and who are vulnerable because they stand out in the fierce Light that beats around the Throne..." "NOW is a fact that cannot be dodged."

