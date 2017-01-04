Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments

OpEdNews Op Eds

President-Elect Trump Is Historically Unpopular; His Press Coverage Should Reflect That

By       Message Eric Boehlert     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 1/4/17

Author 22111
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Media Matters

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
(image by Gage Skidmore)   License   DMCA   Details

There are lots of ways the political press continues to normalize President-elect Donald Trump's often radical behavior. From regurgitating his vague tweets as news while he refuses to grant press conferences, to shying away from calling the serial prevaricator a liar, journalists continue to play nice.

Here's another way Trump's getting the benefit of the doubt: He's a wildly unpopular political figure, yet the press continues to gloss over that fact while granting him soft coverage.

In terms of polling data, there's virtually no good news for Trump. The results generally point in the same direction: He's widely disliked and inspires little confidence in his presidential abilities.

This stands in stark contrast with characteristically stronger bipartisan approval for presidents-elect in recent decades. For instance, in 2008, "50 percent of John McCain's voters approved of Barack Obama's handling of his presidential transition," noted an NBC News report. And as NPR reported, "Even after a prolonged recount and Supreme Court decision, George W. Bush received 29 percent approval from Democrats in 2001." This is 14 percentage points higher than the same Pew statistic for Trump.

Trump's contrast with Obama in late 2008 is stunning: Obama entered 2009 with a 68 percent favorable rating. Today, Trump's favorable rating stands at an anemic 43 percent. And if history is any indication, that rating is almost certain to go down once the new president takes office.

- Advertisement -

A plurality of Americans think he will be a "poor" or "terrible" president. His cabinet picks enjoy historically little support, and 54 percent of adults say they're either "uncertain (25 percent) or pessimistic and worried (29 percent) about how Trump will perform during his presidency." Meanwhile, 68 percent would describe the president-elect as "hard to like," and less than half of Americans are confident in Trump's ability to handle an international crisis.

Those numbers are off-the-charts awful for an American president-elect. On average, 71 percent of Americans were confident that Presidents Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton could handle an international crisis, when polled after each was newly elected. Today, just 46 percent are confident about Trump's ability to handle such a crisis.

Modern American history hasn't seen anything like this. So what explains the press's passive, often genuflecting coverage of Trump since November?

"Watching the formation of Donald Trump's presidency, the press coverage is disappointingly weak and thin," John Dean recently wrote in Newsweek. "The news coverage of the transition of the most unqualified man ever elected to the White House is as weak and wishy-washy as it was at the outset of his campaign."

And as Media Matters stressed last month:

- Advertisement -

"In the weeks since Election Day, political journalism has largely fallen short both in style and substance. Journalists watching from the sidelines have been reduced to parroting Trump's publicly available tweets -- allowing him to drive the news cycle -- and have bungled one of the most important roles the press plays during a transition period: the vetting of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominations and appointments."

If Trump had just posted a 49-state, Reagan-esque landslide victory, I could more readily understand why the press would be acquiescing so regularly. But Trump just made history by losing the popular tally by nearly three million votes and remains, without question, the least popular president-elect since modern-day polling was invented.

Yet members of the press seem unduly intimidated by his presence, and have even rewarded him with chatter of an invisible "mandate." (He has none.) Noted John Nichols at The Nation, "It's absurd to claim that [Trump's] administration and this Congress enjoy enthusiastic popular support. They don't."

Yes, some news outlets have highlighted Trump's miserable standing with the public, and what the political implication might be for him this year. "Trump will enter the White House as the least-popular incoming president in the modern era of public-opinion polling," Politico announced in late December.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Eric Boehlert is the author of Lapdogs: How the Press Rolled Over for Bush (Free Press, 2006). He worked for five years as a senior writer for Salon.com, where he wrote extensively about media and politics. Prior to that, he worked as a (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Struggling Clear Channel And Rush Limbaugh's $400 Million Payday

How Fox News Is Destroying The Republican Party

Trump, the Press, And How to Treat a Liar

Gingrich Assailed by Conservative Press; Conservatives Blame "Liberal Media"

FOX NEWS INSIDER: "Stuff Is Just Made Up"

Clinton, Trump, And How The Pundit Class Misread 2015

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 