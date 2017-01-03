This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Consortium News

Occasionally a New York Times writer like Mark Landler will be permitted to step up to the plate and write a sensible article about President "No Guts Obama" and how he caved in to folks whom he lacked the political courage to cross.

Landler's Jan. 1 article shows, among other things, how Obama's bowing to heavyweights like Gen. David Petraeus, Defense Secretary Robert Gates, and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ended up getting thousands of people killed and prolonging the fool's-errand Afghan war.

The pity, of course, is that Landler's piece, "The Afghan War and the Evolution of Obama," comes eight years too late. There is a lot of numbness out there today about how we were all had by "NGO," together with attempts to blame bad decisions on his benighted advisers. But you know where the buck is supposed to stop. And a number of us, including Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), spared no effort to get through to him in "real time."

I can understand that some of you will not want to risk being further depressed. Others, however, may wish to be reminded of our efforts to warn President Obama before he let himself be conned into doubling down on the Afghan folly. Those others may want to skim through the re-runs (linked below) of early warnings in March 2009 and January 2010, together with some retrospective comments.

On March 28, 2009, as Obama was beginning his plunge into the Afghan War swamp, I wrote an article entitled, "Welcome to Vietnam, Mr. President," which Consortiumnews.com republished last year with the intro: "With still no end in sight for the Afghan War, President Obama can't say he wasn't warned. Barely two months into his presidency in 2009, ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern welcomed Obama to his own Vietnam quagmire."

Included in that piece was this passage: " Equally relevant to Obama's fateful early decision on Afghanistan, Gen. Douglas MacArthur told another young President in April 1961: 'Anyone wanting to commit American ground forces to the mainland of Asia should have his head examined.'"

The truth of that advice even eventually sunk into the fellow whom we at the CIA used to call "windsock Bobby Gates" in the days when he was starting his bureaucratic climb to the top by tailoring his positions to please his superiors.



Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on May 1, 2011, watching developments in the Special Forces raid that killed Osama bin Laden. Neither played a particularly prominent role in the operation.

Though Gates helped maneuver Obama into a pointless Afghan "counterinsurgency surge" in fall 2009, Gates later told aspiring officers at West Point: " Any future defense secretary who advises the president to again send a big American land army into Asia or into the Middle East or Africa should 'have his head examined,' as General [Douglas] MacArthur so delicately put it."

My "Welcome to Vietnam, Mr. President" article of March 28, 2009, also noted: "When JFK's top military advisers, critical of the President's reluctance to go against [MacArthur's] advice, virtually called him a traitor -- for pursuing a negotiated solution to the fighting in Laos, for example -- Kennedy would tell them to convince Gen. MacArthur first, and then come back to him. (Alas, there seems to be no comparable Gen. MacArthur today.)"

Leaked Doubts

On Jan. 27, 2010, I was back at it again, citing the belated disclosure that U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Karl Eikenberry had tried to warn President Obama against escalating the Afghan War. I wrote:

"I imagine that in years to come, Eikenberry will proudly show his cables to his grandchildren. Or maybe he won't, out of fear that one of them might ask why he didn't have the guts to quit and let the rest of the country know what he thought of this latest March of Folly."

Eikenberry is an interesting case study showing, among other things, that lack of guts on the part of a commander-in-chief can be contagious. A retired Lt. General and then Obama's ambassador in Kabul, Eikenberry knew more about Afghanistan than the so-called "Gang of Five" -- Gen. Petraeus, Gen. Stanley McChrystal, Defense Secretary Gates, Secretary of State Clinton, and special envoy Richard Holbrooke -- put together.

