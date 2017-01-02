- Advertisement -

This is a VERY important time.

Progressives must fight the GOP on the far right and the Hillary wing of the Democratic party on the center right. The goal should be to purge every Clinton superdelegate at all levels.

We on the left must fight both a Trump/GOP controlled government...

AND

an elitist Democratic Establishment-- the superdelegates who inflicted Hillary Clinton on the world, the superdelegates who bear full responsibility for putting Donald Trump in the White House and a Republican majority in the senate... and soon, a right wing justice in the Supreme court.

Let's be very clear. The Superdelegates collaborated with the DNC to rig the primary for Hillary, coordinating with the mainstream media. The only way the left can win back the American people is to purge the superdelegates from the Democrat party. I use Democrat, not Democratic, because the current party is not Democratic. it is a party run by elites who maintain a bogus meritocracy funded by corporations, to which they give their allegiance, instead of their ninety-nine percent constituents.

The way to purge the superdelegates is to start locally. That means taking over the local Democrat organizations-- at the district, county and state levels. It shouldn't be hard. Here where I live there's a hack, John Cordisco, who has been running as the county leader unchallenged for years. He's tolerated because he supposedly raises money. For what, golf Tournaments and dinners? The PA state party chair, Marcel Groen, is another shill for the establishment who doesn't give a damn about the real constituents. They are both detested by progressives. But now, there are big numbers of Sanders Supporters who have a great chance of pulling off defeats of these Hillary hacks. Note that I've named names. I think it's important to start calling hacks and shills out, wherever you are. These are the losers who gave America Trump and a GOP controlled senate. Never forget that.

The Bernie Sanders Revolution is working on this. I'll be attending a planning session this weekend in Philly. Find out where similar meetings are being held near you, or make one happen and organize one.

The trick is to start from the Bottom Up, as locally as possible. Run as a committee person. Get involved, but make it clear that you are not going to support the old (and most of them are really old) hacks, that you are there to bring change.

Now is the time. Things are dark. But they are what they are. It is not time to give up. It is time to fight like we've never fought before, even though we are dealing with two battle fronts. We can actually win the battle against the Democratic establishment. We'll be exploring strategies and tactics more over the coming months.