Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Portland Oregon: City #8 to sue Monsanto over Polychlorinated Biphenyls Cleanup Costs (Like 1990's Tobacco Suits)

By       Message Stephen Fox     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 6 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (23 fans)
- Advertisement -

Robert Kennedy Jr.: "If Monsanto gets its way, the American people will pay a high price for corporate greed."

Randall Wilkins wrote in a Natural News story published today by the Health Ranger, Mike Adams:

Just the name itself inspires terrifying images of organically mutated super vegetables with a potential for causing sickness and even death. It has been a hotbed of discussion and debates for at least the past decade, despite continued federal government support from various agencies. It seemed as though the giant was unstoppable, at least on a national level, until recently. Unfortunately, it isn't the company's genetically modified farming that is drawing legal backlash, although the foundation could be laid for larger future accountability.

Monsanto's current legal problems revolve around PCB's (polychlorinated biphenyls), which lawsuits allege that the company knew were toxic and dangerous as far back as 1937!

Portland, Oregon is City #7 to sue Monsanto over contaminated waterways, after recently passing a resolution directing city attorney Tracy Reeve to take the biotech company to federal court over its dumping of PCB's over the past 40 years. After spending more than $1 billion cleaning up PCB pollution in the Willamette River, Portland now seeks a judgment from Federal Court against Monsanto for the company to pay for the damages from its decades of contamination.

PCBs were used widely in industrial applications like paint and rubber products as "plasticizers" and insulation for heat transfer and electrical uses, like transformers, and have been causally linked to cancer, damaged immune systems no long able to resist viruses, plus developmental damages to children. The manufacture of PCBs has been banned since 1979, but it was produced in enormous amounts by Monsanto for 40 years before that banning.

Since 1937 until the 1970's, this toxic group of chemicals, PCB's, was used to insulate electronics, as well as in paint, transformers, caulk, and other items. Monsanto was the sole manufacturer of the chemical compound, producing 500,000 tons of PCBs, now spread widely all through our environment, and in the air, rivers, and landfills. The lawsuit posits that Monsanto knew in 1937 that its product (used in paint, transformers, caulk and many other items) was disastrously harmful to humans and wildlife, yet did nothing except reap the profits.

The port has not yet named a specific amount of money in their the lawsuit, but rather formulates their request as unspecified compensatory and punitive damages ranging from tens of millions to hundreds of millions of dollars for the cost of "past, present and future" cleanup costs. City of Portland officials documented PCBs on Swan Island Lagoon, in the heart of the Superfund site, as recently as 2012, according to the lawsuit.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, Portland's lawyer Reeve stated:

"Portland's elected officials are committed to holding Monsanto accountable for its apparent decision to favor profits over ecological and human health. Monsanto profited from selling PCBs for decades and needs to take responsibility for cleaning up after the mess it created."

Monsanto's lame defense thus far is that it stopped producing PCBs when they were discovered the government to be toxic and banned by the Environmental Protection Agency in 1979. However, Portland's lawsuit includes documents that prove that the company knew "as far back as 1969 that PCBs led to contamination of fish, oysters and birds" and that "global contamination" posed a risk to human health. Portland's lawsuit contends that the company actually knew as far back as 1937 that its product was hazardous to human health.

Monsanto denies having prior knowledge of PCB health risks. The St. Louis-based corporation responded to Portland's lawsuit and denied all wrongdoing. Scott Partridge, the company's vice president of global strategy, Scott Partridge wrote:

"PCBs have not been produced in the U.S. for four decades, and the Port is now pursuing an experimental case on grounds never recognized in Oregon history."

- Advertisement -

Curtis Robinhold, the Port's deputy executive director vehemently disagreed:

"Any decision to conceal facts about human health should have consequences. Monsanto reaped huge profits from the manufacture and sale of PCBs, and it is entirely appropriate for those faced with the cost of cleaning up this contamination to hold them accountable."

Removing PCB contamination in the Willamette River and Columbia River, Portland allocates tens of millions out of their citizen tax base, and its Superfund cleanup project has focused on PCB's as well, along with six cities on the West Coast who have filed suit (Oakland, San Jose, San Diego, Spokane, Berkeley,Long Beach, and Seattle), plus Washington state filed suit in December 2016.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

- Advertisement -

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

https://www.facebook.com/groups/592985284186083/

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 23 fans, 219 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1651 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content
Long overdue and so welcome to health minded world citizens sick of the products and the chemicals, and sick of enduring the Teflon reactions and regurgitation coming from a very few of the world's governments, like our own, which has for decades given carte blanche to Monsanto and its brethren among corporations.


The similarities between the tobacco suits in the 1990's and these looming suits against Monsanto are very striking.


Shamefully, most of these kinds of questions will get initially resolved in courts of law, normally the final and most powerful resting place for such matters, but the resolutions thereof may not last too long with a new Supreme Court in the works.



Submitted on Thursday, Jan 19, 2017 at 1:44:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 