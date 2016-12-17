Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Politifact names "fake news" Lie of the Year, ignoring the Big Lie that elected Trump

By dale ruff
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/17/16

This is a revision of a previous article, in the context of Politifact's Lie of the Year:

The Memory Hole -- Monomakhos
(image by monomakhos.com)   License   DMCA   Details

Those who come to power through the Big Lie lead their nations to disaster. Here, I unpack Trump's Big Lie and its roots in US public relations doctrine and Nazi propaganda lessons. The Big Lie, historically, leads to disaster, war, crackdown on dissent, and disaster. I also show how the media has ignored the Big Lie to focus on "fake news."

Breitbart and other "fake news" sources report that 37% of Federal sentences are, using the Nazi phrase, illegal aliens. Of course, less than 7% of prisoners are in Federal custody, and of the 27,000 unauthorized prisoners, about 3000 are guilty of crimes other than documentation violations. There are among them, 12 murderers.

Each one got headline news in a nation where 40 a day are murdered, 150,000 since 9/11 by US citizens.

According to FY 2014 USSC data, of 74,911 sentencing cases, citizens accounted for 43,479 (or 58.0 percent), illegal immigrants accounted for 27,505 (or 36.7 percent), legal immigrants made up 3,017 (or 4.0 percent), and the remainder (about 1 percent) were cases in which the offender was either extradited or had an unknown status.

Broken down by some of the primary offenses, illegal immigrants represented 16.8 percent of drug trafficking cases, 20.0 percent of kidnapping/hostage taking, 74.1 percent of drug possession, 12.3 percent of money laundering, and 12.0 percent of murder convictions."

Of 27,000 prisoners without documentation, note: " Citing the American Community Survey, the report also notes that the percentage of foreign-born men in the United States who are incarcerated (1.6%) is less than the percentage of U.S.-born men who are imprisoned (3.3%). And the reason they're behind bars is often tied to immigration offenses. Given that 70% of "foreign- born men" are here legally, that leaves a total of about .5% of undocumented immigrants who are imprisoned, compared to 3.3% for US citizens.

College Assistance Migrant Program, CSULB
(image by csulb.edu)   License   DMCA   Details

That bears repeating and digesting: our "most dangerous" population is imprisoned at a rate that is 85% less than US citizens. Stop: think. And most of the undocumented prisoners (about 90%) are incarcerated for paper crimes, not serious or violent crimes such as are typical of US citizen prisoners.

In 2013, there were 14,130 murders in the US, with 8 done by "illegal" immigrants. The safest cities are border cities, with San Diego, with the most undocumented Mexicans, the safest big city, with a 50% lower murder rate than the US average.

"Turning finally to the people who are locked up because of immigration-related issues, more than 22,000 are in federal prison for criminal convictions of violating federal immigration laws." prison policy.org.

That leaves 5000, almost all of whom were for drug possession. Of the 12% of the total murder population in Federal prisons, it is difficult to find the exact figure but there are 5000 for assault, other violent acts and murder. Using the US average, based on FBI data ( there were an estimated 1,197,704 violent crimes committed around the nation and 14,000 murders or less than 2%), of the 5000, perhaps 100 were murders. 12% were committed by the undocumented prisoners, or about 12. In fact, in 2013, there were a total of 8 murders by undocumented workers. This is the "very very dangerous" population Trump lied about order to earn the votes of racists and bigots who would believe the Big Lie. And that is why he "loves the poorly educated." Between Big Lies, he admits that he sees his supporters as "morons" (the term he used in 1999 for those not rich), and that it doesn't matter because being dumb, they fall for the big Lie. Propaganda 101.

"Border cities get a bad rap as violent, but the Rio Grande Valley is extremely safe. Of the 24 Texas metro areas ranked by the FBI, Brownsville comes in dead last, with 240 incidents of violent crime per 100,000 people. Nearby McAllen comes in at #18, with 286 per 100,000" (source: neighborhoodwatch.com)

The murder rate for Laredo is .03 per thousand; US average is .05/1K; the murder rate for Odessa is .08, of Dallas .1, of Houston, .13, or about 90% higher than the dangerous city of Laredo where Trump visited to highlight the grave danger at the border! In fact, the border cities are the safest! A Big Lie, to be believed, must be so outrageous few will think anyone capable of it. Whether Jews or Mexicans, the Big Lie strategy is the same.

"A big lie (German: groÃe Luge) is a propaganda technique. The expression was coined by Adolf Hitler, when he dictated his 1925 book Mein Kampf, about the use of a lie so "colossal" that no one would believe that someone "could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously." Wiki

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


  New Content

In this essay, I unpack the Big Lie by which Trump came to power, while showing how the corporate media ignores the Big Lie to focus on lesser lies and thus serves to promote the Big Lie, through the worst lie of all: the lie of omission.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 4:26:00 AM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

Thoughtful article, well-supported, and correct, as usual.

I realized long ago (whilst being terminated from a tenured teaching job, with a stellar record) that, "The Bigger the Lie, the Higher It Will Fly" (even though in my case they didn't even have lies, just control of bureaucracy that controlled "the proper channels" and speed of the treadmill).

The assassination of JFK, the need to bomb Japan, 9/11, our history of genocide and eternal war, are the tip of the iceberg of situations that come to mind.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 6:49:36 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Daniel, when I turned down Samuel Huntington's (Clash of Civilizations, the intellectual foundation of neo-con wars) offer to be his research assistant, I was told I would fall of the ladder. I did. I ended up substituting and then got fired from a teaching position at a juvenile prison for such things as calling my students "students' rather than the common "criminals." I saw my young students (ages 12-17) as needing education; those who fired me saw them as needing punishment.

There is a great gap between honor and success. Trump is living proof.


Thank you for the kind words and attention.


" I would prefer even to fail with honor than win by cheating." Sophocles


Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 7:18:21 PM

Donn Marten

Author 5421
(Member since Mar 26, 2007)


  New Content

Politifact is a joke, it's funded by the anti-Russian Hungarian bloodsucker Soros.

Snopes is a CIA front and the rest of your thought police have similar shady affiliations.

But the truth is the last thing that can be expected by a scoundrel like you.

Who pays you? It's a legitimate question considering how prolific that you have been as of late.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 11:20:33 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


Reply to Donn Marten:   New Content

Assertions made without evidence can be dismissed as hot air.

Any educated person knows that a source is only as good as its primary sources.


You have disqualified yourself by using the fallacy of Kill the Messenger.

The CIA is controlled not by snopes but by Wall St.


Politifact is owned by the Tampa Bay Times, in association with other leading media groups like Gannon, Scripps, etc. Part of its funding is from the founder of Ebay and the Gates Foundation.


Whether politifact fact-checking is accurate is not determined by who funds it but by the rules of journalism and logic, consisting of sources and documentation.


Those who seek to refute claims by attacking the messenger then must prove the primary sources are false and that those who run or fund it have distorted the truth. You have done none of this, so your empty smear can be dismissed out of hand.


What sources do YOU accept? What better fact checkers than snopes or politifact do you use? What is your evidence that Soros funds politifact or that even if he did (he doesn't) that that would make their fact checking false?


Hitler opposed smoking and sponsored cancer research. By your logic, cancer researchers should be dismissed because Hitler sponsored their research (a German researcher Warburg discovered the cause of cancer during the 3d Reich).


All educated people understand that the validity of a claim is based on its primary sources, not those who agree disagree or fund it. When the Koch brothers funded the Berkeley Earth Project by a team led by climate skeptic Dr. Muller, he expected them to find the official government temperature data was false or distorted. To their chagrin, the good Doctor found the data rock solid and unimpeachable. By your logic, the finding, tho it was the opposite of what the Koch brothers sought, should be rejected because it was funded with Koch money.


To repeat: unless you can show in a particular article that politifact or snopes or any other is not based on good primary sources, your argument is illogical and invalid. It is based on the worst fallacy in scholarship, that by attacking the messenger, you can refute the message.


The claim that Soros funds politifact or snopes is fake news. PolitiFact.com uses strict journalistic standards, and its reporters and researchers use original reports rather than news stories. When it is possible, PolitiFact.com uses original sources to verify the claims and interviews impartial experts."


Who does it better? I call you out for promoting fake news, a violation of OEN rules.



Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 1:15:39 AM

