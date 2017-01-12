Refresh  

Pissed...

From Mike Malloy Website

Donald Trump
Is it a good idea, Truthseekers, for a US President-elect to liken the US Intelligence community to Nazi Germany? Or screaming at a reporter that he's part of "fake news?"

This is going to be rugged, folks.

It's been 168 days since The Donald deigned to grace the press with his tawny visage and he began with a smack-down of the now infamous leaked Intel memo that suggested Trump frolicked with prostitutes during the 2013 Miss Universe contest in Moscow. Oh, and he watched them pee on the bed, or on each other, or pee on him -- something like that. Either way, he's pissed off at the leaking -- something like that.

He was practically purple at the presser when asked about it:

"It's all fake news. It's phony stuff. It didn't happen. And it was gotten by opponents of ours, as you know, because you reported it and so did many of the other people. It was a group of opponents that got together -- sick people -- and they put that crap together."

Piss, crap, Nazis ... such a classy guy. Compare and contrast Trump's obnoxious performance today with President Obama's gracious and heartfelt tribute to America in his farewell address last night. Where do we go from here?

And does anybody find it ironic that the same dweebs who now loudly disavow the Trump/golden shower report were perfectly willing to believe Hillary Clinton was operating a child sex ring out of a pizza joint? Which seems more likely to you, Truthseeker -- that the self-confessed pussygrabber would frolic with incontinent Russian hookers, or that the former Sec. of State was pimping kids at a pizza parlor?

And, heaven help us all, why in the name of all that's sacred are we even HAVING this conversation?

www.mikemalloy.com
Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

