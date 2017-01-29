Refresh  
Normalize Trump?

I have been listening to republicans bemoan the lack of patriotism by democrats because they won't give the new president a chance and support him. My first reaction was, "What? Like republicans supported Obama?". Although I expected the Republican news network (fox) to push this 'support our president' line, I have been surprised that several supposedly objective news sources also parrot this sort of logic. My problem is this line of 'reasoning' is calculated to try and "normalize" Donald Trump. A man who is anything but normal.

How do you "normalize" a pathological liar? A racist with a sociopathic worldview, couple that with being utterly self absorbed and the fact that he stunningly ignorant of world affairs and how government works and not interested in learning. He has been exposed as an insecure childish narcissist who is uniquely unsuited to be commander in chief.

Many professionals in the area of mental health have pointed out these obvious flaws. My favorite is John D. Gartner, a practicing psychotherapist who teaches psychiatric residents at Johns Hopkins University Medical School... his professional assessment of Trump: "Donald Trump is dangerously mentally ill and temperamentally incapable of being president".

For me, the fact that Mr. Trump has already demonstrated so many fascist tendencies is enough to raise all kinds of red flags. He, in trying to cast the free press as "the worst liars in the world", he is trying to silence the media, exactly like every other fascist regime. His racist advisor Steve Bannon actually just told the media to "keep your mouth shut"! He insults and attacks any who disagree, even mocking the disabled and attacking gold star parents. Oh, and lest we forget, there is the unhealthy "bromance" with the murderous kleptocrat Putin, all as he insults allies and demeans the United Nations. No wonder Russia applauds his election.

To try and normalize this insecure, hate filled, lying kleptocrat is absurd. We must oppose and expose his every sick maneuver to ignore the Constitution, obstruct the law and avoid fairness. Donald Trump is a blight on decency and equality and we must have the guts to speak truth to his corruption. We must demand a complete investigation into his relationship with Putin and we must do it quickly. Before he has time to destroy our standing in the world and our economy. Before he incites hatred from people around the world and empowers hate groups like ISIS.

This is happening! The threat is dire. Time for action is now!

Love learning. Hate stupidity and intolerance. First let me say that I am not a professional writer, although I have written a couple of screenplays and even sold one some years ago. I am however a professional actor and a member of the screen
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Peter Lawlor

We need to all understand what has happened to democracy. We need to have the courage to fight like hell to stop this slide into fascism!

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 29, 2017 at 12:15:09 AM

