Refresh  
Life Arts

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

By       Message Gary Lindorff     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -


It was late,
In the middle of the second half of the night.
We were asleep.
The mice were not.
They sleep during the day.

They were very busy gnawing
On something in the wall.
It is the kind of sound
That gets to you,
It feels like it's inside you

Like a trespass.
The breaking of a commandment.
The kiss-off of a "thou shalt not".
And my wife was not taking it.
She was incredibly awake.

I was only half-awake
When she said,
You have to do something about the mice.
I wondered if she meant, right now.
Or tomorrow,

Which at the moment
Seemed like never.
I have been promising to do something about the mice
For years.
My wife

Is one of the most patient people on the planet.
Or maybe I am.
See, I'm a pacifist.
We have all these little
Have-a-heart traps

That really work.
But in the winter
The average day is too cold
To release the mice-people.
Sure, they are disease-carriers

- Advertisement -

And they sh*t and piss
Between the walls.
But they have a right to live.
I can hear the peanut gallery laughing.
I imagine a gallery of grotesque

Caricatures of humanity
Ridiculing my pacifistic,
Some might say,
Spineless, quixotic position
On what to do about the mice . . .

I was born this way.
My mother couldn't kill anything,
But it went beyond that.
She couldn't countenance
The suffering of anything

No matter how small
Or pesky.
And I have a lot of her in me.
And at 3:00 in the morning
My heart seems

To take up a lot more of my body.
I'm not a Christian
And yet
I live by
The commandment,

- Advertisement -

"Thou must not commit murder."
Killing to me
Is murder.
So, where does that leave me?
It's not a thought, or an advisement,

It's a commandment
Written in my bones.
Not to be taken lightly
Because,
We have to listen to our bones.

We have to listen to what they say.
Bones don't care
About a lot of things
That matter to the flesh.
Why, sometimes

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

garylindorff.wordpress.com

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Your conscience

Going into change

Manure Cannon

This is the planet

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 