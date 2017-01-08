Refresh  
Poor Bibi All He Wants Is A Blank Revolving Cheque, That's All

By Hamad S Alomar
In a way, the Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his rejection and despise of the fair and comprehensive projection of the Palestinian Israeli dispute given recently by US Secretary of State John Kerry is trying to pull America like a farmer pulling a leashed sheep, where he decides the direction and she follows.

To me this is the analogy that reflects Bibi's expectations that America should permanently and indefinitely veto any UN or UNSC resolution that doesn't serve the Israeli government's agenda regardless if the resolution is widely accepted by the international community and regardless if the resolution serves US interest or not. This can also be equated by someone asking someone else to give him money. When this someone else ask him how much you need, his answer: give me a blank cheque and I will decide how much I need. If you expect someone to give you a blank cheque either you are crazy or you are assuming he is.

Netanyahu should know that the rules of the game have changed and political fatherhood and political motherhood no longer exist and are remnants of the past that have been replaced by mutual interest and international law.

Let us once and for all put an end to this misleading perpetuated myth that Israel is the only democracy in the region and the only dependable US ally in the Middle East. To me Israel is neither a democracy nor the most dependable US ally in the Middle East, and I will say why.

It is not a democracy because it is built on theology and racism. It is known for example that Jews from non-European descent are treated differently as well as Palestinian Arabs living in Israel. As for dependability, Israel projects itself on a long-held dream that it is America's policeman in the region, and that has failed the test and also fails logic. America in all its past engagements in the region and the world was able to mobilize its own resources and power either direct from home or using its military might that spreads across the globe. Bibi should know that America doesn't need regional policemen any more.

America needs trading partners who add value to the American economy not a burden on it. So to me what remains to make Israel key to America is a combination of a historical emotional commitment and shared radical ideology between few Americans and few Israelis. Unfortunately those few on either side have the louder voices.

ÙHamad S Alomar

Riyadh

Peace Loving Saudi Citizen

