American Flag
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) License DMCA Details
Our menacing stare, our bombs sent everywhere
Give proof in our fight, we're not gallantly dreaming?
When our land once illumined with Liberty's smile
A foe from within strikes a blow at her glory,
Down, down with the traitor that dares to defile
the flag of her stars and the page of her story!*
O say will that star-spangled banner wave
o'er a land of the sheep, or in triumph
o'er the home of the free, the good, and the brave?
*Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. (on the Confederacy)