Playing Monopoly with the World

By David Glenn Cox



Everything is a lie, every scrap of information we are fed is untrue. The Spanish didn't blow up the battleship Maine, the North Vietnamese didn't attack us in the Gulf of Tonkin. Lee Harvey Oswald didn't kill President Kennedy and Osama bin Laden didn't take down the World Trade Center. The Russians didn't hack the DNC, and it wasn't the FBI's eleventh hour E-mail revelations, which cost Hillary Clinton the election.

The person most responsible for costing Hillary Clinton the election was"Hillary Clinton. Just for fun, close your eyes and name three things, Hillary Clinton's platform promised. Need more time? We'll wait, (Jeopardy theme) For decades, Hillary Clinton has been the Republican's favorite punching bag. But during those decades, millions of good paying jobs have left our shores, Hillary laughed when asked about NAFTA. Do you think the unemployed auto workers, turned Dollar Store employees, were laughing too?

Mrs. Clinton and her husband raked in millions from Wall Street. She refused to release the transcripts of her speeches. Do you suppose the tens of millions who lost homes, jobs and families in the crash of 2008, were okay with that? Remember those" "Basement dwellers?" Well, guess who helped to put them in the basement?

In foreign policy, Hillary's actions in Libya were horrendous, (not Benghazi) but taking credit for the murder of Moamar Quadaffi. Sorry, but normal people aren't gleeful over murder. It wasn't the lies about her which sank her campaign, it was the truth about her. She promised nothing and after rigging the primaries, demanded our votes. She's the Democrat, so come on all you super-predators, basement dwellers and deplorables, vote for me! I'm the Democrat, you know" the party of you little people.

More than a week before the election, Hillary rolls out a transition team. A transition team is for candidates who've won elections. I'll wager, she'd already packed her furniture and called the moving company. But, but, but" it was voter suppression! It was the Russians, it was fake media! You know who suppressed the vote? Hillary Clinton suppressed the vote. She was a lousy candidate, she gave wooden speeches, as inspiring as burial insurance. With her used car smile, she's Richard Nixon in drag.

Ah, but let's talk about fake news. When she rented one of the last operating steel mills in the Northeast Ohio, locked the doors filling the galleries with DNC loyalists and held a fake rally, was she concerned about fake news then? When she claimed, she was under sniper fire, was she worried about fake news? When under public pressure, she sacked Debbie Wasserman Shultz, only to give her a less public position. Was she worried about fake news or even public perception? "Just throw them a bunch of bananas and they'll vote for me."

Enough about Hillary. You know, the CIA when they're not too busy destabilizing governments and killing people, publish a dandy little page, I call, The Things You Never Hear Government Admit. But these people are basically just bureaucrats, murderous Fascist bureaucrats, but still, just bureaucrats. They call it the CIA World Fact book. Try this tidbit:

In the US, private individuals and business firms make most of the decisions, and the federal and state governments buy needed goods and services predominantly in the private marketplace. US business firms enjoy greater flexibility than their counterparts in Western Europe and Japan in decisions to expand capital plant, to lay off surplus workers, and to develop new products. At the same time, businesses face higher barriers to enter their rivals' home markets than foreign firms face entering US markets.

Long-term problems for the US include stagnation of wages for lower-income families, inadequate investment in deteriorating infrastructure, rapidly rising medical and pension costs of an aging population, energy shortages, and sizable current account and budget deficits.

See now? I bet you thought YOU were in charge. I bet you thought the government was in charge! You've been watching too much fake news!

President Barack OBAMA signed a bill providing an additional $787 billion fiscal stimulus to be used over 10 years - two-thirds on additional spending and one-third on tax cuts - to create jobs and to help the economy recover. In 2010 and 2011, the federal budget deficit reached nearly 9% of GDP. In 2012, the Federal Government reduced the growth of spending and the deficit shrank to 7.6% of GDP. US revenues from taxes and other sources are lower, as a percentage of GDP, than those of most other countries.

Do you see it? Do you get it yet? After Ronald Reagan cut taxes and George W. Bush cut taxes and Barack Obama cut taxes, Donald Trump's plan to stimulate the economy is to" cut taxes! Why sure, I've heard on the fake news, taxes on corporations are way too high, we need to cut spending!

Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan required major shifts in national resources from civilian to military purposes and contributed to the growth of the budget deficit and public debt. Through 2014, the direct costs of the wars totaled more than $1.5 trillion, according to US Government figures.

