Padmavati: History as per se Times of India

This is a reprint from NewsBred.

what's history but a tale of conquerors?
what's history but a tale of conquerors?
My first instinct on reading this Times of India (29.1.2017) headline was that the likes of Romilla Thapar and Irfan Habib have been pressed into service by that bird of the same feather, the English Mainstream Media. The actual piece though relies on the evidence of two Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) historians and one from Delhi University.

First thing first. The reporter could've asked 10 different historians and would have arrived at a completely different conclusion if she had chosen so.That's the first bias, the report is not balanced, which is the first lesson a journalist is taught but probably this one was given a licence to be illiterate.

I need to dwell on Romilla Thapar and Irfan Habib as my reflex reaction for these two left-Congress promoted, pampered and fattened historians for decades peddled the lie that Saraswati River never existed and that Aryans indeed drove the original inhabitants of our land into southern India on whom the title of "Dravidian" was affixed. The Aryans gave us Sanskrit language and Vedic literature, which we ignorant believed to be indigenous. Both claims have been proved to be bogus. There has been no evidence of Aryan invasion in India, our genealogy has been shown to be unbroken for 8,000 years, Or for instance this matter of Ashoka's remorse after Kalinga War is humbug. This is THE real history. But if you go to interpreters like Thapar and Habib, or for that matter these illiterate AMU scholars and DU professors, you surely would arrive at the bogus confirmation of your own agenda.

This brings us to the history bit. We all know history is written by the conquerors. You write what you want to be read. You hide what you want to hide. That's the method every historian adopts. Surely, our despicable English mainstream media does. India treats its history not as "Itihasa." It's always people's history, not kings'. That's why you don't find any king's burial in Mohanjodaro or Harappa or for that matter in Kalibangan, Rakhigarhi, Hanumangarh, etc.

"Itihasa" as history is an affix West stamped on us in order to hijack and distort our cultural heritage. In India , Itihasa is never removed from oral traditions. It relies more on "smriti" (memory) and "s hruti "(oral) traditions, not on written documents. It's because our Rishis and Yogis understood that history will always be victim of misrepresentation. That's why Hinduism has never relied on historical timelines which is central to Islam, Christianity and Judaism--all Abrahamic religions. Our Rishis and Yogis relied on smriti and shruti. India has always relied on oral traditions, not on written traditions that West employs less to document but more to twist and manipulate to their own ends. History is never for masses to understand in West. They are subjected to State control. That's why you have so many historical societies in West. Trust me, the history that reaches us is mostly fraud.

History must never be treated in literal sense. Certainly not in written manner. Those tales that are passed on orally, through shruti, are far more reliable chronicles than the documents that paid historians and propagandists like English mainstream media indulges in. In such descriptions, 100 years from now on, the deaths of Akhlaq and Rohith would duly find mention in history but the deaths of BJP workers in Kerala, Karnataka or West Bengal would go completely unreported. That's history for you.

So in that sense, the reporter's attempt to say Padmavati is not history is right. By another logic, those who say that Padmavati is real history are also right. Its defenders could "historically" claim that Khilji's lust for Hindu queens is an unassailable fact. Khilji fell for Queen Kamala Devi of Gujarat and the daughter of King Ramachandra of Devagiri. Even Amir Khusro, the court poet of Khilji, in his Khazain-ul-Fatuh, makes a covert allusion to Padmavati episode.

This illiterate reporter states that Allauddin Khilji was India's most able administrator. She probably hasn't read of the 20,000 boy-slaves Khilji kept in his harem. She probably hasn't heard of Jazia Tax or thousands of temples Khilji destroyed. Or Khilji and Malik Kafur dalliance. She chose what good Khilji did. She ignored what was equally true but didn't suit her agenda. That's history for you. She says that the "Padmavati episode" was used to demonize Islamic empires. "Demonize" Islamic empire? So were they paragons of virtue? Isn't this assertion scandalous?

Only one question to this reporter is enough to put her in spot: If Padmavati is a legend that Hindus have fostered how come they could do it as a subject race? Isn't it possible that they relied on "smriti" and "shruti." And hence no written records. Could it be that the chroniclers of Islamic rulers never allowed any written record of that period to survive? The fact that Padmavati has survived in the cultural memory of this land is enough to treat as "sacred". No need to affix it with the burden of "Itihasa" or history.

http://www.newsbred.com

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ashish Shukla

"Itihasa" as History is an affix West stamped on India in order to hijack and distort our cultural heritage. In India, Itihasa is never removed from oral traditions. It relies more on "smriti" (memory) and "shruti "(oral) traditions, not on written documents. It's because our Rishis and Yogis understood that history will always be victim of misrepresentation. That's why Hinduism has never relied on historical timelines which is central to Islam, Christianity and Judaism---all Abrahamic religions. Our Rishis and Yogis relied on smriti and shruti. India has always relied on oral traditions, not on written traditions

