- Advertisement -

Sadly, the pieces I am referring to in my title are real living beings found in a North

Carolina puppy mill. Today HSUS' Wayne Pacelle wrote about Paul Solotaroff's feature

in this month's Rolling Stone Magazine. The title-"The Dog Factory: Inside the Sickening

World of Puppy Mills." Of course, the title really says it all.

I marvel that we as a country can't do something to stop this cruelty where dogs are

kept in squalid and filthy conditions in wired cages to breed ad infinatum. Can you imagine

how painful it must be for them to stand up in or lie on a wired bottom for months or even

years? And this is certainly not a comfortable place for the poor female dogs who have to give

- Advertisement -

birth over, and over, and over again.

Per Pacelle -this is Solotaroff's second venture into exploring animal issues. His first foray

in this regard was to expose agribusiness and its ag gag measures to silence critics for their

cruelty to farm animals in raising and slaughtering them.

Solotaroff also learned that there was probably a connection between ag gag measures and the

- Advertisement -

puppy mill trade. So he was happy to be able to explore this idea by joining the HSUS Animal

Rescue Team -when with the help from the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office in North

Carolina, they raided a puppy mill.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3