Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Progressives Face Two Battle Fronts-- GOP and Democrat

By Rob Kall
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/2/17

WW2 battlefront
This is a VERY important time.

Progressives must fight the GOP on the far right and the Hillary wing of the Democratic party on the center right. The goal should be to purge every Clinton superdelegate at all levels.

We on the left must fight both a Trump/GOP controlled government...

AND

an elitist Democratic Establishment-- the superdelegates who inflicted Hillary Clinton on the world, the superdelegates who bear full responsibility for putting Donald Trump in the White House and a Republican majority in the senate... and soon, a right wing justice in the Supreme court.

Let's be very clear. The Superdelegates collaborated with the DNC to rig the primary for Hillary, coordinating with the mainstream media. The only way the left can win back the American people is to purge the superdelegates from the Democrat party. I use Democrat, not Democratic, because the current party is not Democratic. it is a party run by elites who maintain a bogus meritocracy funded by corporations, to which they give their allegiance, instead of their ninety-nine percent constituents.

The way to purge the superdelegates is to start locally. That means taking over the local Democrat organizations-- at the district, county and state levels. It shouldn't be hard. Here where I live there's a hack, John Cordisco, who has been running as the county leader unchallenged for years. He's tolerated because he supposedly raises money. For what, golf Tournaments and dinners? The PA state party chair, Marcel Groen, is another shill for the establishment who doesn't give a damn about the real constituents. They are both detested by progressives. But now, there are big numbers of Sanders Supporters who have a great chance of pulling off defeats of these Hillary hacks. Note that I've named names. I think it's important to start calling hacks and shills out, wherever you are. These are the losers who gave America Trump and a GOP controlled senate. Never forget that.

The Bernie Sanders Revolution is working on this. I'll be attending a planning session this weekend in Philly. Find out where similar meetings are being held near you, or make one happen and organize one.

The trick is to start from the Bottom Up, as locally as possible. Run as a committee person. Get involved, but make it clear that you are not going to support the old (and most of them are really old) hacks, that you are there to bring change.

Now is the time. Things are dark. But they are what they are. It is not time to give up. It is time to fight like we've never fought before, even though we are dealing with two battle fronts. We can actually win the battle against the Democratic establishment. We'll be exploring strategies and tactics more over the coming months.

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Paul Repstock

Become a Fan
Author 71810

(Member since Sep 21, 2011)


  New Content

"Progressive" needs to be better defined. Perhaps, by saying "People who believe a better World is possible".
The Left/Right dichotomy is a fallacy.
The real conflict is between a small group who would risk change and the majority; who are either content with the Status Quo, or too afraid to rock the boat.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 2, 2017 at 7:24:13 PM

Author 0
Richard Pietrasz

Become a Fan
Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007)


  New Content

I agree with the bulk of most articles on OEN, but I almost always disagree with some of the details, and think the article should have been written better. That is not the case with this article, I think it as close to perfect as it could be. Thank you Rob Kall.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 2, 2017 at 7:31:47 PM

Author 0
