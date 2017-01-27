Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

O Say Can't You See?

By       Message Harold Novikoff     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

American Flag
American Flag
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details
O say can't you see, in our twilight's last gleaming,

Our menacing stare, our bombs sent everywhere

Give proof in our fight, we're not gallantly dreaming?

When our land once illumined with Liberty's smile

A foe from within strikes a blow at her glory,

- Advertisement -

Down, down with the traitor that dares to defile

the flag of her stars and the page of her story!*

O say will that star-spangled banner wave

o'er a land of the sheep, or in triumph

o'er the home of the free, the good, and the brave?

*Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. (on the Confederacy)

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

WWII vet retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Democracy Obsolete?

It IS Happening Here

A Review of the Islamic Fundamentalist Crisis Confronting All of Us

A Religion For Our Times

The Not So Supreme Court

Do We Really Need More Jobs?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 