Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Our Flawed Constitution

By       Message Harold Novikoff     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

Signing of the Constitution
Signing of the Constitution
(image by USCapitol)   License   DMCA   Details

Our democratic government is not working the way it should. There is much discussion and shouting on vital issues, but that is about as far as it gets. The discourse just seems to intensify into a total partisan stalemate while the problems escalate.

Beyond the debates on democratic principles are the more fundamental matters of the stratification of our society and our declining social values, as influenced primarily by our amoral economic system. This article will be limited to constitutional matters that could, potentially, play an important role in preserving democratic principles.

The constitution, supposedly, both protects our basic freedoms and deprives us of protections from changing circumstances not covered or conceived when it was first written or amended. Some laissez faire factions of our society would like to keep it that way so they could profit from the ensuing permissiveness. The cumbersome process of amending the Constitution that takes many years to accomplish works in their favor. As with everything, there is good and bad in this. People who would like to institutionalize reactionary policies not popular in contemporary political culture are impeded from doing this. However, opposition to progressive amendments essentially accomplishes the same thing.

In political, legal, and patriotic matters, we, ostensibly, accord our Constitution almost the same reverence as many people do the Bible in ethical and moral concerns. In court, we swear on the Bible to speak the truth. We take an oath on the Bible to uphold the Constitution while performing duties of political office. The Constitution is considered to be the embodiment of the fundamental tenets of our democracy, thus assuring its perpetuation, and therefore is commonly regarded as a fixed, infallible icon -- the last resort of legal controversy.

But, just as the Bible is subject to new interpretations over the centuries as scientific learning and social developments displace revelationary doctrine, so too, the Constitution, in a greatly transformed and rapidly changing society, must be subject to constant review for relevancy. When either icon is taken too literally, there can be damaging consequences from cultural lag.

Not being a student of the Bible, I can only name some of its most common references for illustration. "Be fruitful and multiply" the Bible tells us. Whereas this may have been good advice in biblical times when the Earth was sparsely populated, it is very bad advice in today's world where burgeoning populations are rapidly consuming the resources needed to support life in a humane fashion. New policies are required to manage the problems of over-population.

- Advertisement -

My favorite example from the Constitution is the right of the people to bear arms. When this right was given, citizens' "arms" consisted essentially of muzzle-loaded muskets, and there was no standing army to protect the state, which was the reason given for bearing arms. The evolution of arms to AK-47 automatic rifles and other deadly weapons was not taken into account, nor was the use of weapons contemplated for multifarious violent and criminal acts in a totally transformed society. These transformations call for a new set of rules governing the type and use of guns.

Some fundamental constitutional issues that divide us demand our full attention and would benefit from an expedited amendment procedure, such as occurred with the 21st amendment (repeal of prohibition, which almost everybody but the gangster mobs realized was a mistake).

There are fundamental shortcomings in our election system, which is at the heart of the mechanics of democracy: the disproportionate influence of money and the unjust, unreliable and non-uniform voting process. Our principal guardians of democracy - our Supreme Court justices - are not above the partisanship that disunites our nation.

Our government does not function as conceived for the balance of powers between executive, justice and congressional branches. Party policy conspires to dominate all branches of government, thus negating the balance of powers, and to perpetuate itself by any means - whether ethical, legal, or not.

The result is long term historical periods of stagnating politics marked by cycles of depression and reform as the dominant opposing parties alternate their control of government. Behind the political parties are the big corporate interests that support and influence them, to which they are beholden.

- Advertisement -

There can be no significant change in the American political scene until we make some fundamental corrections, beginning with a rigorously monitored, uniform federal election process - starting with unscrambling of electoral districts - with severe criminal penalties for interference and non-compliance.

It should be noted that there is no mention in the Constitution of party participation in the structure or functioning of government. To the best of my knowledge, political parties have existed from time immemorial, and they are an inevitable social phenomenon as political thinking tends to diverge into opposing channels. But to implement the democratic ideals of government to serve all the people with optimum equality of justice and opportunity, and to create a more unified nation, the role of political parties has to be held in check - at least until they can all agree to support a truly progressive and effective democratic ideology of cooperation - government of, by, and for the people - that benefits everyone; a highly unlikely expectation.

Political ideologies are equivalent - or even more significant - to religious ideologies in their influence on society. Our democracy is founded on the concept of separation of church and state. Likewise, to progress towards the ideals of democracy, we need to minimize the divisive influence of political parties on the functioning of government.

Party leadership should not control individuals in government by financial influence or oath of allegiance. All issues should be settled by civil debate only. That is the purpose of Congress. The separation of church and state should apply equally to political parties. It is my firm belief that expanding educational and cultural opportunities for all citizens, and improving the quality and integrity of our all-pervasive media, will go a long way towards unifying our political goals.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

WWII vet retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Democracy Obsolete?

It IS Happening Here

A Review of the Islamic Fundamentalist Crisis Confronting All of Us

A Religion For Our Times

The Not So Supreme Court

Do We Really Need More Jobs?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Harold Novikoff

Become a Fan
Author 92139

(Member since Feb 8, 2014), 1 fan, 8 articles, 9 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

The role of political parties in government is just one feature of our Dis-United States of America.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 8, 2017 at 1:18:37 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 