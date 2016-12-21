- Advertisement -



'They are crimes whether the United States does them or whether Germany does them and we are not prepared to lay down a rule of criminal conduct against others which we would not be willing to have invoked against us'

(image by wikipedia.org) License DMCA Details



The "Nuremberg Principles" are:

Any person who commits an act which constitutes a crime under international law is responsible therefor and liable to punishment. The fact that internal law does not impose a penalty for an act which constitutes a crime under international law does not relieve the person who committed the act from responsibility under international law. The fact that a person who committed an act which constitutes a crime under international law acted as Head of State or responsible Government official does not relieve him from responsibility under international law. The fact that a person acted pursuant to order of his Government or of a superior does not relieve him from responsibility under international law, provided a moral choice was in fact possible to him. Any person charged with a crime under international law has the right to a fair trial on the facts and law. The crimes hereinafter set out are punishable as crimes under international law:

a) Crimes against peace

b) War crimes

c) Crimes against humanity Complicity in the commission of a crime against peace, a war crime, or a crime against humanity as set forth in Principle 6 is a crime under international law.

"This trial is part of the great effort to make the peace more secure. It constitutes juridical action of a kind to ensure that those who start a war will pay for it personally. Nuremberg stands as a warning to all those who plan and wage aggressive war" - Robert H Jackson.

George W Bush - #crimeofaggression. "Misleading the American People and Members of Congress to Believe Iraq Posed an Imminent Threat to the United States - #AnAmericanChilcotReport.

- Advertisement -