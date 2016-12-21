Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Progressives: Stop Blaming the Russians

By Norman Solomon
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
From Counterpunch


(image by Flickr/ thierry hermann)

This week began with a mass email from the head of the Democratic National Committee, who declared: "By now, Americans know beyond any reasonable doubt that the Russian government orchestrated a series of cyberattacks on political campaigns and organizations over the past two years and used stolen information to influence the presidential campaign and congressional races." DNC chair Donna Brazile went on: "The integrity of our elections is too important for Congress to refuse to take these attacks seriously."

The importance of election integrity had eluded Brazile when she was a regular on CNN, posing as neutral in the Clinton-Sanders battle. "Brazile is not apologizing for leaking CNN debate questions and topics to the Hillary Clinton campaign during the Democratic primary," the Washington Post reported last month. "Her only regret, it seems, is that she got caught."

Many big factors affect any presidential race, and the Russian government may have tried to be one of them for the 2016 election -- though it's hardly the slam dunk that agencies like the CIA and U.S. mass media are now claiming. But in any event, this month it has become routine for a lot of progressive organizations and individuals to descend into a dangerous mode of partisan flackery.

Less than two weeks ago -- as soon as unnamed CIA sources told journalists that the Kremlin was behind hacks of DNC and Clinton campaign emails -- a wide range of progressive online groups, activists and commentators reflexively embraced the dominant media spin. High profile among them was MoveOn, which used its big digital footprint to spur the frenzy.

MoveOn matter-of-factly decried the "chilling news" of "Russia's election tampering." And, without a hint of media literacy, the group also informed its readers that "news broke that the Russian president himself was involved in the efforts to influence our November election -- in favor of Donald Trump."

Such eagerness to share undocumented spin as absolute fact has led many progressive groups to go with knee-jerk reactions. Bent on gaining a propaganda advantage over Trump, those reactions are helping to stampede this country toward a modern form of McCarthyism -- as well as brinkmanship with Russia that could lead to a cataclysmic military conflict.

Zeal to blame Russia for a bad election outcome has spread like contagion among countless self-described progressives, understandably appalled by the imminent Trump presidency. But those who think they're riding a helpful tiger could find themselves devoured later on.

If civil liberties instead of repression and diplomacy instead of war are progressive values, then all too many progressives -- eager to tar Trump as a Kremlin product -- have been undermining those values.

Already, from witch-hunt legislation in Congress to pernicious media blacklisting, the anti-Russia hysteria -- being fueled by the high octane election-intervention storyline -- has gained enormous momentum.

Days ago, assessing the momentum of that hysteria, Russian studies scholar Stephen F. Cohen cited some of the key motives propelling it (the first of which touted extremely farfetched hopes):

* "One is to reverse the Electoral College vote."

* "Another is to exonerate the Clinton campaign from its electoral defeat by blaming that instead on Putin and thereby maintaining the Clinton wing's grip on the Democratic Party."

Thus, countless Bernie supporters have been unwittingly strengthening the Clinton wing of the party while beating on the anti-Putin drum.

* "Yet another is to delegitimate Trump even before he is inaugurated. And certainly no less important, to prevent the de'tente with Russia that Trump seems to seek."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 4   Well Said 4   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

Norman Solomon, national coordinator of the Bernie Delegates Network, is co-founder of the online activist group RootsAction.org. His books include "War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death." He is the executive director
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Amy Schreiner

(Member since Apr 11, 2012)


Could you provide a source clarifying why some consider Trump a pathological liar?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:22:54 PM

Robert Cowen

(Member since Jun 28, 2008)


I largely agree with the points you make. The so called "liberals," who demonize Russia, while turning a blind eye to worse atrocities committed in the name of "freedom" by the US and its allies are clearly promoting the current Russian hacking claims.

Also any lessening of the "cold war" is welcome no matter what the source. However, Trump's admiration for Putin can also be dangerous because what he admires most is his authoritarian style and ruthlessness--just as he admires Philippine President Duterte.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:16:32 PM

Stephen Unger

(Member since Nov 9, 2007)


Norman Solomon is right on target in this concise, well written piece. Hopefully it will help cause some people to revise their positions.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 5:23:11 PM

Peter Sepall

(Member since Oct 12, 2014)


This article hits the nail on the head. Elements of the self-identified "left" are being emotionally manipulated to put their hatred of Trump ahead of their respect for civil liberties. It's pretty much like how the Republican establishment manipulates its own base getting them to support causes that actually undermine the interests they pretend to support.

It's not enough to just claim a foreign power has influenced an election, one has to demonstrate that the influence actually did make enough of a difference to control the result. It is possible that even if Russia influenced the election the absence of that influence would not have made a difference to the result. It is even possible that a certain background noise of foreign interference is expected and so one can always find some evidence of it but that it usually is taken into account as the cost of doing elections. What needs to be demonstrated is that a foreign power deliberately and successfully undermined the will of the electorate and an accusation is simply not sufficient given the gravity of such a claim.

Such claims require substantiation and to jump to their defense seems like little more than a recourse to the reactionary.


Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:23:12 PM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012)


Russian president Putin inherited a vastly different scenario upon taking office than US president Obama inherited when he took office. Yet too often we are hearing as justification for the anti-Russian mindset among liberals that Russia and Putin are cahracterized as "ruthless."

I bring this up to illustrate the deep, unconscious racism of white americans when they talk about human rights violations in Russia. What they are saying unconsciously is that Black lives don't matter ... or even count toward statistical repression. They point to the occasional antigovernment individual in Russia killed allegedly by undercover agents. The reality is that Russia has nothing like the premeditated extermination of Blacks that is taking place in the US. Nor has post-Soviet Russia ever had the army open fire with live rounds on students as the US did at Jackson State, Southern U, et al, killing several students. Comparing Russia, which doesn't even have capital punishment, to the US would be laughable if it wasn't so tragically off base. For every bomb dropped by Russia in defense of its borders, the US has dropped over a million on civilians whose nations have done nothing to the US.


The US government has inspired fear of others, in this case Russia, and plays on the basest, most reprehensible and bigoted aspects of the american personality which have been inculcated into its citizens since grammar school. When I hear someone shriek the old parochial, "america, love it or leave it" bullsh*t, I am reminded of counter-demos where hard hats armed with baseball bats attacked unarmed students in the 60s and 70s who were peacefully protesting the Vietnam Invasion. We are now experiencing in this country the same kind of narrow minded, uninformed and bigoted insanity that we did back then. Except that now it is coming from effete jerks who identify as liberals!!!!

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:28:23 PM

Deena Stryker

Right on!

I wish writers like Solomon would base their assessment of President Putin on other than gripes by Russian expats.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:32:16 PM

George W.Reichel

What progressives??

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:29:20 PM

