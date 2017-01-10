- Advertisement -

The Great Work now, as we move into a new millennium, is to carry out the transition from a period of human devastation of the Earth to a period when humans would be present to the planet in a mutually beneficial manner. This historical change is something more than the transition from the classical Roman period to the medieval period, or from the medieval period to modern times. Such a transition has no historical parallel since the geobiological transition that took place 67 million years ago when the period of the dinosaurs was terminated and a new biological age begun.--Thomas Berry, The Great Work: Our Way into the Future

I want to make two obvious statements regarding the size of our Great Work. First, our Great Work is bigger than we may think. Second, the more we know, the bigger it becomes. The epigraph to this chapter cites Berry saying clearly that our Great Work is larger than anything we have done in our lifetimes; even larger than what humans have done in the entire history of civilization. The empires of ages past and the superpowers of today have given expression to amazing human cultures. Such achievements, however, shrink in scale when compared to the challenge of moving to Earth-size consciousness, and to its corollary: adjusting to Earth's move into a whole new geological epoch.

Even when we extend the history of civilization back to the Sumerians by the rivers Tigris and Euphrates in the Fertile Crescent, or to the Omo River Valley of Africa, there is still no precedent for what our work is now. Our work answers the call jointly extended by Earth and the deep Self to move out of all multi-Earth forms of progress, development, economics, and patriarchy, as well as all hierarchical rule by the wealthiest and most powerful. Such forms work in ego consciousness, but are too immature, too spiritually and psychologically undeveloped, to work in Earth-centered consciousness. When we respond to Earth and Self, following their urgings into greater consciousness, we mature and develop into OneEarth thinking. We change how we live, not because it makes life easier or more convenient, but because of a priceless prize: it connects us with our evolutionary, creational purpose as a species. Earth and Self jointly define our great work and help it happen.

Our great work moves us out of the current structures of multi-Earth civilization--including multi-Earth models of economics, finance, recreation, entertainment, religion, education, business, enforcement, and government. We move into topographies alive with OneEarth thought and practices. Even if we resist such a move at first, we soon discover that our souls inherently long for it. Our souls shrug off ego consciousness and feel the liberation of being able to assume greater responsibility for relationships of caring and sharing throughout creation. The further we get into the larger topographies of consciousness into which our great work takes us, the more ready we are to leave behind orientations focused on "me and those like me." Our dormant capacities to cultivate feelings of love for all species awaken. Awe and amazement become valued avenues for gaining knowledge that differs from what a strict scientific approach can deliver. Practices of humility and spirituality are also more present in the topographies of consciousness required for our great work.

In The Great Work, Berry exhibits enormous capacity to speak of all the ways that human activity and inventiveness throughout the 20th century were devastating Earth; yet he spoke with visionary possibility, not despair. He deeply believed that we humans could make the meta-changes in consciousness necessary to undertake the great work. As he saw it, both we and our children had a special role: Our own special role, which we will hand on to our children, is that of managing the arduous transition from the terminal Cenozoic to the emerging Ecozoic era, the period when humans will be present to the planet as participating members of the comprehensive Earth community. This is our great work and the work of our children.

By the end of his life in 2009, Berry saw that Earth was already well into the terminal centuries of the current Cenozoic era. The Cenozoic, along with the Mesozoic and Paleozoic eras that preceded it, comprise the three periods of Earth's story in which animals have lived and evolved. Each of the transitions between these eras extended for millennia. During these transitions, the first phase was marked by great die-offs of species as Earth's habitability underwent radical deconstruction. Some species partially adapted, but only a small percentage were able to adapt to the full scale of changes that transpired between each era. Each die-off phase was followed by centuries and millennia during which new species emerged through the patient, creative, evolutionary process.

These previous phases of die-off and new emergence lasted millennia, and provide the context in which Berry understands what's happening in Earth's story today. Berry stretches our minds to reach for Earth consciousness. When our consciousness is shaped by Earth, we can see ourselves in transitional roles that are highly different from what our egos and multi-Earth thinking conjure for us. In Earth consciousness, civilization and egos are secondary. Creation and Self are primary. Not only are we in Earth's unfolding story, we are planet-inhabiters in the Universe's incomprehensibly vast unfolding. With the kind of Earth consciousness that Berry exemplified, we get beyond any feelings we might have of being too small to correct and heal what multi-Earth attitudes, corporations, and economic models have done.

Having defined the scale of our great work, and having professed belief that we and our children have the capacities to undertake it, I want to describe further the process by which we can move into Earth-size consciousness. Getting there involves us in a back-and-forth dance between inner and outer change. Inner changes involve becoming ever-more aware of the workings of our soul. Getting to know our ego and other aspects of ourselves is like getting to know other people in life. First we make one another's acquaintance; then we may move into functional relationships. But it takes time and intention. The better we get to know our egos, the more we see that they are not capable of Earth-size consciousness. They are too small a center of identity for that kind of awareness, thinking, and living. So when we journey into greater topographies of consciousness, our egos get worried. They feel afraid, send us warnings, and work to get us to turn back. Our egos undergo a kind of ego-suffering because they must come to acknowledge, albeit painfully, that they cannot be the center of the greater identity our great work requires. For that, a larger center of identity is needed. That center is Self, which I've already introduced and am eager to say more about in following chapters.

Outer changes involve us in promoting policies that can shape OneEarth structures and systems. Personal practices matter, but policies are essential to scale OneEarth changes up to Earth-size. As we learn of more Earth-size structures and systems, we use them. By being alert to both practices and policies we give our beliefs legs and a public voice. We change individual behaviors and also the systems that impact the behavior of whole communities and regions. By owning practically and publicly what is going on with us, our inner changes get translated into visible Earth-size actions. Bringing our inner and outer worlds into congruence can take us to moments where our emerging consciousness clashes with the reigning practices in organizations and relationships that we are part of. In such moments we develop discernment and skill in engaging disagreements that arise in our great work.

The inner and outer changes of our great work need also to synchronize with Earth and the huge changes she continues to make. She continues to invite us to disrobe from supersize grandiosity and put on Earth-size grandeur. That invitation has turned into the imperative of the 21st century. We have tarried so long in small topographies of consciousness, and so repeatedly turned from Earth's ecological messages, that the warmth of her invitation has taken on the heat of imperative. As her messages have increased in volume, more of us scurry to change practices and policies, acknowledging that Earth's changes determine ours. The humility she forces upon us opens us to different ways of thinking. Many businesses, campuses, and local governments now seek to reshape themselves to fit Earth's context. Some investors, who see the declining future for the fossil-fuel industry, have begun withdrawing funds and investing in sustainable-energy sources. These actions are responses to Earth's imperative. Awareness is spreading that to opt for the MultiEarth status quo is to choose the path of an endangered species.

By undertaking our great work, we acquire the consciousness to be sure the changes we make are at a scale right for our planet. We alertly synchronize with her. I make it sound like a well-choreographed transition to an Ecozoic world is underway. In fact, we already see the harshness and cruelties of the transition--unprecedented species extinctions, damaging weather extremes, polarized ideologues vying for leadership, violent struggles for energy, decades-long droughts, displacement of people escaping rising oceans and ecologically triggered conflicts. All of these severely challenge the adaptive capacities of multi-Earth practices, systems, and thinking. Being a global leader in a multi-Earth business or amassing wealth only to show success in multi-Earth ways becomes smaller in significance when put in the context of Earth's imperative.

Our planetary home, and its presence in our consciousness-expanding Cosmos, is the irrefutable context for all of us, all species, all business, all religion, and all education. Many elected and appointed officials in our countries talk and vote according to a story that does not fit what's happening on our planet. Both their ideology and actions fail in the OneEarth paradigm. But when we proceed with clear planetary and cosmic parameters, we can be confident that our great work will get us where we need to go. It presents itself as a daring, faith-evoking alternative to the civilization project that, instead of being our great work, has so far been our immature and lesser work.