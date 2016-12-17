Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Premeditated domestic crisis instigated by the CIA

CIA logo in lobby of CIA headquarters, Langley, VA.
CIA by mashable.com

After reading a few of the latest articles [1] putting in proper perspective the CIA instigated hysteria over allegations Russia interfered with the election in favor of Trump it appears we may be heading for a presidential crisis of mega proportions if on Monday the electoral college electors in each state do not vote for the candidate who won the popular vote in that state.

With all the hysteria whipped up by the corporate MSM, Hillary supporters, the Obama administration and some in Congress demanding an investigation over the CIA allegations of Russia interfering with the US election-no factual proof given, Monday's electoral college votes may be incredibly up in the air.

Some 56 electors-all but one of them Democrats- signed a letter "requesting a briefing on the hacking".1

Check out this from "Moon over Alabama" [2] , a real eye opener to the intrigue of Russia's alleged hacking.

Then lastly check out Mike Whitney's latest, "Ah, So Putin Didn't hack Those Emails After All." [3]

Hopefully Monday's Electoral College vote will go off without a hitch with the candidate who won that states popular vote selected as the winner of that state's electoral college vote.

But it may not be that simple. The Congress returns on January 6, 2017 and calls for a full investigation by Congress could ensue further complicating who will be inaugurated on January 20th.

Of course the whole brouhaha could be simply cleared up if unmistakable evidence were presented confirming Russia's interference. But that won't happen because an honest accounting would reveal the MSM et al as the propagandists they are. Allegations are not facts. But who needs facts?

The people in the US are so propagandized and indoctrinated that allegations are too often accepted as proven givens. Particularly if the allegations are repeated often enough as has been happening that people come to the conclusion they must be true. Say a lie enough times, it eventually becomes true.

One thing seems clear. A pre-meditated crisis has been instigated by the CIA. Whether that crisis becomes a coup of the presumed winner Trump we'll have to wait and see.

[1] "Long-shot bid to block Trump arrives at Electoral College Monday", by John McCormick, Bloomberg News, "Information Clearing House", December 15, 2016.

2"The Elite Coup of 2016", by Moon over Alabama, "Information Clearing House", December 17, 2016.

3"Ah, So Putin Didn't Hack Those emails After All", by Mike Whitney, "Information Clearing House", December 16, 2016

 

dglefc22733@aol.com
Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Amy Schreiner

' ... the electoral college electors in each state do not vote for the candidate who won the popular vote in that state'. - David Lefcourt

Isn't this scenario rather, well, 'undemocratic'. Have we ever lived in a democratic republic? I suspect not seeing how the results of this past election are unfolding and learning how the voting process really works in this country. It's clear that our votes are irrelevant. If we all stopped voting; maybe they'd get the message that we're not as stupid as they think we are.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 9:20:17 PM

Zye Zxe

There's nothing wrong with the system ... it works just as it is suppose to. What's not working is the party that lost refuses to accept their failure. Note, Miss Hillary was quick on the attack wen Trump hesitated is answering if he would accept the results of the election if he lost.

Note this : click here

And here's a tweet from Miss Hillary :

Donald Trump refused to say that he'd respect the results of this election.

That's a direct threat to our democracy.

-- Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

So it seems there's a lot of hypocrisy in play being used to manipulate the election in order to stage a coup d'tat : a sudden and decisive action in politics, especially one resulting in a change of government illegally or by force.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 2:39:05 PM

b. sadie bailey

Yes, considering that it was the Clinton camp - in the primaries - who started the whole "the Russians did it" meme - and that was when she couldn't legitimately win over Sanders! The DNC and Clinton cheated, lied, likely purged millions of voters from the primary, sent out deceitful letters and "provisional" ballots after purging people from the voter rolls illegally. They made it difficult to impossible for them to vote by removing many polling stations, didn't count "provisional" ballots, ad nauseum. Talk about hypocrisy. When wikileaks exposed some of these DNC and Clinton shenanigans, "the Russians did it" hype was born. Because we all know Clinton was spoiling for a fight with Russia.

And the republicans? They used things like Crosscheck, and other Karl Rove/Dick Cheney tactics, purging millions of voters for supposed voter "fraud," vote-flipping on electronic voting machines (both parties used that), and the usual dirty tactics they have used since the Reagan era.

In other words - presidential election as usual, only now everything is blatant because they are all so sure of their fascist power that they can now announce the feudal era is officially here. So... it's all Russia's fault! It would be laughable if not so horrifying how many believe it.

Lately I'm convinced they are all in cahoots, putting on a "reality TV show" for their own entertainment and the entertainment of the dumbed-down masses while they begin to throw us to the lions with such farces as PropOrNot, the Heritage Foundation and all that rot. The two party system has been dead for some time, but they still pretend to be "enemies" for the amusement of the proles - or rather, their amusement at watching us head for another possible civil war, so they can continue to rape and pollute the planet and throw more people into serfdom.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 6:32:14 PM

Pal Palsimon

Because of so much propaganda paid for by people with lots of money, I do not like the popular vote. It is something that must be thought out and changed in some way to secure the entire population with equal protection of the right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. The popular vote will not accomplish that. I don't know exactly what other ways we could assure democracy with some kind of vote, but majorities are too often WRONG to be dependable.

I would welcome other ideas. I tend to believe we need an honest, vetted intelligentsia to help us with this undertaking.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 11:49:22 PM

lila york

. It would become totalitarian rule overnight. A parliamentary system would be hugely better.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 1:18:05 AM

Anton Grambihler

Return the Senators to being representatives of the States. This 1913 disaster needs to be reversed.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 7:47:31 PM

dale ruff

The Electoral College was designed by the slave owners who wrote the Constitution to ensure their rule, since they could not command majorities.

The 3/5 count for slaves, backed up by the Electoral College, gave them control despite having fewer actual citizens. The EC has in 2 of the last 3 Presidents reversed the actual election results. In any other nation, this would be called a coup, overturning the vote of the People.


It does work as designed,protecting the oligarchy (once slave, now banks and corporations) from the will of the People. The price paid is such leaders as Bush and Trump rule without consent and therefore are illegitimate, leading to disaster.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 11:12:15 PM

pablo mayhew

It almost makes one wonder if the media didn't ask Trump, prior to November 8, whether or not he would accept the election results to set an alibi for the likelihood that Clinton herself would not do so.

It is, after all, not a question usually asked of a candidate.

The inane and confounding environment the media has created since the election gives one the impression of having been extremely well thought out, probably way in advance.

We'll see what goes down tomorrow.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:20:45 AM

dale ruff

Trump was asked because he had been ranting non-stop about the election being rigged. It is only logical to ask someone who says the election is fake whether he intends to honor the results. In fact, he was rejected by a margin of 3 million and only 40% approve of him...the most rejected man in our history to be poised to take power. Now that the FBI and CIA have stated the election was rigged, for Trump, what are you going to do about it? When the winner of the election by 3 million is denied victory, and the loser is declared the winner by the slave era Electoral College (which also gave us catastrophic Bush), it is not the election but the Electoral College which is rigged.

Not to mention that Trump told huge Hitler-worthy Big Lies to seduce "the poorly educated, " whom in a 1999 Times interview he called "morons." His comment about not losing votes if he shot someone shows he knows his followers are blind sheep.


Those who rule without consent (Hitler, Mussolini, Bush II, and now Trump, all of whom did NOT win the popular vote but took power) must rule with force, threats, and lies...and the end result is always catastrophe.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 5:15:58 AM

Karla Kirchner

CORRECTION: BERNIE SANDERS WAS THE ONLY ONE WHO WON THE POPULAR VOTE.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 10:14:07 PM

pablo mayhew

Trump brought up the possibility of the November 8 election being rigged because of how Clinton and the DNC did just that in some of the primaries and denied Bernie Sanders the nomination.

At what point do you stop defending Hillary Clinton? She is a treacherous terminal menace to herself and everyone with whom she comes into contact. There are mountains of evidence to support the idea that she would have destroyed America, had she attained the White House.

You don't know what Trump will do, no one does--he's never held political office. Clinton, though, has illustrated on myriad occasions where America would end up with her as president.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:05:00 PM

dale ruff

I have never defended Clinton. Why do you lie by putting words in my mouth. I am defending the principle of consent of the governed. I despise both Trump and Clinton. I supported Sanders, then voted for Stein.

Why do you think criticizing Trump implies defending Clinton? That is a fallacy, my friend, and a dangerous one; it is also a lie, since you can see my articles in which I evicerate Clinton here at opednews, such as Democrats Commit Suicide.


I defend equality and consent of the governed and democracy. Clinton cheated; so did Trump. Both are despicable and disapproved by the majority of Americans.


I support the progressive movement, in word, in deed, and until my dying breath.


When will you stop equating working for democracy as a defense of Clinton whom I have disliked for over 20 years? When will you wake up, my friend, that there is a 3d way, the only way out of the duopoly/oligarcy trap, and that is forming a New Democratic Party led by progressives, of, for, and by the people.


Your are the 50th person to take my criticism of Trump as support for Clinton. Not only is it dead wrong; it's stale.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:44:01 PM

pablo mayhew

You'd be okay with things if Clinton was in Trump's position, though. It's fairly obvious.

Otherwise, you would be laying the blame where it really lies: with Clinton and the DNC hierarchy, who made Trump president by insisting that Hillary Clinton run against him.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 10:55:10 PM

dale ruff

The slave owner who wrote the Constitution sought to control the new nation but realized that with "direct democracy," they could not rule so they devised a way that the less populous slave states could rule: the 3/5 rule to count slaves without giving them "consent" and the Electoral College as back up to thwart the will of the majority. It worked! The first 7 Presidents came from the slave states with the first two being among the top 40 of 200,000 slave owners: the elite of the elite, the top .004% ruled.

When slavery was defeated, the slave oligarchs were replaced by the bank/corporate oligarchs...and so it stands. Trump has chosen Woolsey of both the CIA/Wall St (they are one and the same) as foreign advisor and two Wall St. billionaires to run Commerce and Treasury.


Those who rule without consent, according to the Declaration of Independence, are illegitimate. A minority can never confer consent on behalf of the majority, who have rejected Trump. His approval rating is 40%. To rule without consent is to rule with force, threats, and lies.


Historical examples are Hitler, Mussolini, Bush II. All committed great crimes and led to disaster. Trump is in this tradition of the unelected leader lacking consent campaigning on Big Lies and poised to create a full fascist government, a total fascist in the alt-right leader, Bannon.


We are seeing not only as "merging" of state and corporate interests, as Mussolini called fascism, but fascists and corporations occupying the seat of power. We have always been ruled by oligarchs...it's time to invoke the right of revolution and create a democratic Republic.



Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 4:04:08 PM

b. sadie bailey

why would we all stop voting, when we still have effect in state or local elections? that is the ONLY place we still had effect, and by not using that effect, we handed over the senate and more of the House to the republicans. Not that i have any truck with either of these two corporate parties - but yes,presidential elections are corrupt, and the electoral college not only does not represent us, it gives unfair advantage of low population places of deciding for us all. that is scary.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 6:21:24 PM

Dennis Kaiser

Hillary Clinton did not lose the 2016 election --the Committee of 300 (aka Power Elite) did and they are now exerting their power through their arsenal, this time the CIA and the Corporate Media Propagandists.

The truth is Hillary Clinton is their puppet in this election, the one to carry their water toward a New World Order -- One Government World. They have come so close they cannot let their momentum stop now with Donald Trump. It has also been disclosed that Putin has stated he opposes the Committee of 300 and their agenda -- an admission that has proved disastrous for others, most namely JFK.

This recent, Tavistock engineered, propaganda ploy is designed not only to attempt to correct the defeat in the election, but to build a strong hatred of Putin, Russia, that will hopefully lead to reopening the 'cold war' (which will mean more money moving into the coffers of the Rothschild (Committee of 300) -- let's be sure they only make money in times of turmoil be it through creating episodes that heighten fear among the masses. The New World Order cannot exist in a world of peace.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 11:01:17 AM

Zye Zxe

While Miss Hillary stated Trumps waffling about accepting the results of the election would be a direct threat to our democracy, her attempts to subtly maneuver the electoral college to deny Trump the election is nothing short of a coup d'tat ... and that makes me wonder if Miss Hillary doesn't realize she's personally destroying the fabric that holds the country together.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 2:43:23 PM

manifesto 2000

And why on Earth has Hillary and the DNC shown no interest in joining with Dr. Stein and the Green Party in seeking an overturning of the Michigan judge to who ordered the count of uncounted ballots in Michigan to stop?

Doesn't all the unsubstantiated accusations against Russia fall by the wayside in comparison to demanding that ballots must be scrutineered? Is Stein the only good citizen among the candidates?

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 9:57:13 PM

Janet Loughrey

That ship already sailed when the DNC rigged the primaries and stole the nomination from Bernie. Hillary has only cared about one thing: becoming the first woman president.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:14:53 AM

dale ruff

You can't deny Trump the election; he lost by 3 million; the attempt is to stop the slave era Electoral College from denying the Presidency to the person who won the election. An institutional coup is still a coup.

Trump, who is approved by only 40%, must now rule by force, intimidation, and deceptions since he has no legitimacy, which is based on "consent of the governed."


The minority can NEVER confer consent; only a majority can do that, as even Hobbes whose defense of absolute monarchy admitted. Without consent, a ruler cannot rule except by force. Hitler, Mussolini, Pinochet, Marcos, Bush II.....how many times do we have to go down this road to disaster?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 5:19:41 AM

Dennis Kaiser

Has it occurred that Hillary and those among the Power Elite, such as Bill Clinton, George Bush, Paul Krugman, Henry Kissinger, and others, have no intention of keeping our nation, or other nations, together?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 7:16:03 PM

dale ruff

Why do you hide the Republican oligarchs like Trump, Tillerson, Mnunchin, and many other billionaires who are now merging corporate and state power: fascism?

Did not Trump celebrate Brexit, the breaking up of a nation?


Are you not biased?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 8:47:45 PM

Dennis Kaiser

Hmm, didn't think the European Union was a country. In fact, it is controlled by non-elected elites, the same group that has been taking over the U.S.

Bias? If wanting to keep our nation makes me bias, I am guilty. Fact is I cannot recall voting for a Republican, nor have I always voted for a Democrat.

As for Trump's bringing in Fascism, I believe it has been here for a couple of decades now.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:36:48 AM

dale ruff

Whether the EU is a nation depends on your definition: it has common values, economic, political, and military ties and it is as easy to move from one state to another as from one state to another in the US, but that is not the point.

The point is that oligarch Trump, globalist with businesses in 22 nations and using slave labor in many, with loans and investments from many nations, is hardly believable when he say he will bring the jobs home:

1. He could start with the jobs he outsource, 95% of his production is from slave labor in other nations

2. The idea that the billionaires will dismantle the system on which their power and wealth is built would persuade only a totally naive person, a blind

follower.

3. The US is also controlled by non-elected elites, namely President Bush and Trump, both of whom were rejected in the Nov. 8 elections, and the Northwestern/Princeton study found that the wealthy elites control legislation and policy....no one elected the ruling class that controls our politics.

4. The Big Lie you have promoted is that undocumented workers are destroying the nation; this makes the same sense that Hitler's claim the Jews were responsible for destroying Germany: blame the most defenseless people and sell the scapegoat to the gullible.


Trump's Big Lie about immigration was that the the 3 million households led by people who are denied legal status (which most Americans support, but the elites refuse to even allow a vote on it), have been here for an average of 13 years, that the "invading hordes" are actualy slightly down from 2008, and the safest cities are the border cities, with San Diego, the city with the most undocumented immigrants being the safest large city in the nation year after year.


The destruction of American is not cause by 3 million immigrant households with 5 million US citizens, but by people like Trump offshoring jobs, finding loopholes to avoid taxes, while supporting every criminal war since Vietnam. It is not the most vulnerable 1% who are destroying the nation (Hitler had claimed the Jews/Boleshviks, less than 1% ruined Germany) but the top .001% who extract all the wealth of labor and use government as its tool, then get naive believers to think it is the government they control and the hardworking immigrant families, the most law-abiding fraction of our population, who have done the damage.


Fascism was the product of the Constitutional Convention, which ensured the rule of the slave oligarchy, followed by the rule of the banking and corporate oligarchy, of which Trump is an integral part. No President has ever pandered to the neo-Nazis or appointed a white nationalist (ie racist/fascist) to be his advisor. What was creeping is now sliding. I note you do not deny he is bringing in fascism, only that existed before. The degree of fascism has never been complete: the abolition movement, the "free labor" movement, the Women's movement, the Civil Rights movement, the trade union movement have all been countervailing powers, but today, all have been excluded from power in a coup that is no less evil because it is "legal." Slavery was legal, and Trump, whose fortune is built on slave labor (his garment workers in Bangladesh make $60 a month), has found a legal way, just like Hitler did, to seize power by appealing to the fascist element and then manipulating the system.


My claim is not that Trump has started fascism but that he is bringing it right into the White House, with people like Mattis, who wants to exterminate Muslims, and Bannon who accepts nazis and KKK as part of the movement he led.


You bias is against the people Trump scapegoated to appeal to the bigots among us. Otherwise, you would be saying: Why did Trump lie about unauthorized immigrants? Why did he say he had never heard of white nationalism when David Duke endorsed him (he also lied that he never heard of him)? Why did he say his supporters would vote for him even if he shot someone in broad daylight?


Why did he lie about bringing jobs home when he himself makes money by using slave labor in many poor nations?


Why have you given this pathologifcal liar a pass, Dennis? Trashing Clinton is not an adequate response. Why have you believed his indisputable lies. See my articles for documentation of his lies or factcheck or politifact, which found he tells the truth 3% of the time. Trump himself when asked what Make America Great Again means, said: "It's a fantasy...people want a fantasy."


And why has he chosen as advisors neo con war hawks, with several hot to bomb Iran and start WWIII?


Why have you failed to challenge Trump's lies and then promoted them? That question will haunt you till your grave, just as those who supported Bush's lies (among them at least 5 of Trump's advisors) will die guilty of war crimes.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 2:31:18 PM

Dennis Kaiser

Once again from you - blah blah blah....

FYI - I am as afraid of Trump as most, but I also see how far our nation has fallen with the comrades of Hillary in charge.


Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 2:40:34 PM

dale ruff

"Once again from you - blah blah blah..."

Translation: I can't deal with the evidence and logic you present so I ignore it and call it blah blah.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:13:08 PM

Dennis Kaiser

No, I don't have time for those who baffle with B.S........

After your first sentence implying the EU is a nation left me. By that you would feel NAFTA and the TPP are nations as well...

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:59:04 PM

dale ruff

You are entitled to ignore me; please do.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:07:35 PM

Dennis Kaiser

Think I do, except when you bring your rants to me. Then I must respond.

So, in the future please ignore me as I find it easy to dismiss you.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:55:33 PM

Zye Zxe

Under the (un)Patriot Act, the No Such Agency freely collects any and everything that touches the public internet. And the courts have agreed once a private communication hits the public network, all rights to privacy are void.

All that data contains individual numbered packets holding not only the part of the message, but also who sent it, to whom along with all that nasty metadata that can narrow all parties to exclusive individuals, countries, language and so forth.

So all it takes is for someone to ask the No Such Agency what data did they capture that would prove beyond the shadow of doubt the Russians were behind the hack.

Of course, if it was a leak instead, there's be no such data in their data banks which is a whole different animal than a hacker.

So what I find odd, is everyone is paying close attention to what the FBI and CIA are saying, but both neither have access to the data the No Such Agency has collected.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 2:29:01 PM

dale ruff

The key issue to understand is that the CIA is Wall St. Since Dulles, the CIA has been controlled, thru the revolving door, by Wall St. Failure to understand this fact leads to many false conclusions.

Trump has chosen as his first foreign policy advisor James Woolsey, with a career between the CIA and Wall St. Trump has also chosen two Wall St. billionaires to run Commerce and the Treasury.


The CIA represents Wall St, and so does Donald Trump.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 3:51:21 PM

No comment necessary! The truth speaks louder than words and the truth is the "system" isn't happy that "their candidate--Hillary Clinton"--lost. Heck, I wanted Bernie Sanders, but as "voting" in America is b.s.--it's just a charade to give voters the illusion, that their votes matter (remember Stalin said, "We don't care who votes, we only care who counts the votes"), when, in fact, they really don't. The MEDIA directs folks to their chosen candidate and then--if all goes according to plan--THIS candidate wins. Back in 1944 Truman was their chosen candidate and the did all they can to give him the victory. Ditto for G.W. Bush in 2000, even going so far as to steal the election for him in 2000 (in Fraudulent Supreme Court vote) and again, fraud in Ohio in 2004. Funny how neither Gore nor Kerry protested too loudly, BECAUSE they're both part of the same crooked system that CHOOSES our candidates for us. And those are the facts. Go here for more: www.youtube.com/watch?v=1hUbeCtee4k

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 3:58:39 PM

Derryl Hermanutz

Agreed. The powers that be, along with their propaganda arm the MSM, were confident of their ability to deliver a Hillary victory. They were wrong. Too many people just don't believe their lying horsesh*t anymore. So first the DNC stole the victory from Bernie; and now the CIA and MSM are trying to steal the victory from Trump. Both Bernie and Trump appealed to the voters (as did the Brexit campaign, and Jeremy Corbyn), which induced the MSM propagandists into a frenzied globe-spanning denunciation of "populism".

The unbiased meaning of populism is "democracy". Lying Hillary the Butcher promised more of Obama's hope and change delusion, and can be counted on to deliver more of the same puppet-service to the war profiteering imperialist oligarchy. Bernie was carrying a democratic majority of voters toward a reformist government. Trump is another independent who cannot be relied upon to do as he is told. The ongoing coup attempt is an effort by the powers that be to regain their control over the population's beliefs and opinions: restore their power to brainwash the masses and manufacture consent to their "full spectrum dominance" agenda for global rule by bankers and corporatists.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 12:51:37 PM

dale ruff

Reminder: on Nov 8, the People, by a margin of 3 million, rejected Trump. Saying the People woke up is true if by that you mean, they saw thru Trump's lies.

Now we will have the institutional coup to reverse the elections results: this is now oligarchy maintains power.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:30:54 PM

When Obama declares that everyone should believe unsubstantiated allegations made by the CIA what is happening is that an element of the deep state is testing the waters to see if the public is deluded and compliant enough to push through a more general attack on free speech. They want to make systemic changes but they are not sure they have the political capital to afford it so they are desperately trying to whip the public into being usefully idiotic enough to assist them. They want to be able to point to a public outcry for protection from a foreign state to be able to begin a more serious form of censorship on the domestic population.

In a way it was an overt threat like a declaration of war and now they gauge the reaction.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 5:01:48 PM

Author 0
Mike Chenier

Thats what I was thinking.. a new improved Crystal Meth. Patriot Act! Wonder which group would set off the fireworks? Russians are busy in Syria these days!

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 8:39:36 PM

dale ruff

Peter, both the FBI and CIA state that Russian intervened on behalf of Trump.

Classified information is not unsubstantiated.


I would call useful idiots those who believed the many Big Lies told by Trump.



Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 11:15:13 PM

Peter Sepall

Are we to take everything the CIA and FBI say on face value?

Is there not a place where a person can say stop as more and more rights are rolled back in the name of benevolent purposes that must remain eternally secret.

To suggest that you should trust Clinton enough to give her the power to censor dissent is just plain dangerous.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 12:33:58 AM

dale ruff

That question is loaded with a strawman fallacy. I didn't say that. Read what I did say. Are you aware that Trump's first foreign policy advisor was James Woolsey, former director of the CIA? and that the Wall St tycoons he has surrounded himself with are part of the revolving door between the CIA and Wall St.


I am not suggesting we trust Clinton. i am suggesting that those claiming that classified information is "unsubstantiated" are guilty of a fallacy.


If the FBI and CIA said there was no intervention, would you reject that and then believe there was? Why would they lie about this? Clapper has already said he would not brief the electors and Comey already dumped on Clinton.


I think it more likely they would lie, if that is what is going on, to protect Trump, with his ties to the CIA and Wall St. and the obvious FBI disdain for Clinton and the long battle between Obama/Clinton and the CIA. It's worth remembering they killed JFK when he stood up to them. They see Trump as an easy touch, just like Putin. With Woolsey of the CIA and Wall St whispering in his ear, and his Wall St billionaire cronies running the economy, what could go wrong?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 3:13:28 AM

Maxwell

"Classified information is not unsubstantiated. "

Well, no, but the substantiation of it is. . . classified. So as far as the public at large is concerned it is unsubstantiated. It's always hazardous to allow governments to take actions based on accusations the proof of which, they claim, would cause harm to reveal.

I have to say Obama's threat to retaliate "at a time and place of our choosing" sounded ominously like Bush's "get out of Dodge" ultimatum to Saddam Hussein.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:29:23 PM

dale ruff

Would you agree that a solution would be to brief the Electoral College, after both the FBI and CIA have admitted that the Russians intervened on behalf of Trump?

But Director Clapper, the man who lied about spying on all of us, has said: No.


We have evidence but we won't show it to the Electoral College. Done!


Obama is history. The reality now is an illegitimate ruler, come to power by Big Lies, and choosing Wall St, CIA, Big Oil, fascist leaders, and generals with an itch to bomb Iran to lead.





(Allen) West posted a photo of "Mad Dog Mattis," Trump's pick for Defense Secretary, with this caption:

"Fired by Obama to please the Muslims, Hired by Trump to exterminate them."

It does seem plausible that someone nicknamed "Mad Dog" might exterminate Muslims. But that sobriquet comes from Mattis's political opponents, right? Wrong. Actually, it was Donald Trump who referred to Mattis as "Mad Dog" Mattis, in a tweet, right after Trump interviewed Mattis for the job of Defense Secretary.

Why refer to Mattis as a "mad dog"? Possibly because of this sociopathic quote from him: "Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet."


Wall St. billionaires will clean up banking corruption? No, they will oversee huge tax cuts for themselves and hedge fund managers (2 of whom made over 1 billion last year, paying a lower tax rate than teachers and cops, with savings of hundreds of millions under Trump's tax plan).


They will deregulate and scorn oversight, the same program Bush had which led to the worst recession in 80 yrs.


Bombing Iran,which Bolton, Flynn, and Mad Dog support, will bring on WWIII, since both Russia and China are close military allies of Iran.


The people woke up to Trump and rejected him by 3 million on Nov. 8. Polls show nearly 2/3 of the public disapproves. He must rule without real consent, therefore using threats...and when that fails, violence. This is Bush 2.0 on steroids. Same neo cons, same Wall St tycoons, same results. The Trump addition is to add leading fascist figures to advise him. This is fascism on steroids.


Learn or perish.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 5:23:31 PM

dale ruff

Trump is a globalist oligarch, born into the ruling class, and has chosen as his first foreign policy advisor James Woolsey of the CIA, then Wall ST. He has chose Wall St billionaires to run Commerce and Treasury, and the Secy of State is the Exxon CEO.

This IS the System! Wake up.



Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 11:22:00 PM

Peter Sepall

Trump is a globalist oligarch, born into the ruling class, and has chosen as his first foreign policy advisor James Woolsey of the CIA, then Wall ST. He has chose Wall St billionaires to run Commerce and Treasury, and the Secy of State is the Exxon CEO.

This IS the System! Wake up.

I don't see how this differs Trump from Clinton so much. She serves the same demons.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 12:19:29 AM

If you need to laugh today...

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 8:35:07 PM

Mike Chenier

Dear Lady... Thank You!

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 8:41:24 PM

Pal Palsimon

They tell us Russia got in to Podeta emails and leaked it. I say if that is A FACT and the result was enlightening votes to some useful TRUTH, we should be grateful. I don't respect our voting system enough to think we should bother to protect it from foreign hacking. Fact is I think our country needs to be rescued the way we helped rescue France for the Fresh revolution. Who is going to rescue us from our oppressors?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 1:11:33 AM

lila york

maybe russia. For years I have thought that when the Berlin wall came down the USSR and the USA switched places. Maybe now the US is the new Third Reich and only Russia can bring it to heel. the propaganda spews out like high tech Goebbels.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 1:33:08 AM

dale ruff

I don't think stupid qualifies as wit.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:12:29 AM

Frank Inbun

The US is a federal republic, just like Russia. We've never been a democracy. Libya was a democracy, but not any more.
Why are Americans so ignorant?
click here

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 9:08:28 PM

dale ruff

The US has always been an oligarchy, orignally slave owners, not banks and corporations (see Trump's cabinet). Russia is more democratic. Libya was a participatory democracy now ruined.

I checked the link " A WikiLeaks figure is claiming that he received leaked Clinton campaign emails from a "disgusted" Democratic whistleblower, while the White House continued to blame Russian hackers Wednesday for meddling in the presidential election ."


Wikileaks is protecting its source. Not surprising.


It is not the White House but the FBI and CIA which are saying that Russia intervened, just as Trump asked them to.


Why are Americans so ignorant? They aren't. Only 40% approve of Trump, and all polls showed Sanders beating Clinton and crushing Trump; the majority want single payer, universal background checks, higher taxes on the rich,repeal of the Electoral College, and most other progressive programs.


The problem is not stupid Americans but an oligarchic system, built into the Constitutoin, and amplified by Big moey , geryrmandering and corporte propaganda. It is the Establishment which says the people are stupid and so should be ignored.


Thus facism blames the victims.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 11:51:21 PM

Frank Inbun

The people I talk to believe the Russia election connection. And why do people keep voting Dem and Rep?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 12:05:47 AM

Please don't forget that here at OEN there are also 3 articles on this subject by Paul Craig Roberts.


He has some real credentials. His prognosis was so troubling that I took some time looked up and read his Wikipedia page....you should too and then read his 3 articles.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 9:18:04 PM

BFalcon

Sorry, but Dr PCR does not tolerate dissent.

That erases any credentials he might have otherwise.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 8:08:28 AM

Bill Johnson

Agreed. I use to read his pieces and comment on them, but he got angry that anyone would dare have a different opinion and dare to even post it under his end all opinions above and he had commenting shut off for all his posts.

Ever since, I have not read a word he writes. I have no patience for gestapo minds like his.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 4:11:54 PM

dale ruff

Finally, something we can agree on. Hooray!

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:51:37 PM

I want to feel happy for somebody but this whole election isn't about feelings. It's about perceptions. The people believe what they want to believe.
Trump's choices make me think he's not going to implement his campaign promises. I don't think he can control Washington. The systems--economic, financial, governmental, military, health, environment--are all dysfunctional. This means no change in the numbers, personnel, amount spent, or public perception will fix what is wrong, what is structurally deficient.
We can pretend there's some distant savior coming to bail us out. What if we took it on ourselves to make change happen? What a radical concept ! Instead of talking about change, we make it happen.
We can not vote, or we can not work. We can blog on it or not pay taxes. We can be a thousand little Thoreaus. A million. A billion.
The hallmark of the wolf posing as the shepherd is a oligarchical command structure that rules by deception. If we knew how evil it is, surely we'd have to oppose it. It'd be our job, our duty. None of us would think twice about doing what's right for our country and our children.
Instead we quiver with moral hesitancy, wondering if someone else will be tarred and feather, whether some other sap will be punished. Just so we avoid the whip for a little while longer.
If we all just cower before the monster that's taken over our government, we can't retake our country. The dysfunctional systems will just feed the monster til it gets even bigger and meaner, perhaps undefeatable. Then it draws us into its wars--its infernal, endless wars.
It's our responsibility to acknowledge this system is broken and more importantly fix it.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 5:37:17 AM

Excellent interview -- breakthrough in a major TV outlet! --with Ray McGovern here.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 9:52:58 AM

I think Trump winning the presidency is a horrible outcome, even if the alternative is HRC. I'm in favor of any legal way of denying it to him. But if the EC were to deny him the vote (doubtful and unprecedented) it should be on the grounds of honoring the popular vote, not Russian "hacking".

The term "hacking" is misleading because it connotes tampering with the actual tallying of the votes, for which there is no evidence and no claim. Instead what happened is embarrassing but true information got leaked, allegedly at the behest of the Russian government. That the voters had more truthful information than was planned should in no way invalidate the results of the election.

This information dump should also in no way be conflated with bullshit interpretations of the information that went viral, e.g. "Pizzagate".

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:09:45 PM

LET'S GET THIS STRAIGHT. SETH RICH WAS GUNNED DOWN FOR LEAKING THE DNC EMAILS. HILLARY BLAMED PUTIN TO COVER IT UP.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 10:17:43 PM

dale ruff

Let's get this straight, when you YELL, we can't hear you.

Do you not remember Trump in June "On July 27, Donald Trump created one of the most surreal moments of the presidential campaign, when he encouraged Russians to hack his opponent's email.

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you'll be able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. "I think you'll probably be rewarded mightily by our press."

It is likely Russia was listening, as Putin had been commenting on the race. Russia clearly wanted to defeat Clinton, who had called Putin "a new Hitler" and wanted Trump to win, based on Putin's ability to flatter him into lapdog status and RT's incessant promoting of Trump.

Both the FBI and CIA say Russia did intervene on Trump's behalf.

This information is classified, and Brenner refused to disclose it in a briefing to the Electoral College. So we don't know what information they have.

As for the young man who was killed, the police suspect a robbery in a neighborhood which had had a rash of robberies. His job appears uncontroversial, as he had helped develop a computer application that voters can use to locate polling stations. That and a stuffed wallet can get you snuffed in some neighborhoods of DC, which has one of the highest murder rates in the advanced world, being 3 times higher than the US average. In 2014, it was 16.7/100K, In 2015, Washington D.C. has nonetheless experienced a whopping 54 percent increase in its murder rate for 2015, the city reports. The police blame.....guns.

So, Trump asked Russia to intervene, the CIA and FBI say that Russia intervened........and we are not privy to the classified information.

Theres is no evidence the Rich murder was related to the release of the emails, which came AFTER the murder of young Seth Rich.

I do not know what logic propels you to yell MURDER, but there is no evidence his killing was related to his job helping people find polling places.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:06:13 AM

