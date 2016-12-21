Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (4 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   14 comments

OpEdNews Op Eds

Nuremberg At the Dawn of the 21st Century - The Crime of Aggression

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Lance Ciepiela     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 8   Valuable 6   Supported 5  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/21/16

Author 14196
Become a Fan
  (48 fans)
- Advertisement -

'They are crimes whether the United States does them or whether Germany does them and we are not prepared to lay down a rule of criminal conduct against others which we would not be willing to have invoked against us'
'They are crimes whether the United States does them or whether Germany does them and we are not prepared to lay down a rule of criminal conduct against others which we would not be willing to have invoked against us'
(image by wikipedia.org)   License   DMCA   Details

The "Nuremberg Principles" are:

  1. Any person who commits an act which constitutes a crime under international law is responsible therefor and liable to punishment.
  2. The fact that internal law does not impose a penalty for an act which constitutes a crime under international law does not relieve the person who committed the act from responsibility under international law.
  3. The fact that a person who committed an act which constitutes a crime under international law acted as Head of State or responsible Government official does not relieve him from responsibility under international law.
  4. The fact that a person acted pursuant to order of his Government or of a superior does not relieve him from responsibility under international law, provided a moral choice was in fact possible to him.
  5. Any person charged with a crime under international law has the right to a fair trial on the facts and law.
  6. The crimes hereinafter set out are punishable as crimes under international law:
    a) Crimes against peace
    b) War crimes
    c) Crimes against humanity
  7. Complicity in the commission of a crime against peace, a war crime, or a crime against humanity as set forth in Principle 6 is a crime under international law.

"This trial is part of the great effort to make the peace more secure. It constitutes juridical action of a kind to ensure that those who start a war will pay for it personally. Nuremberg stands as a warning to all those who plan and wage aggressive war" - Robert H Jackson.

George W Bush - #crimeofaggression. "Misleading the American People and Members of Congress to Believe Iraq Posed an Imminent Threat to the United States - #AnAmericanChilcotReport.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 8   Valuable 6   Supported 5  
View Ratings | Rate It

Lance Ciepiela is a retired senior who had an interesting career in government service - a United States Marine Corps (USMC) Vietnam-Era veteran, who became interested in restoring the Constitution after I realized that W Bush had attacked Iraq (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9/11-Last Man Out

A War Crimes Trial - Bush Jr/Blair

End [Their Federal Reserve System = An Exclusive Banking Cartel]

9/11 - Larry Silverstein Said "Pull It" and Three Towers Fell That Day

An American Chilcot Report

WTC 7 Explosions Witness-Barry Jennings

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
9 people are discussing this page, with 14 comments  Post Comment

Pal Palsimon

Become a Fan
Author 79475
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 4, 2012), 14 fans, 20 articles, 2 quicklinks, 3377 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

This is an essential reminder of the position the United States stands in at the present time, given our foreign policy decisions of recent years.
Thanks Lance

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:11:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 48 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 2877 comments, 213 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Pal Palsimon:   New Content

While "Nuremberg stands as a warning to all those who plan and wage aggressive war", for Bush ("that the Accused persons planned, prepared, and invaded the sovereign state of Iraq on 19 March 2003, in violation of the United Nations Charter and international law"), convinced as he was in the righteousness of his murderous decision ("God told me to invade Iraq") to order and carry out a preemptive aggressive war on Iraq ("VERDICT - it amounts to mass murder"), while lying profusely to the American people and the Members of Congress with his fabricated reasons for going to war ("a carefully orchestrated campaign of misinformation about Saddam Hussein's Iraq"), surely shares a common culpability with those Nazis Leaders at Nuremberg, who also were convinced in the righteousness of their murderous deeds ("Goering seems to realize at last, that there is nothing funny about death, when you're the one who is going to die").

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:48:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Paul Repstock

Become a Fan
Author 71810

(Member since Sep 21, 2011), 24 fans, 5 articles, 8 quicklinks, 4136 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content

The list is long.
>"Goering seems to realize at last, that there is nothing funny about death..."
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fgcd1ghag5Y

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:59:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 48 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 2877 comments, 213 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Paul Repstock:   New Content

Clinton, favored by the neocons - like Bush who deposed Saddam Hussein in Iraq, she believes in "regime change" in the Middle East, in Libya, Syria, Iran, by armed force, but "we should have heeded, while we had a chance, the wails of mothers and fathers. We should have listened to the cries of the wounded. We should have wept over the bodies of Iraqi children lined up in neat rows in the morgues. We should have honored grief so we could honor life. But the dance of death is intoxicating. Once it begins you whirl in an ecstatic frenzy. Death's embrace, which feels at first like sexual lust, tightens and tightens until you suffocate. Now the music has stopped. All we have left are loss and pain".

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 4:14:00 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Gary Brumback

Become a Fan
Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 23 fans, 52 articles, 734 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Nemberg does not stand as a warning against those who would commit international war crimes. The war criminals flout Nuremberg's principles, the ICC, and their own "inverted" criminal justice systems (inverted b/c the power elite go Scotfree while plebians go to jail after three minor offenses.

I had an interesting exchange with a tweeter who argued that the US should never submit to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. Any readers interested in seeing this debate can go to this site: http://democracyorcorpocracy.blogspot.com/

democracyorcorpocracy.blogspot.com/

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:03:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
Indent
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 48 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 2877 comments, 213 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Gary Brumback:   New Content

That was Bill Clinton who wanted to sign the Rome Treaty and join the ICC ("a commitment to human dignity") - surely "a done deal" if Gore had become our President. Bush quickly squashed all efforts to officially join the ICC ("foolhardy") - thus, he would never be held accountable by the United States ("impeaching the president is so far fetched it ridiculous" - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid 110th-111th congress) or the ICC for launching aggressive wars ("the ICC can take jurisdiction over a national of even a non-party state if he or she commits a crime in a state party's territory").

Professor Francis Boyle has indicated that his complaint against Bush for "Extraordinary Rendition", "Torture", and "Crimes Against Peace", are still pending for investigation before the ICC - until Bush is actuallybrought to justice under the law our presidents will be further emboldened and will (continue to remain above the reach of law and justice in our nation of laws - "Barack Obama et.al - An Open Ended Obstruction of Justice").

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 12:45:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Michael Daly, artist

Become a Fan
Author 70140

(Member since Aug 16, 2011), 6 fans, 176 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Apart from some honourable aspect, the USA is a lawless terroristic imperial state. It is not a democracy but a fake democracy.

It represents Globalized and non-USA entities - it does not care for the informational welfare of its people nor is the state government interested in representing them beyond what it needs of them.

This did not happen recently nor over night. The situation is dangerous, serial and massive. The USA has no mandate of sovereignty, not least of all because it doesn't recognize sovereignty under law and because of it's global impacts such as Climate Change and nuclear capabilities.

It is far wiser and expedient for the world to list more than 150 years of War Crimes by the USA and haul them off to Nuremberg. I would review crimes against Native Americans separately.

In bulling, shock and in fear the USA is being treated as exceptional and above the Geneva Convention and international law. The USA and the hostile entities behind it are currently unaccountable.

I am particularly enraged that the US invasion of 1893 and occupation (1897) of the Hawaiian Kingdom has been left unreconciled.

I am outraged that the US nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are apparently not considered quintessential crimes against humanity.

I am outraged at all USA crimes of aggression across so many countries and so many decades. More recently we have the preemptive attacks on Afghanistan and Iraq following 9/11 in 2001, an event of dubious false flag making. We have a fake USA War on Terror.

And so what useless malleable measure of law do we have on one hand, and what wholesale measure of corporate/state terror, tax payer waste and global destruction does this planet endure on the other hand while the USA is not brought to Nuremberg ?

It's time good people in the USA and across the planet stood up in indivisible solidarity against this failed and depraved monster.

A call for USA War Crimes

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:53:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (9+)
Help
 
Indent
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 48 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 2877 comments, 213 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Michael Daly, artist:   New Content

"We have the preemptive attacks on Afghanistan and Iraq following 9/11 in 2001" and yet "WHO was responsible for the three demolitions has not yet been determined or investigated by our law enforcement officials and our elected or duly appointed representatives" -

"I saw this huge explosion" - #AskTrump.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 1:47:24 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 114 articles, 2905 quicklinks, 10964 comments, 177 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content

This is a major and critical "blog" about the future of the usa and the world.

I just came across this the other day and can't believe I didn't see it before, after spending hundreds maybe thousands of hours searching 9/11. This was the first site that came up and I didn't even read the whole thing, BUT I call it MAJOR: click here

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:06:51 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 25 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1819 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Very interesting article indeed. Thanks, Dan.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:59:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Kevin Anthony Stoda

Become a Fan
Author 5798

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content
The Bush-Cheney-Rumsfeld sought to take advantage of the post- Bill Clinton Impeachment era to get away with high crimes and misdemeanors. Those 3 men, their ilk, Obama, and his ilk must go to trial or America will never recover.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 10:25:34 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Kevin Anthony Stoda

Become a Fan
Author 5798

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content
The War Crimes Confession of Condi Rice

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 10:29:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 48 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 2877 comments, 213 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content
Outlawing aggressive wars was at the center of the Nuremberg Tribunal after World War II, a conflagration that began in 1939 when Germany's Adolf Hitler trumped up an excuse to attack neighboring Poland. Before World War II ended six years later, more than 60 million people were dead.

'Let me make clear that while this law is first applied against German aggressors the law includes and if it is to serve a useful purpose it must condemn aggression by any other nations including those which sit here now in judgment' Jackson said
'Let me make clear that while this law is first applied against German aggressors the law includes and if it is to serve a useful purpose it must condemn aggression by any other nations including those which sit here now in judgment' Jackson said
(image by wikipedia.org) License DMCA Details


U.S. Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson, who represented the United States at Nuremberg, made clear that the role of Hitler's henchmen in launching the aggressive war against Poland was sufficient to justify their executions - and that the principle would apply to all nations in the future.

Nuremberg - Infamy on Trial


Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 1:13:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
Author 12887
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 10 fans, 20 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1281 comments, 75 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Unfortunately, the US has defanged the only court conceived to enforce international law, as it "withdrew from compulsory jurisdiction in 1986 to accept the court's jurisdiction only on a case-by-case basis." In other words, the US will follow the law only if and when it chooses to do so. What a fine example for the rest of the world, and for the citizens of every country, including the USA.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 12:22:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 