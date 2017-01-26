- Advertisement -



Our revolution

Bernie Sanders awakened millions of Americans this past year to the urgent need to take our country and the Democratic Party back , and restore progressive values, as opposed to the predatory greed of neoliberal and neoconservative Billionaires who have highjacked both major political parties.. Bernie is still hard at work pressing his agenda through the new movement known as " Our Revolution," and his' new best seller which bears the same title.

As we organize "Our Revolution" your responses to the following questions (and more) will help us develop tactical steps for the twin strategic goals of (1) building successful coalition partnerships around issue campaigns, and (2) restoring the Democratic Party as a democratic Progressive-Populist People's Party reborn in the crisis decade of the Great Depression. This first exercise is focused on the latter objective. Ideas, suggestions, clarifications, and more are, of course, welcome. Your comments will help us bring this movement to fruition.

1. Has the corporatized leadership structure of elected and unelected Democrats simply become a boss hierarchy of 'losers, liars, enablers, and deniers'? If so, why? -- and what do you understand that phrase to mean? If not, what is a better frame for describing the sad state of a Party that is in a weaker political position than any time since the 1920s?

2. Why is the Democratic Party leadership so committed to marginalizing and defeating Progressives within the Party (in primaries, Party gatherings, appointments), while also blaming Progressives outside the Party (e.g., Greens and Berniecrats) -- plus, in the case of the 2016 general election, scapegoating the Russians, Comey, Assange -- for their own "defeats" at the hands of the GOP?

3. Why do the Democratic Party leaders, on the one hand, tilt the Primary election process against Progressive challengers -- via anti-democratic super delegates, registration and voting rules, logistics, list management and purging, collusion with the MSM, limited debates, resource distribution -- yet, on the other hand, allow the GOP to steal elections through gerrymandering, vote-flipping (software manipulation), voter suppression, cross-checking ( see GregPalast.com), and faux-populist messaging? By the way, the 2000, 2004, and 2016 GOP presidential "wins" (and numerous down-ballot contests) provide statistical discrepancies (between official and exit poll tallies) that prove -- as much as one can prove such things without paper-trail recounts -- that election stealing is rampant, systematic, and strategic.