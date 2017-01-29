- Advertisement -



Mirror Trump

(image by public domain)



Many professionals in the area of mental health have pointed out these obvious flaws. My favorite is John D. Gartner, a practicing psychotherapist who teaches psychiatric residents at Johns Hopkins University Medical School... his professional assessment of Trump: "Donald Trump is dangerously mentally ill and temperamentally incapable of being president".



For me, the fact that Mr. Trump has already demonstrated so many fascist tendencies is enough to raise all kinds of red flags. He, in trying to cast the free press as "the worst liars in the world", he is trying to silence the media, exactly like every other fascist regime. His racist advisor Steve Bannon actually just told the media to "keep your mouth shut"! He insults and attacks any who disagree, even mocking the disabled and attacking gold star parents. Oh, and lest we forget, there is the unhealthy "bromance" with the murderous kleptocrat Putin, all as he insults allies and demeans the United Nations. No wonder Russia applauds his election.

