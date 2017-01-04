Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Picking Up the Pieces in N.Carolina

By       Message Suzana Megles     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

Sadly, the pieces I am referring to in my title are real living beings found in a North

Carolina puppy mill. Today HSUS' Wayne Pacelle wrote about Paul Solotaroff's feature

in this month's Rolling Stone Magazine. The title-"The Dog Factory: Inside the Sickening

World of Puppy Mills." Of course, the title really says it all.

I marvel that we as a country can't do something to stop this cruelty where dogs are

kept in squalid and filthy conditions in wired cages to breed ad infinatum. Can you imagine

how painful it must be for them to stand up in or lie on a wired bottom for months or even

years? And this is certainly not a comfortable place for the poor female dogs who have to give

- Advertisement -

birth over, and over, and over again.

Per Pacelle -this is Solotaroff's second venture into exploring animal issues. His first foray

in this regard was to expose agribusiness and its ag gag measures to silence critics for their

cruelty to farm animals in raising and slaughtering them.

Solotaroff also learned that there was probably a connection between ag gag measures and the

- Advertisement -

puppy mill trade. So he was happy to be able to explore this idea by joining the HSUS Animal

Rescue Team -when with the help from the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office in North

Carolina, they raided a puppy mill.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I have been concerned about animal suffering ever since
I received my first puppy Peaches in 1975. She made me take a good look at the animal kingdom and I was shocked to see how badly we treat so many animals. At 77, I've been a vegan for the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Horse Racing Cruelty

Vote NO on Issue 2 if You Llive in Ohio

Leo Grillo/Delta Rescue

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 