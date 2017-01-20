- Advertisement -

Throughout literary history since at least the times of the Greeks, the government of a country has been compared to the operation of a naval vessel, referred to as the ship of State. The operation of a large modern passenger ship requires considerable expertise to operate the complex machinery in the engine room, to monitor all the systems in the vessel, to control the steering, and above all, to navigate the ship safely. Each engineer and officer must be extensively trained and properly certified for his job. Each crew member must be well-disciplined and dedicated to his duty. Only then will the vessel arrive at its destination as planned with all passengers safe and sound.

Now compare this to running our ship of State. Are the officers in command properly qualified and concerned for the safety and comfort of all passengers? Do we know our destination and is the captain taking us there or somewhere else? Is the navigator capable to head in the right direction and avoid hazards? Do we have enough fuel to get there?

Perhaps the ship shouldn't have left the dock until we knew these answers.

