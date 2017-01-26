Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Our Revolution Has Begun

By       Message Chuck Pennacchio     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

Our revolution
Our revolution
(image by en.wikipedia.org)   License   DMCA   Details

Bernie Sanders awakened millions of Americans this past year to the urgent need to take our country and the Democratic Party back , and restore progressive values, as opposed to the predatory greed of neoliberal and neoconservative Billionaires who have highjacked both major political parties.. Bernie is still hard at work pressing his agenda through the new movement known as " Our Revolution," and his' new best seller which bears the same title.

As we organize "Our Revolution" your responses to the following questions (and more) will help us develop tactical steps for the twin strategic goals of (1) building successful coalition partnerships around issue campaigns, and (2) restoring the Democratic Party as a democratic Progressive-Populist People's Party reborn in the crisis decade of the Great Depression. This first exercise is focused on the latter objective. Ideas, suggestions, clarifications, and more are, of course, welcome. Your comments will help us bring this movement to fruition.

1. Has the corporatized leadership structure of elected and unelected Democrats simply become a boss hierarchy of 'losers, liars, enablers, and deniers'? If so, why? -- and what do you understand that phrase to mean? If not, what is a better frame for describing the sad state of a Party that is in a weaker political position than any time since the 1920s?

2. Why is the Democratic Party leadership so committed to marginalizing and defeating Progressives within the Party (in primaries, Party gatherings, appointments), while also blaming Progressives outside the Party (e.g., Greens and Berniecrats) -- plus, in the case of the 2016 general election, scapegoating the Russians, Comey, Assange -- for their own "defeats" at the hands of the GOP?

- Advertisement -

3. Why do the Democratic Party leaders, on the one hand, tilt the Primary election process against Progressive challengers -- via anti-democratic super delegates, registration and voting rules, logistics, list management and purging, collusion with the MSM, limited debates, resource distribution -- yet, on the other hand, allow the GOP to steal elections through gerrymandering, vote-flipping (software manipulation), voter suppression, cross-checking ( see GregPalast.com), and faux-populist messaging? By the way, the 2000, 2004, and 2016 GOP presidential "wins" (and numerous down-ballot contests) provide statistical discrepancies (between official and exit poll tallies) that prove -- as much as one can prove such things without paper-trail recounts -- that election stealing is rampant, systematic, and strategic.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Chuck Pennacchio, PhD, 2016 elected Bernie Sanders Delegate; Senior Advisor, Healthcare for All Pennsylvania; Associate Professor of History and Politics, The University of the Arts in Philadelphia.  BA in history and political science from (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

PA Study Proves Single-payer Health Care Will Save $17 Billion Annually and Cover Everybody in PA

The 2016 Democratic National Convention: 'Inside-Outside' Reflections of a Bernie Sanders Delegate

Michael Moore, ACA, and the Single Payer Solution

Victory for PA Patients and Providers; Defeat for Profit-First Health Insurers

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 