Our menacing stare, our bombs sent everywhere

Give proof in our fight, we're not gallantly dreaming?

When our land once illumined with Liberty's smile

A foe from within strikes a blow at her glory,

Down, down with the traitor that dares to defile

the flag of her stars and the page of her story!*

O say will that star-spangled banner wave

o'er a land of the sheep, or in triumph

o'er the home of the free, the good, and the brave?

*Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. (on the Confederacy)