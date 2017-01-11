Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Obama's Last Presidential Lies

By       Message Glen Ford     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/11/17

Author 4053
Become a Fan
  (32 fans)
- Advertisement -

Bye, Bye Obama
Bye, Bye Obama
(image by Black Agenda Report)   License   DMCA   Details

A Black Agenda Radio commentary by executive editor Glen Ford

"Obama spent his first term sabotaging every effort to create mandatory limits on emissions."

Barack Obama has spoken to the nation as president for the last time. Hallelujah! The man I dubbed the "more effective evil" now gets a chance to make millions for himself, after spending eight years defending the wealth of the bankers and the rest of the One Percent.

Obama is going out like he came in: telling lies, with great style and skill. So many lies. He said he favored giving unions "the power to organize for better wages." He said the same thing when he was campaigning for his first term, promising to support the "card check" bill that would have allowed workers to rebuild their union membership. But he betrayed organized labor and did nothing to push the bill in Congress.

The outgoing president pointed out that "the effects of slavery and Jim Crow didn't just vanish in the Sixties" -- that these effects continue to plague Black people. But 100 days after first taking the oath of office, Obama told reporters that he would not consider programs targeted at Black communities -- that Blacks would have to depend on a rising tide to lift all boats, even though no such tide has ever risen for Black people in America.

Obama said the U.S. has "led the world...on the promise to save the planet." That's an outrageous lie. The U.S., China and a few other powerful countries have been the problem, not the solution to climate change. Obama spent his first term sabotaging every effort to create mandatory limits on emissions.

- Advertisement -

"On his watch, no federal charges were brought against any killer cops."

The First Black President acknowledged that many Americans are "convinced that their government only serves the interests of the powerful." But, he didn't take any of the blame, even though it was under his administration that Wall Street bankers were deemed "too big to jail," or even to indict. In the same dishonest fashion, Obama declared on Tuesday that "We need to uphold laws against discrimination...and in our criminal justice system" -- when, on his watch, no federal charges were brought against any killer cops, except one who had already been indicted by local authorities.

Obama got downright cocky in defense of Obamacare, the rightwing Republican health program that Obama adopted as his own. The president said: "If anybody can put together a plan that is demonstrably better, I will support it." But don't bet any money on the letter and spirit of Obama's promises on health care. Back in 2003, when Bruce Dixon and I asked him if he favored a single payer health care system, Obama answered that he favored "universal health care for all Americans" and intended to introduce or sponsor legislation toward that end." He kept saying that for the next five years, until he was elected president, and then proceeded to isolate and crush supporters of single payer, to the delight of the insurance and drug industries, which no longer had to fear single payer. Obama is sneaky, that way.

Finally, Obama bragged that the U.S. has "taken out thousands of terrorists, including bin Laden." What he didn't say was that his administration presided over the jihadist takeovers of Libya and much of Syria and Iraq. The truth is that tens of thousands of jihadists have been trained, armed, financed and protected by the United States and its allies -- not under Bush, but under Obama, making him fully responsible for the deaths of half a million people in those three countries, alone. Not to mention Obama's other wars. But, I've run out of time. The good thing is, so has Obama.

For Black Agenda Radio, I'm Glen Ford. On the web, go to BlackAgendaReport.com.

- Advertisement -

BAR executive editor Glen Ford can be contacted at Glen.Ford@BlackAgendaReport.com.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

www.BlackAgendaReport.com

Glen Ford is aveteran of Black radio, television, print and Internet news and commentary. He is executive editor of BlackAgendaReport.com and was co-founder of BlackCommentator.com.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Barack Obama is the More Effective Evil

We Are Cornered: There's No Way Out Without A Fight

Talking Peace and Justice with Ahmadinejad

Americans Are Deeply Involved In Afghan Drug Trade

"We're Broke," Say the Rich, and the Poor Must Pay

#BlackLivesMatter: Chat Partners with Hillary

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 