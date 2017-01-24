Refresh  
Protect Public Education - Stop Betsy DeVos! " don't miss this New film

By Susan Lee Schwartz

HERE IS the truth WHY Betsy DeVos is not fit to be the next Sec'y of Education! By the measures that are supposed to matter her experiment in disrupting public education in Michigan has been a colossal failure. In its 2016 report on the state of the state's schools, Education Trust Midwest painted a picture of an education system in freefall. "Michigan is witnessing systematic decline across the K-12 spectrum. Corporate education reformers are scrambling to make a distinction between charters and vouchers, but the reality is that charters clear a path for vouchers. Once you sell the public on the idea of school choice, it is increasingly difficult to say that parents may choose a corporate charter chain but can't choose a religious school." DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

In Michigan, no one says no to the DeVos family. They have bought the legislature. They defeat legislators who dare to say no. They own the state. Is that too strong a statement? Read this blistering, frightening article. The DeVos family use their money strategically to achieve their goals. They are not just a threat to public education. They are a threat to our democracy. It is Mind-blowing that this could be the choice to run our public schools, unless the object is to run them into the ground, as was the case in Michigan.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017 at 6:31:07 PM

