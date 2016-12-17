- Advertisement -

This is a revision of a previous article, in the context of Politifact's Lie of the Year:



The Memory Hole -- Monomakhos

Those who come to power through the Big Lie lead their nations to disaster. Here, I unpack Trump's Big Lie and its roots in US public relations doctrine and Nazi propaganda lessons. The Big Lie, historically, leads to disaster, war, crackdown on dissent, and disaster. I also show how the media has ignored the Big Lie to focus on "fake news."

Breitbart and other "fake news" sources report that 37% of Federal sentences are, using the Nazi phrase, illegal aliens. Of course, less than 7% of prisoners are in Federal custody, and of the 27,000 unauthorized prisoners, about 3000 are guilty of crimes other than documentation violations. There are among them, 12 murderers.

Each one got headline news in a nation where 40 a day are murdered, 150,000 since 9/11 by US citizens.

According to FY 2014 USSC data, of 74,911 sentencing cases, citizens accounted for 43,479 (or 58.0 percent), illegal immigrants accounted for 27,505 (or 36.7 percent), legal immigrants made up 3,017 (or 4.0 percent), and the remainder (about 1 percent) were cases in which the offender was either extradited or had an unknown status.

Broken down by some of the primary offenses, illegal immigrants represented 16.8 percent of drug trafficking cases, 20.0 percent of kidnapping/hostage taking, 74.1 percent of drug possession, 12.3 percent of money laundering, and 12.0 percent of murder convictions."

Of 27,000 prisoners without documentation, note: " Citing the American Community Survey, the report also notes that the percentage of foreign-born men in the United States who are incarcerated (1.6%) is less than the percentage of U.S.-born men who are imprisoned (3.3%). And the reason they're behind bars is often tied to immigration offenses. Given that 70% of "foreign- born men" are here legally, that leaves a total of about .5% of undocumented immigrants who are imprisoned, compared to 3.3% for US citizens.



College Assistance Migrant Program, CSULB

That bears repeating and digesting: our "most dangerous" population is imprisoned at a rate that is 85% less than US citizens. Stop: think. And most of the undocumented prisoners (about 90%) are incarcerated for paper crimes, not serious or violent crimes such as are typical of US citizen prisoners.

In 2013, there were 14,130 murders in the US, with 8 done by "illegal" immigrants. The safest cities are border cities, with San Diego, with the most undocumented Mexicans, the safest big city, with a 50% lower murder rate than the US average.

"Turning finally to the people who are locked up because of immigration-related issues, more than 22,000 are in federal prison for criminal convictions of violating federal immigration laws." prison policy.org.

That leaves 5000, almost all of whom were for drug possession. Of the 12% of the total murder population in Federal prisons, it is difficult to find the exact figure but there are 5000 for assault, other violent acts and murder. Using the US average, based on FBI data ( there were an estimated 1,197,704 violent crimes committed around the nation and 14,000 murders or less than 2%), of the 5000, perhaps 100 were murders. 12% were committed by the undocumented prisoners, or about 12. In fact, in 2013, there were a total of 8 murders by undocumented workers. This is the "very very dangerous" population Trump lied about order to earn the votes of racists and bigots who would believe the Big Lie. And that is why he "loves the poorly educated." Between Big Lies, he admits that he sees his supporters as "morons" (the term he used in 1999 for those not rich), and that it doesn't matter because being dumb, they fall for the big Lie. Propaganda 101.

"Border cities get a bad rap as violent, but the Rio Grande Valley is extremely safe. Of the 24 Texas metro areas ranked by the FBI, Brownsville comes in dead last, with 240 incidents of violent crime per 100,000 people. Nearby McAllen comes in at #18, with 286 per 100,000" (source: neighborhoodwatch.com)

The murder rate for Laredo is .03 per thousand; US average is .05/1K; the murder rate for Odessa is .08, of Dallas .1, of Houston, .13, or about 90% higher than the dangerous city of Laredo where Trump visited to highlight the grave danger at the border! In fact, the border cities are the safest! A Big Lie, to be believed, must be so outrageous few will think anyone capable of it. Whether Jews or Mexicans, the Big Lie strategy is the same.

"A big lie (German: groÃe Luge) is a propaganda technique. The expression was coined by Adolf Hitler, when he dictated his 1925 book Mein Kampf, about the use of a lie so "colossal" that no one would believe that someone "could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously." Wiki

