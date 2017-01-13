- Advertisement -

I am so sick of people telling me that The Affordable Care Act or ObamaCare sucks... People keep whining and blaming Obama because Obama said I could keep my doctor but my doctor or hospital won't take me now with ObamaCare...

Now for once and all let me explain it to everyone so they can understand it... Your doctor or hospital won't take ObamaCare because they're too GOD D@MN GREEDY... There is a pay rate that for all procedures. Insurance companies, Medicare. Medicaid, and ObamaCare have a pay rate that they will pay for anything they do to you... Annual well visit check-up x-dollars, EKG exam y-dollars, my favorite "prostate exam" z-dollars... In America doctors and hospitals are not compelled to accept these rates... So if your doctor won't take you on ObamaCare, or Medicare, Medicaid, or your company's health plan, it's because your doctor is a GREEDY Son-Of-A-b*tch...

I guarantee you unless you're a hedge-fund manager, that your doctor makes more than you or 90% of the average wage earners in the U.S.A... They also make more F#@KING money than any doctors in the whole wide world..

You don't see America's doctors fleeing to work in Canada, England, France, Germany, China or India and for that matter any other country on this planet... All the best doctors in the world are scrambling to get to the U.S.A...

Now for the last eight years Republicans have been selling you a line of $#!T to repeal ObamaCare... Yeah, let's go back to the days when preexisting conditions could exclude you from getting health insurance, or they didn't cover mental illness, or addiction, or they could limit the dollar amounts for the year or for life...

Don't be fooled... For eight years Obama has said if you have a better plan, let's see it, and Republicans got nothing, N O T H I N G, nothing... Republicans can't agree on which way is up.. Hell for that matter they're always telling voters that government doesn't work and then they get elected into office and prove it.

So listen up America if these KnuckinFuckelheads repeal ObamaCare before they have an affordable healthcare plan, there will be 20 million people looking for somebody to blame and it won't be the Democrats...