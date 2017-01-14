Refresh  
Ode to Obama, NY Times Editorial by Charles M. Blow (but Too Little Too Late, from this formerly great newspaper)

NYT's Charles Blow on Obama: In Department Stores I Get Mistaken ...
(image by realclearpolitics.com)

Charles M. Blow of the New York Times

By one of the best editorial page editors at the New York Times, Charles M. Blow, this is excellent as a "suddenly-now-perceptive" editorial at the New York Times, but I am impelled by modern history to ask this question:

"Where were the rest of their collective phony editorial boards' brains when throughout the Primary,they were pumping up puff pieces and purely delusional articles about Hillary, their darling candidate so favored by Wall Street, deliberately blindsiding voters and pretending that there was no problems at all, especially in view of their not even writing about the purged third of a million votes, and then leading the promulgation of the highly presumptive myth by all of the New York media assertion that Bernie was finished?"

Publishing, for example, Nate Cohn's memorable June 27, 2016 article "Exit Polls, and Why the Primary Was Not Stolen From Bernie Sanders," which I think wins the prize for the Most Memorable Deceptive Political Article of 2016.

Did you not read it? Please do, and here it is:

click here

>>>>>>

If the New York times retains a modicum of credibility and a few shreds of its former stature as the most important news venue in the US, it is because of a very few writers like Charles M. Blow, and then only if you are able to ignore the majority contents consisting of such intransigence and flatulent fluff, disguised as hard news and deliberately intended to be misleading and presumptive. I only read it occasionally, most for the Science Section on Tuesday and the Travel Section on Sunday, and once in a great while for international news, as their reporters there maintain a decidedly higher standard, it seems to me.

No wonder Facebook claims 48% of Americans getting their political news, and that is ahead of CNN at 44%, Fox News at 39%, and MSNBC at 37%!


So, if you are having occasional problems with your perception of the Trump administration over the next 4 years, remember that the New York Times led the charge in giving Hillary the nomination after that disgustingly corrupt New York Primary, the objections to which the New York Times and almost every newspaper in New York sneakily swept under the rug, where they remain undisturbed legally and officially to this day.

and likely to remain so, during this reign of billionaires in the Trump Cabinet.

see also:

The McConnell/Trump GOP Guts Ethics Rules For Its Billionaire Cabinet

click here

This is one of the most brilliant and incisive analyses I have read on how we can comprehend the unprecedented Trump years, which maybe were not so unprecedented, if you think back to Warren G. Harding. One has to wonder why such brilliant thoughtful reporting confined to backroom blogs and faraway alternative media sites?

https://www.facebook.com/groups/592985284186083/

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

