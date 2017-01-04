Sadly, the pieces I am referring to in my title are real living beings found in a North
Carolina puppy mill. Today HSUS' Wayne Pacelle wrote about Paul Solotaroff's feature
in this month's Rolling Stone Magazine. The title-"The Dog Factory: Inside the Sickening
World of Puppy Mills." Of course, the title really says it all.
I marvel that we as a country can't do something to stop this cruelty where dogs are
kept in squalid and filthy conditions in wired cages to breed ad infinatum. Can you imagine
how painful it must be for them to stand up in or lie on a wired bottom for months or even
years? And this is certainly not a comfortable place for the poor female dogs who have to give
birth over, and over, and over again.
Per Pacelle -this is Solotaroff's second venture into exploring animal issues. His first foray
in this regard was to expose agribusiness and its ag gag measures to silence critics for their
cruelty to farm animals in raising and slaughtering them.
Solotaroff also learned that there was probably a connection between ag gag measures and the
puppy mill trade. So he was happy to be able to explore this idea by joining the HSUS Animal
Rescue Team -when with the help from the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office in North
Carolina, they raided a puppy mill.