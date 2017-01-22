Statistically, the most common result for a person who has a sex-change operation is unknown and just might be suicide.
We have been advised that for some Smoke Signal columns we might want to touch on topics and issues that people could use to think about while they indulge in some cannabis smoking (Is it true as they were told in the sixties that pot smoking could cause men to grow breasts).
Sure, regular readers may want the latest hemp news (or maybe a snide reference to "Comrade Trump").
But as a fellow who assumed he was fairly well informed about the surgical transformation procedure, we were astonished to learn we had some misperceptions.
Does Chelsea Manning know a real transsexual? Or will they get the "bum's rush" to become "transgender"?
Hadn't we been told the change was reversible? WRONG!
Hadn't we assumed the process was so complete that the subjects were able to have children? WRONG!
In both cases that the concept that conception was possible was erroneous. (Do the twelve year old children know this in California where they do not need parental permission to undergo a sex change? -Walter Burns)
Has fake news taken root in the sex-change community? (Do the parents understand the sex change is more than a gender change?-Walter Burns)
Depression and suicide can often be the result for the individuals who have "bought" the bogus information. Do we have any real statistics?
Why in the age of debates about the use of restrooms doesn't the mainstream media clear up the ignorance and promulgate the truth about sex-change surgery?
We will try in the next few weeks to fact check reports that Canada will be the first country to legalize marijuana.
Since recreational marijuana has been legalized in California - but smoking it on the streets is still forbidden - will there be a market for private clubs where toking up will be ok?
This year will be a time for extensive changes in pop culture and we will try to monitor the shifts as we see them occur.
Should 2017 be dubbed "The Year of Fake News"?
To be continued ...