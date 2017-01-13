Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

OK Mr. Speaker, Go Ahead and Repeal ObamaCare

By       Message Michael Chavers     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 3287
- Advertisement -

I am so sick of people telling me that The Affordable Care Act or ObamaCare sucks... People keep whining and blaming Obama because Obama said I could keep my doctor but my doctor or hospital won't take me now with ObamaCare...

Now for once and all let me explain it to everyone so they can understand it... Your doctor or hospital won't take ObamaCare because they're too GOD D@MN GREEDY... There is a pay rate that for all procedures. Insurance companies, Medicare. Medicaid, and ObamaCare have a pay rate that they will pay for anything they do to you... Annual well visit check-up x-dollars, EKG exam y-dollars, my favorite "prostate exam" z-dollars... In America doctors and hospitals are not compelled to accept these rates... So if your doctor won't take you on ObamaCare, or Medicare, Medicaid, or your company's health plan, it's because your doctor is a GREEDY Son-Of-A-b*tch...

I guarantee you unless you're a hedge-fund manager, that your doctor makes more than you or 90% of the average wage earners in the U.S.A... They also make more F#@KING money than any doctors in the whole wide world..

You don't see America's doctors fleeing to work in Canada, England, France, Germany, China or India and for that matter any other country on this planet... All the best doctors in the world are scrambling to get to the U.S.A...

Now for the last eight years Republicans have been selling you a line of $#!T to repeal ObamaCare... Yeah, let's go back to the days when preexisting conditions could exclude you from getting health insurance, or they didn't cover mental illness, or addiction, or they could limit the dollar amounts for the year or for life...

Don't be fooled... For eight years Obama has said if you have a better plan, let's see it, and Republicans got nothing, N O T H I N G, nothing... Republicans can't agree on which way is up.. Hell for that matter they're always telling voters that government doesn't work and then they get elected into office and prove it.

- Advertisement -

So listen up America if these KnuckinFuckelheads repeal ObamaCare before they have an affordable healthcare plan, there will be 20 million people looking for somebody to blame and it won't be the Democrats...

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://360.yahoo.com/jazzbass19692003
Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 