Afghanistan

The U.S. war in Afghanistan is well into its 16th year. In 2014 President Obama declared it over, but it will remain a political, financial, security, legal, and moral problem unless you actually end it.

The U.S. military now has approximately 8,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan , plus 6,000 other NATO troops, 1,000 mercenaries, and another 26,000 contractors (of whom about 8,000 are from the United States). That's 41,000 people engaged in a foreign occupation of a country 15 years after the accomplishment of their stated mission to overthrow the Taliban government.

During each of the past 15 years, our government in Washington has informed us that success was imminent. During each of the past 15 years, Afghanistan has continued its descent into poverty, violence, environmental degradation, and instability. The withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops would send a signal to the world, and to the people of Afghanistan, that the time has come to try a different approach, something other than more troops and weaponry.

The ambassador from the U.S.-brokered and funded Afghan Unity government has reportedly told you that maintaining U.S. involvement in Afghanistan is "as urgent as it was on Sept. 11, 2001." There's no reason to believe he won't tell you that for the next four years, even though John Kerry tells us "Afghanistan now has a well-trained armed force ...meeting the challenge posed by the Taliban and other terrorists groups." But involvement need not take its current form.

The United States is spending $4 million an hour on planes, drones, bombs, guns, and over-priced contractors in a country that needs food and agricultural equipment, much of which could be provided by U.S. businesses. Thus far, the United States has spent an outrageous $783 billion with virtually nothing to show for it except the death of thousands of U.S. soldiers , and the death, injury and displacement of millions of Afghans. The Afghanistan War has been and will continue to be, as long as it lasts, a steady source of scandalous stories of fraud and waste . Even as an investment in the U.S. economy this war has been a bust .

But the war has had a substantial impact on our security: it has endangered us. Before Faisal Shahzad tried to blow up a car in Times Square, he had tried to join the war against the United States in Afghanistan. In numerous other incidents, terrorists targeting the United States have stated their motives as including revenge for the U.S. war in Afghanistan, along with other U.S. wars in the region. There is no reason to imagine this will change.

In addition, Afghanistan is the one nation where the United States is engaged in major warfare with a country that is a member of the International Criminal Court. That body has now announced that it is investigating possible prosecutions for U.S. crimes in Afghanistan. Over the past 15 years, we have been treated to an almost routine repetition of scandals: hunting children from helicopters, blowing up hospitals with drones, urinating on corpses -- all fueling anti-U.S. propaganda, all brutalizing and shaming the United States.

Ordering young American men and women into a kill-or-die mission that was accomplished 15 years ago is a lot to ask. Expecting them to believe in that mission is too much. That fact may help explain this one: the top killer of U.S. troops in Afghanistan is suicide. The second highest killer of American military is green on blue, or the Afghan youth who the U.S. is training are turning their weapons on their trainers! You yourself recognized this, saying: "Let's get out of Afghanistan. Our troops are being killed by the Afghans we train and we waste billions there. Nonsense! Rebuild the USA."

The withdrawal of U.S. troops would also be good for the Afghan people, as the presence of foreign soldiers has been an obstacle to peace talks. The Afghans themselves have to determine their future, and will only be able to do so once there is an end to foreign intervention.

We urge you to turn the page on this catastrophic military intervention. Bring all U.S. troops home from Afghanistan. Cease U.S. airstrikes and instead, for a fraction of the cost, help the Afghans with food, shelter, and agricultural equipment.

SIGNED BY:

Elliott Adams, Veterans For Peace

Deborah K. Andresen, Tackling Torture at the Top

Rita Archibald, Nonviolence Trainer

Judy Bello, Upstate Coalition to Ground the Drones and End the Wars

Medea Benjamin, Code Pink

Fred Bially

Barry Binks, Veterans for Peace Ch. 87, Occupy Beale

Toby Blome', Code Pink

Alison Bodine, Mobilization Against War and Occupation

Leah Bolger, World Beyond War

John Calder, Veterans for Peace Ch. 69

Kathleen Christison, Author, Veterans for Peace

Ramsey Clark, former U.S. Attorney General

Helena Cobban, Just World Books

David Cobb, 2004 Green Party Presidential Nominee

Jeff Cohen, RootsAction.org

Gerry Condon,Veterans for Peace National Board of Directors

Mary Crosby, Roman Catholic Women Priests

James Eilers, Code Pink Auxiliary

Michael Eisenscher, U.S. Labor Against the War

Melissa Crosby, Black Lives Matter

Nicolas J S Davies, author

Mary Dean, World Beyond War

Thomas Dickinson, Tackling Torture at the Top, Women Against Military Madness

Jennifer DiZio, UC Berkeley

Maria Eitz, Roman Catholic Women Priests

Daniel Ellsberg, whistleblower

Jodie Evans, Code Pink

Joseph J. Fahey, Pax Christi USA Ambassador of Peace

Robert Fantina, World Beyond War

Bill Fletcher Jr., BlackCommentator.com

Margaret Flowers, Popular Resistance

Glen Ford, Black Agenda Report

Bruce K. Gagnon, Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space

Johan Galtung, Founder Trancend Interntional

Lindsey German, Stop the War Coalition UK

The Rev. Dr. Diana C. Gibson, Multifaith Voices for Peace & Justice

Michael Goldstein, The 99 Percent

Kevin Gosztola, Shadowproof.com

Will Griffin, The Peace Report

Patty Guerrero, Tackling Torture at the Top, Women Against Military Madness, Pax-Salon

Bishop Thomas Gumbleton, Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit

Amith Gupta, student, NYU School of Law

Bill Habedank, Veterans For Peace Ch. 115

Steve Harms, Peace Lutheran Church, Past-President Interfaith Council of Contra Costa County

David Hartsough, Peaceworkers

Jan Hartsough, San Francisco Friends Meeting

Hayley Hathaway, Quaker Earthcare Witness

Dud Hendrick, Veterans for Peace

Adam Hochschild, author

Matthew Hoh, former director of Afghanistan Study Group

Martha Hubert, Code Pink San Francisco

Aaron Hughes, Iraq Veterans Against the War

Tony Jenkins, World Beyond War

Sonja Johnson, Women Against Military Madness

Kathy Kelly, Voices For Creative Nonviolence

Gary W. King, Tackling Torture at the Top, Women Against Military Madness

John Kiriakou, former Central Intelligence agency officer

Dennis Kucinich, former Member of United States Congress

Peter Kuznick, Professor of History, American University

Barry Ladendorf, Veterans For Peace President Board of Directors

Paul Leuenberger, Veterans for Peace

Dave Lindorff, This Can't Be Happening

Dave Logsdon, Veterans For Peace Ch. 27

Richard Lord, Charlottesville Center for Peace and Justice

Douglas Mackey, Global Days of Listening

Jody Mackey, New Traditions Fair Trade

Mike Madden, Veterans For Peace Ch. 27

Mairead Maguire, Nobel Peace Laureate

Ben Manski, Liberty Tree Foundation for the Democratic Revolution

Stephen Matchett, AVP Trainer, San Francisco Friends Meeting

Sherri Maurin, Campaign Nonviolence, Associate Veterans for Peace Ch. 69

Ken Mayers, Veterans for Peace

Ray McGovern, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity

Cynthia McKinney, former member of United States Congress

Stephen McNeil, American Friends Service Committee

Michael T. McPhearson, Veterans For Peace Executive Director

Tom Morman, Nonviolence Coalition San Jose

Nick Mottern, Knowdrones.com

Elizabeth Murray, former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East, NIC

Michael Nagler, Metta Center for Nonviolence Founder and President

Carroll Nast, Veterans for Peace Ch. 122

Agneta Norberg, Swedish Peace Council

Cathe Norman, Veterans for Peace Associate

Tom Norman, Veterans for Peace Ch. 60

Todd E. Pierce, JA, MAJ, USA (Ret.)

Gareth Porter, journalist, author

Pancho Francisco Ramos-Stierle, Casa de Paz, Canticle Farm

John C. Reiger, Veterans For Peace

Denny Riley, Veterans For Peace Chapter 69

Coleen Rowley, retired FBI agent and legal counsel

Mike Rufo, Musician

Judith Sandoval, Veterans for Peace Ch. 69

Bill Schwab, Americans for Justice

Julie Searle, Educator

Michael Shaughnessy, educator

Cindy Sheehan, peace activist

Eva Sivill, Casa de Paz, Canticle Farm

Alice Slater, Nuclear Age Peace Foundation

Gar Smith, Environmentalists Against War

David Solnit, Global Organizer, Writer, Puppeteer

Norman Solomon, RootsAction.org

Melvin Starks, Unitarian Universalist Church

Jill Stein, 2016 Green Party presidential candidate

David Swanson, World Beyond War

Shelley Tannenbaum, Quaker Earthcare Witness

Brian Terrell, Voices for Creative Nonviolence

Tiffany Tool, Nonviolent Peaceforce

Chip Tucker, Charlottesville Friends Meeting

Louie J. Vitale, OFM, Pace e Bene, Nevada Desert Experience

Zohreh Whitaker, Veterans for Peace, Peace Action

Phil Wilayto, the Virginia Defender

Ann Wright, retired U.S. Army colonel

Kevin Zeese, Popular Resistance

(organizations above for identification)

ALSO SIGNED BY:

Creating a Culture of Peace

Mobilization Against War and Occupation, Vancouver Canada

Popular Resistance

Veterans For Peace

Voices for Creative Nonviolence

World Beyond War

ADD YOUR NAME.

