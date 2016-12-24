- Advertisement -





It was late,

In the middle of the second half of the night.

We were asleep.

The mice were not.

They sleep during the day.



They were very busy gnawing

On something in the wall.

It is the kind of sound

That gets to you,

It feels like it's inside you



Like a trespass.

The breaking of a commandment.

The kiss-off of a "thou shalt not".

And my wife was not taking it.

She was incredibly awake.



I was only half-awake

When she said,

You have to do something about the mice.

I wondered if she meant, right now.

Or tomorrow,



Which at the moment

Seemed like never.

I have been promising to do something about the mice

For years.

My wife



Is one of the most patient people on the planet.

Or maybe I am.

See, I'm a pacifist.

We have all these little

Have-a-heart traps



That really work.

But in the winter

The average day is too cold

To release the mice-people.

Sure, they are disease-carriers



And they sh*t and piss

Between the walls.

But they have a right to live.

I can hear the peanut gallery laughing.

I imagine a gallery of grotesque



Caricatures of humanity

Ridiculing my pacifistic,

Some might say,

Spineless, quixotic position

On what to do about the mice . . .



I was born this way.

My mother couldn't kill anything,

But it went beyond that.

She couldn't countenance

The suffering of anything



No matter how small

Or pesky.

And I have a lot of her in me.

And at 3:00 in the morning

My heart seems



To take up a lot more of my body.

I'm not a Christian

And yet

I live by

The commandment,



"Thou must not commit murder."

Killing to me

Is murder.

So, where does that leave me?

It's not a thought, or an advisement,



It's a commandment

Written in my bones.

Not to be taken lightly

Because,

We have to listen to our bones.



We have to listen to what they say.

Bones don't care

About a lot of things

That matter to the flesh.

Why, sometimes



