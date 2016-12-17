- Advertisement -



CIA logo in lobby of CIA headquarters, Langley, VA.

(image by public domain) License DMCA Details



CIA by mashable.com

After reading a few of the latest articles [1] putting in proper perspective the CIA instigated hysteria over allegations Russia interfered with the election in favor of Trump it appears we may be heading for a presidential crisis of mega proportions if on Monday the electoral college electors in each state do not vote for the candidate who won the popular vote in that state.

With all the hysteria whipped up by the corporate MSM, Hillary supporters, the Obama administration and some in Congress demanding an investigation over the CIA allegations of Russia interfering with the US election-no factual proof given, Monday's electoral college votes may be incredibly up in the air.

Some 56 electors-all but one of them Democrats- signed a letter "requesting a briefing on the hacking".1

Check out this from "Moon over Alabama" [2] , a real eye opener to the intrigue of Russia's alleged hacking.

Then lastly check out Mike Whitney's latest, "Ah, So Putin Didn't hack Those Emails After All." [3]

- Advertisement -

Hopefully Monday's Electoral College vote will go off without a hitch with the candidate who won that states popular vote selected as the winner of that state's electoral college vote.

But it may not be that simple. The Congress returns on January 6, 2017 and calls for a full investigation by Congress could ensue further complicating who will be inaugurated on January 20th.

Of course the whole brouhaha could be simply cleared up if unmistakable evidence were presented confirming Russia's interference. But that won't happen because an honest accounting would reveal the MSM et al as the propagandists they are. Allegations are not facts. But who needs facts?

The people in the US are so propagandized and indoctrinated that allegations are too often accepted as proven givens. Particularly if the allegations are repeated often enough as has been happening that people come to the conclusion they must be true. Say a lie enough times, it eventually becomes true.

One thing seems clear. A pre-meditated crisis has been instigated by the CIA. Whether that crisis becomes a coup of the presumed winner Trump we'll have to wait and see.

- Advertisement -

[1] "Long-shot bid to block Trump arrives at Electoral College Monday", by John McCormick, Bloomberg News, "Information Clearing House", December 15, 2016.

2"The Elite Coup of 2016", by Moon over Alabama, "Information Clearing House", December 17, 2016.

3"Ah, So Putin Didn't Hack Those emails After All", by Mike Whitney, "Information Clearing House", December 16, 2016